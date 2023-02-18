BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing his final games at Indiana.
The senior forward has one year of eligibility remaining because of the extra season the NCAA granted during the coronavirus pandemic, but he confirmed after the Hoosiers' 71-68 win over Illinois on Saturday this will be his final campaign wearing Cream and Crimson and he will go through Senior Day festivities March 5 against Michigan.
"I feel like it kind of speaks for itself, but I feel like four years is enough for me," Jackson-Davis told Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman after the game. "Sometimes you gotta move on. I'm grateful for my time here, but I'll say the rest during Senior Night."
Jackson-Davis's comments came after he scored 26 points, including a flying dunk with six seconds left, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked five shots and notched three steals and two assists to help the 14th-ranked Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) overcome a 9-point second-half deficit and win for the ninth time in 11 games on the way to sole possession of third place in the conference.
Jackson-Davis's performance against the Illini was his fourth with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. The rest of the Big Ten has five such games in the last 25 years and no other player has more than one.
With 13:26 left in the first half, Jackson-Davis banked home a shot to put the Hoosiers up 15-10 and give him 2,062 points in his career. The basket pushed him past his coach, Mike Woodson, for fifth place on Indiana's career scoring list. He ended the day 20 points shy of AJ Guyton in fourth.
From one 🐐 to another. pic.twitter.com/ECPilWUbQO— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2023
"I couldn't be more proud of a young man than Trayce today," said Woodson, who presented Jackson-Davis with the game ball in the postgame locker room. "I've been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it's special. It just means the body of work that he's put in over the years, but he can't stop there. It's just points. He's still staring at two things, a Big Ten title and a national title, and that's where I'm trying to get him."
For his part, Jackson-Davis also seemed more concerned about the outcome of the game than his surpassing of Woodson, who played for the Hoosiers from 1976 to 1980.
"I mean, it's an accomplishment," said Jackson-Davis, who also became the first Hoosier with 250 career blocks. "I'm going to probably look at it more during the end of the year, but I'm just glad that we found a way to get that one. They were fighting. They were clawing. ... Just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops when we needed to, it was big for us."
Jackson-Davis saved his best for the stretch run against the Illini, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the second half and tying the game with tough baskets inside twice in the final seven minutes.
Arguably his biggest play was the dunk which gave IU a 3-point lead in the closing seconds. Indiana broke an Illinois press, Trey Galloway pushed the ball up the floor and found his star teammate and Jackson-Davis, rather than back the ball out and wait to get fouled, attacked the rim and threw down a two-handed power jam to provide the final margin.
Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk to help seal the game. #iubb pic.twitter.com/0eGeelPN07— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 18, 2023
Only two home games remain in Jackson-Davis's career.
Hoosiers well regarded
Shortly after Indiana tipped off against Illinois, the NCAA Tournament selection committee released its preview of the tournament bracket which will be formally unveiled in a month on Selection Sunday. The committee revealed the top four teams in each region as they would have ranked them had the season ended Friday; Indiana was listed as the No. 13 overall seed, also known as the top 4-seed in the field.
Obviously, much will change between now and the end of the conference tournament, but that ranking would put the Hoosiers in the South Region with No. 1 seed Alabama, No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Baylor. The ranking was surprisingly favorable to the Hoosiers, who have been listed as on the borderline between a 4- and 5-seed in ESPN's bracket projections for about two weeks. Of course, IU also helped its cause with the win over the Illini.
Bad Jalen, Good Jalen
During the Chicago Bears' run to the Super Bowl in 2006 with quarterback Rex Grossman leading the offense, a joke developed among Bears fans about the existence of "Good Rex" and "Bad Rex." Good Rex was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, capable of passing the Bears to victories by himself. Bad Rex couldn't complete a 4-yard out.
A similar dynamic has emerged this season with Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, one of the most Jekyll-and-Hyde players to come through IU's program in recent years. Sometimes, as happened today, Bad Jalen and Good Jalen appear within the same game.
