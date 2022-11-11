BLOOMINGTON – Bethune- Cookman’s strategy against heavily favored, 13th-ranked Indiana on Thursday was to sit back in a 2-3 zone and force the Hoosiers to shoot from outside.
Indiana, which has finished outside the top 200 in 3-point shooting percentage in five straight seasons, blew up the Wildcats’ gambit as six Hoosiers ank 3-pointers and the team made 10 of 24 on the way to a 101-49 victory at Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers topped the 100-point mark in a regulation game for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, against Troy.
“Just being able to spread out the floor and make shots, we’ve been working on that, getting up shots,” said Indiana guard Trey Galloway, who went 2 for 4 from long range. “Just shooting the ball with confidence is a big thing with us because we know we have guys that can make shots, so just continuous repetition of that and having guys be ready to step up and knock it down.”
Miller Kopp was the centerpiece of Indiana’s 3-point barrage, going 4 for 6 from long distance, equaling his high for made 3s since he arrived at IU prior to last season.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (2-0).
The game was Indiana’s final mid-major tune-up before it faces Xavier on the road next Friday in its first major-conference matchup of the season.
IU made just 1 of 5 3s in the first eight minutes, and Bethune-Cookman (0-2) hit a string of tough jumpers to pull within 14-12 with 12:01 to play before halftime.
The tide began to turn for IU when forward Jordan Geronimo buried a 3 at the 11:44 mark, precipitating a 15-0 Hoosiers run that also included 3-pointers from Galloway on back-to-back possessions.
The junior guard had made multiple 3s just twice in 46 previous career games.
Late in the half, Kopp hit a pair of 3s against the zone, sending Indiana to a 49-23 lead at the break.
After Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said his team was simply “going through the motions” at times in its season opener against Morehead State, Indiana forced three shot-clock violations in the first half alone and held the Wildcats to 39% shooting while creating 19 turnovers.
Indiana held a 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers and a 33-3 edge in fast-break points.
“It was a total team effort from everybody,” Woodson said.
Indiana assisted on 27 of its 35 made field goals. Starting guards Xavier Johnson and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino combined for 14 assists against five turnovers.
Indiana shot 58% from the field and added a 21-of-22 performance from the foul line after hitting just 12 of 21 free throws against Morehead State. Bethune-Cookman did not attempt its first free throw until 6:36 remained in the game.