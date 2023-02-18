BLOOMINGTON – Jalen Hood-Schifino hit a tying jumper and two go-ahead free throws in the final 77 seconds, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana escaped with a 71-68 victory over Illinois at Assembly Hall this afternoon.
Jackson-Davis's point total pushed him past coach Mike Woodson for fifth on IU's career scoring list.
Indiana improved to 19-8 and 10-6 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have won 10 league games for the first time since 2015-16.
3 Takeaways
- The book is out on Trayce Jackson-Davis (and that's not necessarily bad for IU): Illinois is not a team which as a rule likes to double-team the opposing team's big man in the post. The Illini stubbornly refused to do so for almost the entirety of Indiana's 80-65 win in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 19. As a result, Jackson-Davis scored 35 points and went 15 for 19 from the field. Illinois coach Brad Underwood apparently decided he didn't like that result and today sent multiple players at Jackson-Davis almost every time he touched the ball, varying the defense so the double sometimes came with a big and a guard and sometimes with two big men, trying to confuse Jackson-Davis into making the wrong reads and the wrong passes out of the double team. That's similar to the strategy Northwestern employed in its 64-62 win over the Hoosiers on Wednesday and Jackson-Davis will likely see it most games going forward. Out of a series of bad options against a dominant player, it seems to be the defense's best choice. But, as with all defenses which tilt the floor toward one player, it opens up opportunities for Indiana. Jackson-Davis has proven adept at reading the defense and making the right pass out of the double team even when opponents try to confuse him and as a result he not only directly created open shots for teammates but also dished what could be described as hockey assists, on which the player who receives the ball then makes another pass to a wide-open teammate. Illinois is disciplined, long and athletic, but it can't guard everyone, all the time, everywhere and also send two players at Jackson-Davis. Much of the rest of Indiana's season will likely depend on how well the Hoosiers take advantage of that reality.
- Bad old Indiana returns ... for a while: Indiana spent much of January and the early parts of February trying to erase its struggles from the early parts of the season, when it was routinely pushed around by even lesser opponents. A stretch of eight wins in nine games seemed to push some of those problems to the backburner, but they came roaring back against the Illini today. Playing without their best player, Terrence Shannon, who was sidelined with a concussion, Illinois got an early 3-point flurry from stretch 4 Matthew Mayer and used that advantage to take the Assembly Hall crowd almost completely out of the game. From there, the Illini were the tougher team on both ends of the floor, dominating the offensive glass to give themselves a bevy of second-chance points and getting their hands in a ton of passing lanes to take the ball away from Indiana. After leading 38-35 at halftime, Illinois pushed its lead to nine at 46-37 just 3:39 into the second half, forcing an Indiana timeout after Mayer dribbled through the lane and threw down a one-handed power dunk without facing any resistance. For the first time in a while, Indiana seemed timid and unsure of itself and only a plethora of missed opportunities from Illinois (wide-open 3-pointers which missed, layups at point-blank range clanked off the rim, etc.) kept the Hoosiers from getting run off the floor. Those missed opportunities turned out to be important as Indiana buckled down in the game's final 12 minutes, climbing back from a 46-37 deficit to tie the game repeatedly before taking the lead in the final minute. The Hoosiers would have folded when Illinois put the pressure on early in the season and although they teetered today, they steadied themselves when it mattered most.
- It was one of those games for Jalen Hood-Schifino: Indiana's five-star freshman point guard is an outstanding player. He will likely be a first-round NBA draft pick whenever he decides to leave school and he has pushed the Hoosiers over the top in more than a few games this season. But as the season has gone on he has developed a maddening inconsistency, shooting the Hoosiers out of a couple of contests, including today's. Hood-Schifino went 5 for 17 from the field and scored 13 points this afternoon. Illinois was making a concerted effort to defend his deadly mid-range jumper and instead of passing out to someone else, the 6-foot-5 guard was firing away anyway, often missing by wide margins. It was a similar performance to the one he posted in a loss to Maryland earlier this month, when he went 1 for 14 from the field.
Then, too, Hood-Schifino was loose with the ball, turning it over five times and also bobbling it on several other occasions on which Indiana was lucky to recover. A representative play was a fastbreak in the first half on which Jackson-Davis found his younger teammate with an outlet pass on the wing and then Hood-Schifino lobbed to Jackson-Davis for a dunk – except the pass was lobbed far too high and out of even Jackson-Davis's sizable reach. In one of the game's biggest moments, with 1:30 remaining and the teams tied, the point guard made an enormous mistake, throwing a lazy pass to the middle, where Illinois' Coleman Hawkins picked it off and went the other way for a dunk. This was one of those games in which IU really missed Xavier Johnson, who continues to sit with a foot injury. Without Johnson, the Hoosiers don't really have another guard to take the scoring and ball-handling load from Hood-Schifino when the latter is struggling. Hood-Schifino just has to keep shooting and hope his luck eventually changes. It eventually did today and he made a few big shots down the stretch – including a tying jumper right after he had given the ball away to Hawkins – but the groan from the Assembly Hall crowd when he pulled up for one of those jumpers told the story of his afternoon. Even the winning free throws he hit came because Illinois fouled him as he was shooting a somewhat ill-advised jump shot on a pick-and-roll where Jackson-Davis was open rolling to the basket. Give the freshman this: He has tremendous self-belief.
Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jackson-Davis was held scoreless for a 12-minute stretch late in the first half, but he just kept pushing and helped the Hoosiers erase a 9-point second-half deficit, tying the game at 56 with a nifty reverse layup at the 6:27 mark. In two games against the Illini this season, the IU star is 27 for 38 (71%) from the field, including 12 for 19 today.
After passing Woodson on the IU scoring list, he is 20 points from moving ahead of AJ Guyton into fourth. His double-double was the 47th of his career, two short of Alan Henderson for third in program history. His blocks pushed him past 250 for his career, making him the first Indiana player to reach that mark.
Tip-Ins
During the game, the NCAA Tournament's Selection Committee announced the Hoosiers as the No. 13 overall seed in its first bracket preview (previews will occur weekly until Selection Sunday), listing the Hoosiers as the top 4-seed. ... Indiana's last three games have been decided by a total of six points. ... The Hoosiers are 13-1 at Assembly Hall this season. ... Illinois' Hawkins threw down a power dunk on Jackson-Davis's head in the first half and shouted in the IU forward's face after completing the play. He was whistled for a technical foul for his words. ... The Hoosiers turned the ball over 14 times and Illinois had a 16-7 advantage in points off turnovers. ... Miller Kopp scored 12 points for Indiana on 4 for 5 from 3-point range. ... Fort Wayne native and Homestead product Luke Goode had seven points on 3-for-5 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for the Illini. It was the sophomore's third game of the season as he has missed most of the campaign with a foot injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage. ... Mayer led Illinois with 24 points on 7 for 17 from the field. He had zero points on 0-for-4 shooting the first time these teams met as he was significantly under the weather, according to Underwood. He scored six consecutive Illinois points, all at the foul line, to keep the Illini in front down the stretch. He also had eight rebounds.
What's Next?
Indiana will return to action Tuesday when it travels to East Lansing, Michigan, to face Michigan State (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Hoosiers defeated the Spartans 82-69 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 22, a game in which Jackson-Davis had 31 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Michigan State has back-to-back wins over Maryland and Ohio State and faces Minnesota tonight with a chance to go past the Hoosiers in the Big Ten standings.