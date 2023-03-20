BLOOMINGTON – Another No. 1-seed went down in the second round Monday night as the Indiana Hoosiers fell to No. 9-seed Miami, 70-68, in front of their home crowd at Assembly Hall.
Although Indiana tied the game multiple times in the fourth quarter – including on a step-back 3-pointer by freshman Yarden Garzon with just 7 seconds left in the game – the Hoosiers never led, and they will not make the Sweet 16 after two straight trips to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was back in the starting lineup Monday after being held out of the Hoosiers' first-round game with knee soreness, although coach Teri Moren said she had been available to play Saturday had it become necessary.
Despite that welcome addition to the lineup, the Hoosiers (28-4) struggled out of the gate. Miami's Lola Pendande dominated in the post – she hit four of her first five shots and had two rebounds and a block in the opening minutes, and Destiny Harden was 2 for 2 from 3-point range over the first five and a half minutes of play as the Hurricanes (21-12) took a 14-4 lead.
Although Indiana's shooting improved slightly toward the end of the first half, Miami shot 57.1% over the first half, well enough that the Hoosiers weren't able to cut into the Hurricanes lead and trailed 41-29 at halftime.
The third quarter was more to the Hoosiers' liking: Grace Berger opened the half with a 3-pointer quickly followed by a jumper, and after Pendande was called for an offensive foul, Holmes hit a layup that cut Miami's lead to 43-36.
That was the first of five made layups by Holmes in the third quarter – she also hit two free throws – and the last one with 3 seconds to go in the quarter cut Miami's lead to 49-48.
Indiana tied the game four times – the first on a spin move by Holmes to make it 58-all, the second on another Holmes layup that made it 60-all and the third time on a 3-pointer by freshman Yarden Garzon from the corner in front of the Indiana bench that tied the game at 65-all with 49 seconds to play.
The Hurricanes attempted six free throws in the final minute but only made three, which gave Garzon the opportunity to tie the game with 7 seconds to go.
Harden hit a jump shot with 4 seconds to go that gave the Hurricanes the lead once more, and Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil ran into traffic as she attempted to get off one last shot, and Miami's Jasmyne Roberts came up with the ball to send her team through to the round of 16.
Miami will face No. 4-seed Villanova, which beat No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Monday night, on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.