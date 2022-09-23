BLOOMINGTON – For Indiana women’s basketball, all eyes are on the future.
The last two seasons have been the most successful in the history of the program with appearances in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for the first time, but many of the players that powered that team – Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe among them – are no longer on the roster. This team will be different, and the Hoosiers aren’t spending any time looking backward.
“I believe the most important part of this year is us coming to an understanding that this is a brand new team and this is a brand new year,” junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil said Thursday at Indiana basketball media day. “We had a lot of success the past two years, but I think taking steps forward, we need to put that behind us and focus on the pieces that we have now.”
The Hoosiers have seven new faces on the team this season, including three transfers they expect to contribute immediately in center Alyssa Geary (Providence), second-team All-Big Ten sharp-shooting guard Sara Scalia (Minnesota) and 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish (Oregon), who was the No. 8 recruit in her class, according to ESPN.
Coach Teri Moren, who is entering her ninth season, knows this team will be different with so many newcomers playing key roles and returnees such as Moore-McNeil seeing their responsibilities increase significantly. She has strenuously avoided comparing this year’s team to the past two, but when she went out to find players capable of filling the “big shoes” of Patberg and Co., she made sure they understood a step back will not be tolerated.
“We’re pretty clear in the recruiting process, what our expectations are, and how we want to continue to build off the success,” said Moren, who has overseen seven of Indiana’s eight all-time wins in the NCAA Tournament. “There’s still more that we want to accomplish. We have goals that we have yet to accomplish, like winning the Big Ten championship.”
Maybe no player demonstrates the success of that recruiting pitch better than Parrish. The five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American turned down IU to play for burgeoning national power Oregon in 2020, back when the Hoosiers had never been past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Two years later, the national perception of the Hoosiers is entirely different and the chance to keep the success of the last two years going was attractive to Parrish.
“This team is really good, and everyone knows that,” Parrish said. “They’re nationally known now. That was big for me. … Not just coach Moren but the staff and players like Ali and Grace (Berger) and Mackenzie (Holmes), they’ve really put a face to this program.”
Berger and Holmes are the returning starters from last year’s team, the bridge from one era to the next. Both have honorable mention All-American honors on their resumé and are chasing the few team accomplishments that have eluded them: a Big Ten title, a Final Four appearance and a banner in the rafters at Assembly Hall.
“If anybody continues to remind me that we still have a lot of goals that we haven’t accomplished yet, it’s Grace,” Moren said. “If you ask Grace, we haven’t done much, and I love that. … She obviously has left a mark, but I think she has her sights set on still winning a championship here.”