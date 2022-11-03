BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points, grabbed two rebounds and blocked two shots and Jalen Hood-Schifino chipped in 15 points and five assists as No. 13 Indiana easily dispatched NAIA Saint Francis 104-59 in an exhibition game at Assembly Hall tonight.
3 Takeaways
- Jalen Hood-Schifino is as advertised: Indiana's five-star point guard is just a freshman. It is almost certain there will be times this year in which he struggles, turns the ball over or otherwise looks like a first-year collegiate player. But with just two games as a sample size, it's already obvious he has the elite athleticism to be an upper-tier guard in the Big Ten this season. He has a variety of moves in his toolkit in the open court, his court vision is as good as it was appeared when he was leading Montverde Academy to high school national championships and on top of that his jump shot has been a pleasant surprise. Tonight, he knocked down a pair of 3s and did this in the open court. On top of that, he's long with big strides and can generally stay in front of his man on defense (though that hasn't really been tested yet. Hood-Schifino appears to have walked into the program and immediately become Indiana's best guard. That's in part because ...
- Xavier Johnson is struggling: When Indiana's returning honorable mention All-Big Ten point guard went 2 for 11 from the field in the Hoosiers' first exhibition against Marian, it was possible to write the performance off as an outlier. It's more difficult to do that after he followed it up with a 3-for-8 performance tonight and missed the three 3-pointers he attempted, all of which were wide open. He has five turnovers in 25 minutes over those two games and just seems somewhat out of sorts, though there have still been some flashes of elite play. He appears to be much closer to the player he was for the first four months of last season than the terror into which he morphed in late February and March, when he was instrumental in Indiana's late-season run to the NCAA Tournament. If he keeps playing this way, he might end up as the lead guard of the second unit rather than starting in the same backcourt as Hood-Schifino. Still valuable, but not the kind of game-changer he appeared to be at the end of last season.
- Saint Francis acquitted itself respectably: The Cougars were always a very long shot to win tonight, but they were tied as late as the 15:33 mark of the first half and had several stretches of solid offensive play. Coming off his 23-point, 13-rebound performance in USF's season-opener against Michigan-Dearborn, Blackhawk Christian graduate Zane Burke had 12 points and five rebounds. His fellow Fort Wayne native, Dan McKeeman drained an NBA-range 3-pointer to knot the score at 11 in the early and finished 3 for 4 from deep for nine points. Brayton Bailey, son of former Hoosiers great Damon Bailey, got a loud standing ovation when he was introduced as part of the Cougars' starting lineup before the game and proceeded to drain a couple of pull-up jumpers to keep Saint Francis in the game early. The Cougars were out-muscled inside, but handled themselves about as well as Crossroads League foe Marian did Saturday. The Hoosiers beat the Knights 78-42.
Player of the Game: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Hood-Schifino was all over the court in his 22 minutes, going 6 for 8 from the field and – importantly – 3 of 3 from 3-point range. He grabbed two rebounds and added a steal and a block, as well, and turned the ball over just once. Saint Francis had no answer for his athleticism, but he also played under control and limited mistakes.
Tip-Ins
This was the first time in its history Saint Francis has faced a Big Ten opponent. ... Indiana shot 65%, while the Cougars managed just 32%. ... Indiana was 7 for 19 from 3-point range, but went only 11 of 18 at the foul line. ... Hoosiers freshman Malik Reneau had 15 points on 7 for 8 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. ... Indiana held a 21-6 advantage in points off turnovers. ... The Hoosiers were without sophomore center Logan Duncomb and freshman forward Kaleb Banks, who were sidelined with an illness. ... Bailey finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists in the building in which his father starred from 1991 to 1994.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers open their regular season schedule Monday, when Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference visits Assembly Hall. The Eagles went 23-11 last season, but lost Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year Johni Broome, a 6-foot-10 big man who averaged 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds last season before transferring to Auburn.
Saint Francis has no time to rest, with regular-season games on the road against Rochester and Aquinas on Friday and Saturday, respectively.