Hood-Schifino struggled for much of the afternoon as Illinois followed him closely and tried to deny him the 17-foot elbow jumpers which have accounted for such a large proportion of his points recently. With 1:30 to go, he was 4 for 16 from the field and had turned the ball over four times. Then, he made a near-catastrophic mistake: With the game tied at 65 and Indiana coming out of a timeout with the ball, the five-star recruit made a lazy pass to the middle of the floor, which Illinois' Coleman Hawkins picked off and took the other way for a dunk.
"It wasn't pretty, what I said," Woodson said of his reaction to the crucial turnover. "I mean, that's a coach's worst nightmare, man. You come out of the time-out and you throw the ball right to your opponent, and they didn't have to work for it. When he was coming back down, I was screaming at him."
Woodson's admonishment seemed to have its desired effect because it was at that moment Good Jalen appeared again. Fresh off throwing the ball away on the game's biggest possession to that point, Hood-Schifino went around a screen from Jackson-Davis and immediately hoisted one of those midrange jumpers, knocking it down to atone for his earlier miscue. On IU's next trip down the floor, he attempted an almost identical shot and was fouled in the act of putting it up, giving him a chance to calmly make two free throws for a 69-67 lead.
"Fino, he's a gamer," Jackson-Davis said. "He works hard every day. He has the ultimate confidence in his abilities. Obviously he's a freshman, and sometimes he's going to struggle. That's when I come in, Miller (Kopp) comes in, and we get behind him and we tell him to keep going. ... Then down the stretch he got to that spot and hit a huge shot, especially after turning the ball over. It just shows how high of a focus he has. He's just next-play mentality, and he's just ready to go always."
As Jackson-Davis alluded to, the biggest key for Hood-Schifino – in addition to his prototypical size, court vision and midrange shooting stroke – is his remarkable self-belief. Sometimes that can do a little more harm than good, as happened when he shot Indiana out of its game against Maryland on the way to a 1-for-14 performance, but he is always going to put up the next shot if it it's open. That can be frustrating to watch when he isn't hitting and there are games in which it's not particularly efficient, but Indiana does not have to worry much about Hood-Schifino getting down on himself, which is exceptional for a freshman.
"Make no mistake about it, he's put us in in position along with the supporting cast with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way," Woodson said. "You're not going to shoot it well all the time, but I always judge players at the end of the game about who they are as a player, and he made the plays down the stretch that counted. That's what I look at."
A chewing out, and a resurgence
Many of the problems which manifested themselves early in the season for Indiana – lack of toughness on the glass, too much standing around on offense, not enough pressure on defense – were put away in mid-January but returned all at once for the first 28 minutes of this afternoon's contest.
The Hoosiers were out-toughed in the first half, they couldn't keep Illinois off the offensive glass and Illini forward Matthew Mayer was zig-zagging his way through the IU defense with near impunity. With 12:41 left, Indiana trailed 48-39 and it was staring a second consecutive disappointing loss in the face.
Woodson got into his players at halftime in an attempt to get them to bring more energy.
"The first half we were getting beat on the boards, they won all the 50/50 balls," Woodson said. "We were just moving in slow motion, I thought. It was heated in the locker room at halftime a little bit. ... We just kept scrapping and scraping, and we made a game out of that at the end and was able to do it what we needed to do to win."
It took a few minutes after halftime for Woodson's message to sink in, but eventually Indiana shifted into overdrive and became the team which had won eight of its previous 10 games. The Hoosiers surrendered 10 offensive rebounds in the first half but just two in the final 20 minutes and they got nearly every 50-50 ball down the stretch. In one particularly strong sequence, freshman Malik Reneau – whom Woodson cited earlier in the year as someone who needed to play harder – grabbed an offensive rebound in a scramble which would have ended in a jump ball on the vast majority of occasions, leading directly to a Hood-Schifino 3, then grabbed a steal on the other end with some disciplined post defense and finally kicked ahead to Jackson-Davis for a layup, knotting the score at 56.
The shooter
One of the players Woodson targeted at halftime as needing to perform better was Kopp, who struggled to defend Mayer in the first half – he got blown past repeatedly and let Mayer get open 3s in transition.
