BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s frontcourt rotation has been in flux for nearly a month.
Though star Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a constant force down low, his running mates on the interior have changed repeatedly since Race Thompson was lost to a knee injury on Jan. 2.
First, it was junior Jordan Geronimo replacing Thompson and posting a double-double in a win over Wisconsin. Later, Thompson returned and he Geronimo split minutes as the sixth-year senior worked his way back to 100%.
Then, on Saturday against Ohio State, Geronimo sat out with a left leg injury – he was on the bench in street clothes and a walking boot – and Thompson spent a good portion of the game in foul trouble. Enter freshmen forwards Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks, who combined to play an outsized role in Indiana’s 86-70 triumph, the Hoosiers’ fifth straight victory.
No. 21 Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) will try to extend that streak to six on the road tonight against Maryland (14-7, 5-5). The Hoosiers have not won six in a row in Big Ten play since taking seven straight across December 2015 and January 2016.
It is unclear whether Geronimo will be available, leaving Reneau and Banks on notice for a possible repeat of Saturday’s performance, in which they combined for 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
The pair took advantage of the extra attention paid to Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer at 19.6 points per game, to grab weak-side rebounds and notch easy putbacks.
“Everything, everything opens up,” Reneau said of Jackson-Davis’s presence on the court. “I get a chance to post-up … and everything just opens up when they start double-teaming Trayce and it lets me and Race be able to isolate on the other side on the post-ups, get open 3s, cuts and all that stuff.”
Reneau was a five-star recruit, No. 30 in the country per 247 Sports, but has been in and out of the rotation this year.
Coach Mike Woodson has emphasized to him the importance of playing hard at all times and that lesson appears to be landing as Reneau has battled under the glass and dived on the floor repeatedly for loose balls in recent games.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Miami native had 15 points and eight rebounds against the Buckeyes, both career-highs, after scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in 12 minutes against Minnesota on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to work with him some more in terms of his low-post moves and stuff because he’s got some great footwork, and he’s got a nice touch around the rim,” Woodson said. “Malik has got a big body, and I’m on him a lot about using his body because he is talented enough to do that.”
Banks was not as highly-touted as Reneau out of high school and he has struggled to garner consistent minutes in a crowded IU frontcourt.
With Geronimo ailing, however, the 6-7 Hampton, Georgia, product came off the bench to score five points – he could have had more but for a 1-for-4 performance at the foul line – and grab seven rebounds in 12 minutes. His putback layup plus a foul midway through the first half kick-started a 25-9 run to end the half.
“He’s been patient with me,” Woodson said of Banks. “He’s been very in tune to what we’re doing in practice, in shootaround, walk-throughs. I thought it was time to give him an opportunity, and I thought he came out and played well for us. He shined tonight. … Sometimes when players haven’t played, they can easily go the other way, and he didn’t.
“I feel good about putting him in the game … and he responded. I’m going to go in (the locker room) and pat him on the butt again because I thought he played his butt off.”
IU, Purdue sweep weekly honors
Jackson-Davis earned co-Big Ten player of the week honors after averaging 21.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and four blocks in wins over Minnesota and Ohio State. It was his second consecutive weekly honor from the league and fifth in his career.
He shared the player of the week award with Purdue center Zach Edey, who averaged 28.5 points on 60% shooting and 11 rebounds in wins over Michigan and Michigan State, including a 38-point, 13-rebound explosion against the Spartans on Sunday. He has won player of the week five times this year.
Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a member of Indiana’s 2022 recruiting class along with Reneau and Banks, captured the league’s freshman of the week award after scoring 24 points on 6-for-9 3-point shooting in the win over the Buckeyes and notching seven assists against two turnovers for the week. He’s won the award twice.