BLOOMINGTON – Bethune-Cookman's strategy to challenge heavily favored, 13th-ranked Indiana tonight was to sit back in a 2-3 zone and force the Hoosiers to shoot from the outside.
Indiana, which has finished outside the top 200 in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage in five straight seasons, blew up the Wildcats' gambit with an excellent shooting performance across the board: six Hoosiers made at least one shot from beyond the arc and Indiana went 10 for 24 as a team on the way to a 101-49 victory at Assembly Hall.
Indiana never broke the 100-point barrier in regulation last season.
Miller Kopp was the centerpiece of Indiana's 3-point barrage, going 4 for 6 from long distance. The fifth-year senior hit four 3s in a game just twice last season.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (2-0) in both categories.
The game was Indiana's final mid-major tune-up before it faces Xavier on the road next Friday in its first major-conference matchup of the season.
Indiana got off to an inauspicious start from long distance, hitting just 1 of 5 3s in the first eight minutes, and Bethune-Cookman (0-2) hit a string of tough jumpers to pull within 14-12 with 12:01 to play before halftime.
The tide began to turn for IU when forward Jordan Geronimo buried a 3 at the 11:44 mark, precipitating a 15-0 Hoosiers run which also included 3-pointers from guard Trey Galloway on back-to-back possessions. Galloway had made multiple 3s just twice in 46 previous career games.
Geronimo had 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting and four rebounds. He is shooting 75% from the field through two games.
Late in the half, Kopp hit a pair of 3s following nice ball movement against the zone, sending Indiana to a 49-23 lead at the break.
After Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said his team was simply "going through the motions" at times in its season opener against Morehead State, Indiana played with far more energy Thursday, especially on the defensive end. The Hoosiers forced three shot clock violations in the first half and held the Wildcats to 39% shooting while forcing 19 turnovers. Indiana held a 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers and a 33-3 edge in fastbreak points.
The Hoosiers assisted on 27 of their 35 made field goals. Starting guards Xavier Johnson and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino combined for 14 assists against five turnovers.
Indiana shot 58% from the field and added a 21-for-22 performance from the foul line after hitting just 12 of 21 free throws against Morehead State. Bethune-Cookman did not attempt its first free throw until 6:36 remained in the game.
Hoosiers freshman CJ Gunn picked up a technical foul in the waning minutes of the contest for slapping the backboard after throwing down a transition dunk.