The fifth-year senior responded with better defense of Mayer after halftime, holding him to 1 for 7 from the field after a 6-for-10 first half.
"Pretty much he was just saying I had to step up," Kopp said of Woodson's halftime message to him. "(Mayer) got too many good looks in the first half from transition, from broken plays, and a couple of my mishaps just mentally and not being aware and really locked in. (Woodson) just got into me and pretty much let me know I had to step up and be more active and aware off the ball and do my work early."
Kopp also knocked down an enormous 3 with 5:22 left to knot the score at 59 and finished the day 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for 12 points, a huge contribution considering Hood-Schifino's struggles. He's up to 46.2% from long range and his teammates continue to insist he should shoot more often.
"I'm so angry if he doesn't shoot it," Jackson-Davis said. "Every time he touches it I want the ball up. Every single time."
"He always says to me, just like, 'Be ready, be ready, be ready,'" Kopp said of Jackson-Davis. "Every time. Literally every time-out be ready, be ready."
The Indiana kid returns
A key player in helping Illinois build its lead was Fort Wayne native and Homestead product Luke Goode. Goode, a sophomore, was playing just his third game this season because of a foot injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage, but he scored seven points, grabbed two rebounds, dished two assists and added a steal and a block in 23 minutes.
At times, he was matched up against Reneau or Race Thompson in the post, giving up significant size to both of them, but he battled ferociously on each of those possessions. Illinois coach Brad Underwood gushed about him after the game.
"I think anybody who knows anything about the game of basketball saw Luke Goode's value today," Underwood said. "The ability to make shots, he never makes a mistake defensively, he gets his hands on loose balls, he's always in the right spot.
"There's a reason he started in our scrimmage against Kansas (the preseason game in which Goode was hurt). He's that valuable. He's a guy that has had to stay patient. He's very cerebral, he's very smart, he's got great feel, he's an elite shooter. We've missed that."
For his part, Goode knew he would play a significant role with Illinois missing Terrence Shannon, its leading scorer and the starter at Goode's position on the wing. Shannon suffered a concussion earlier this week against Penn State.
"I feel great," Goode said. "I was able to prepare like I was going to play big minutes and I did and I feel like my body was ready."
Communicate, communicate, communicate
Assembly Hall roared when Jackson-Davis threw down his dunk with 6.7 seconds left to put the Hoosiers up three points. But in the final seconds, Illinois had a chance to tie the game – Indiana declined to foul intentionally – and nearly did so because of a serious defensive mistake by the Hoosiers.
As Mayer advanced the ball and prepared to hoist a potential game-tying 3, Trey Galloway was tight on his hip, in good position for a contest. As Mayer moved to the wing, however, Kopp left his man, RJ Melendez, and double-teamed Mayer, leaving Melendez free. Galloway saw too late what Kopp had done and desperately tried to switch to Melendez, but Mayer threw his teammate a simple pass and Melendez had a clean look to tie the game at the buzzer. It missed and the Hoosiers won, but Melendez is a good shooter (granted he air-balled a wide-open 3 earlier in the half) and Kopp should not have left his man in that situation, especially when Galloway seemed to be in good position. Too many IU defensive possessions this season have ended with two Hoosiers running at one offensive player and leaving someone else wide open and it almost burned Indiana in the worst way today. Communication between teammates has to be better in that situation.
The bottom line
Indiana did not play particularly well for much of the game, but it got the job done once again. In Indiana's last five games which have been decided by five points or fewer, the Hoosiers are 4-1, including a 2-1 mark in their last three, which have been decided by a total of six points. Their improvement in close games from Woodson's first year to his second and even from six weeks ago to now has been remarkable (and also partially the product of luck).
Indiana took a significant step toward securing a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament – and one of the coveted double-byes into the quarterfinals that come with those seeds – and maintained its outside chance at winning a Big Ten crown. The Hoosiers trail Purdue by two games (with Northwestern in between, a half-game ahead of the Hoosiers) with four Big Ten contests remaining.
"We're hungry, too," Woodson said. "This was a separation game. If they win, they separate. Even though we've got a long way to go still, this game was important."