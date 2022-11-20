No. 12 Indiana easily dispatched Miami (Ohio) 86-56 this afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis behind 17 points and 16 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers improved to 4-0.
3 Takeaways
- Mike Woodson believes in his freshmen: The Hoosiers got off to a slow start for the second time in three games against mid-major opponents season. Just as he did when that happened in the season opener against Morehead State, Woodson turned to his second unit to provide a spark for the Hoosiers. For the second time, they delivered, with Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino hitting back-to-back 3s to give Indiana the lead for good midway through the first half. Indiana opened up some breathing room for the first time while playing with a lineup consisting of three freshmen – Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn – sophomore Tamar Bates and junior Jordan Geronimo. When the Redhawks took the lead midway through the half, Woodson didn't panic and re-insert his starters, he trusted that second unit to figure it out and it did so. That's how a coach builds depth for the long run.
- Miller Kopp finds his confidence: One of the most encouraging early-season trends for the Hoosiers is the faith in himself with which the fifth-year senior is playing to start the season. Kopp seemed to be a little down on himself at times last year as he struggled slightly from 3-point range, but that has not been a problem this year. He has not hesitated to fire away from deep when he gets the ball and today he also took his defender off the dribble a couple of times, finishing in the paint with a difficult 12-foot runner and a nifty finger roll on which he utilized his 6-foot-7 frame to its fullest extent. The former Northwestern Wildcat had 10 points on 4 for 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He is one of Indiana's most experienced players and the Hoosiers would love to have him contribute across the board, rather than just as a 3-point shooter (though they desperately need his 3-point shooting).
- T 'em up: Indiana picked up a pair of technical fouls Friday against Xavier, one against Xavier Johnson and the other on Reneau, neither of which was for any particularly egregious action. Jackson-Davis insisted Johnson didn't say anything to the Musketeer bench before getting hit with the tech. At the end of the first half today, there was a mild scuffle in which all five Redhawks surrounded Indiana's Race Thompson in the paint as he walked across the court prior to IU shooting free throws. Some words were exchanged and Thompson eventually shoved his way through the crowd of Miami players into open space. In response, the officials issued technical fouls to Thompson and Miami's Ryan Mabrey. It seems as though technical fouls for verbal confrontations have been a point of emphasis for referees this year. Indiana, a confident team which often delights in talking back and forth with opponents, will have to remember that as the season wears on.
Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis
The senior preseason Big Ten player of the year followed up his 30-point performance against Xavier on Friday with his first double-double of the season. He went 6 for 8 from the field, dished three assists, added a block and had his highest rebound total since he pulled down 16 against Nov. 30, 2021 against Syracuse. He moved past Eric Anderson for eighth on IU's career rebound list. Jackson-Davis is shooting 75.6% from the field this season (28 of 37). He came into the game 12th nationally in field goal percentage.
The senior forward had an icepack on his back late in the game, grimacing and rubbing his lower back.
Tip-Ins
The game was part of the second annual Hoosier Classic, a round-robin tournament between Indiana, Miami, Jackson State and Little Rock (formerly Arkansas-Little Rock). The Hoosiers won the inaugural event last season with wins over Louisiana, Jackson State and Marshall and will face Little Rock and Jackson State at Assembly Hall this week. ... Miami coach Travis Steele in his first season after leading Xavier, whom the Hoosiers faced Friday, for four years. Steele was on Indiana's staff from 2006 to 2008, first as video coordinator, then as an assistant coach during the short-lived head-coaching tenure of Dan Dakich following the departure of Kelvin Sampson. ... The Hoosiers trailed 12-11 with 11 minutes to go in the first half. IU missed 11 of 12 shots during one first-half stretch. ... The Redhawks shot just 32% from the field. ... Indiana held a 46-35 advantage on the boards and led 42-16 on points in the paint. ... Indiana was without junior guard Trey Galloway, who was held out for precautionary reasons, the Hoosiers said in a statement. He made the trip to Indianapolis with the team. ... Backup guard Anthony Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball appeared to turn his ankle in the game's final minutes and had to limp off the court.
What's Next?
Indiana will be back in action on Thanksgiving Eve when it takes on Little Rock (1-3) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Little Rock, which went 9-19 last season, is 0-3 against Division I opponents with losses against Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State.