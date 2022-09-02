After his team went 2-10 in an injury-riddled 2021, Indiana coach Tom Allen knew he had to rebuild for the first time in his six-year tenure, which had previously been marked by a continuous upward trajectory.
He spent the offseason shoring up nearly every position, signing the program’s first top 25 recruiting class in the rankings era in December, adding 13 transfers (12 from Power Five programs) and convincing program stalwarts linebacker Cam Jones, safety Devon Matthews, cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford to return for another year. He also brought in new coordinators in Walt Bell on offense and Chad Wilt on defense and made the decision to return to calling the defensive plays himself, which he did his first two years as head coach.
“It’s been fun for me to watch Tom roll up his sleeves and then the players follow, just really get after it, and couldn’t be more happy with the process,” Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson said this week.
“I’m a big process person. I think you don’t just show up at the game and expect different results. You’ve got to put in the work, and I know Tom feels the same way. That’s really what’s been going on.”
Tonight, Allen and the Hoosiers get to show off the fruits of their offseason project when they begin the new season at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington against Illinois (1-0), which defeated Wyoming 38-6 in its season opener Saturday and went a surprising 5-7 last season.
Indiana expects a wide variety of the new faces to play significant roles against the Illini. Allen said its the highest number of newcomers he’s had playing key roles for a Week 1 game since he became head coach prior to the 2017 season.
“I think that that can be exciting but also can be challenging,” Allen said. “But I think that’s what you’ve got to do. … It definitely creates a lot more anxiety for the coaches, but at the same time a lot of excitement, and I can’t wait. I wish we were playing tomorrow.”
The Hoosiers have the element of surprise against the Illini because of the sheer number of newcomers who will contribute. Indiana has leaned into the idea it can catch Illinois off-guard, keeping secret its depth chart – including at quarterback, where the starter between Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak won’t be announced until the team’s first offensive series – and Bell’s new offensive formations.
Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, entering his second season leading Illinois, admitted the Hoosiers are mostly a black box to his team.
“No one knows what Indiana is going to do,” Bielema said. “It’s an educated guess on their coordinators and their past experiences. Just following them through social media, coach Allen is a very high-energy, motivated guy. You can hear the phrases they’ve been told and the way they’re going to play. Tremendous respect.”
Indiana has the advantage of knowing some of Illinois’ tendencies from watching the game against Wyoming, but the Illini have been open about what they want to do: Bielema is trying to bring the offensive model that made him successful in his previous head coaching stop at Wisconsin – a strong running game behind an ultra-physical offensive line – to Champaign.
He has found in Chase Brown the running back necessary to make that system work. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Brown ran for 1,005 yards last season and opened his season with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 7.9 yards per carry against Wyoming. He added a third touchdown on a 14-yard reception.
The Illini running attack is likely to strain Indiana’s rebuilt defensive front, which was not a strength of the team last season.
“After watching them, he’s a key player,” Jones said of Brown. “He’s a very explosive player, and he’s very fast out of the backfield. He runs hard, and he breaks a lot of tackles. They find creative ways to get him the ball. We just have to do us as a defense, as a team and everything will be fine.”