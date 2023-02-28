BLOOMINGTON – No. 15 Indiana equaled its largest defeat of the season, falling to Iowa 90-68 at Assembly Hall tonight despite 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis's rebounding total gave him the Indiana career record, pushing him past Walt Bellamy and Alan Henderson. He is also the program's record-holder in blocks.
Kris Murray had 26 points for Iowa.
The loss officially eliminated Indiana (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) from Big Ten championship contention and they fell into a tie for third in the league standings with the Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8), who hold the tiebreaker over the Hoosiers in the race for the four double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament.
3 Takeaways
- Indiana let down: Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson implored his players after its win over No. 5 Purdue on Saturday to celebrate only on the bus on the way back to Bloomington from West Lafayette and then to put the victory behind them to begin preparing for Iowa. Woodson knew the specter of a letdown loomed after an emotional road victory over a rival. Despite Woodson's best efforts, however, the Hoosiers were not ready to play at the outset of tonight's contest. Murray made 3-pointers on Iowa's first two offensive possessions, the Hawkeyes made five straight shots to open the game and the visitors had built a double digit lead less than three minutes into the game at 12-2. By the end of the first half, the Hawkeyes were shooting 61% from the field and had a 47-36 advantage after leading by as many as 16 in the first half. It was the type of listless performance, especially on the defensive end (hold that thought), the Hoosiers have not put forth in Assembly Hall since their loss to Northwestern on Jan. 8. They trailed by as many as 17 in the first half of that game. With hopes for a Big Ten championship on the line, it could not have come at a worse time for the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's defense broke: Woodson's defensive system is predicated on throwing intense pressure on opposing guards and making it difficult for them to get shots off or make post entry passes. The Hoosiers have executed that system very well for the better part of six weeks and terrorized Purdue with it twice this month, but it contains a flaw: If opposing guards are able to rip through and get past the first line of defense, there isn't much help waiting. Tonight, the Hawkeye guards did exactly that for 40 minutes. In the first half, the visitors got a series of driving layups from Murray and others – Jalen Hood-Schifino in particular struggled on that end of the floor, playing matador defense for much of the first half. On the rare occasions the Hoosiers did have help in place to prevent easy layups, Iowa simply kicked to a perimeter shooter for a wide-open 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes were 3 for 28 from long distance in their previous road game, at Wisconsin, but hit 13 of 23 from long range tonight and shot 56% overall. Much of the rough defensive performance came down to effort. Outside of a stretch at the outset of the second half in which the Hoosiers stole three consecutive inbounds passes – they turned the ball right back over on two of those occasions – there was very little fight from anyone on that end of the floor.
- This is how it ends, not with a bang, but with a whimper: Tonight's loss was very likely a preview of the last game of Indiana's season. The Hoosiers have played well for long stretches since early January, but there have been games – against Maryland, Michigan State, first half against Northwestern and now tonight – in which Indiana simply does not show up, from an effort perspective. At Northwestern, the Hoosiers were able to pull themselves out of the nosedive (they trailed 39-20 at halftime and ended up losing 64-62), but when they fall behind significantly at the outset they have trouble finding their way again for the most part. It may happen in the first round of the NCAA Tournament or it may happen in the Sweet 16, but the Hoosiers' season-ending loss will likely look something like tonight. The odds of IU getting up for more than a game or two in a row seem remote as this team is currently constituted.
Player of the Game: Kris Murray, Iowa
The Hoosiers had no answer all night for the Iowa wing, who alternately took a string of helpless IU defenders off the dribble or shot over the top of them. He finished 9 for 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and three assists. He scored 56 points in two games against the Hoosiers this season.
Tip-Ins
Indiana suffered only its second loss of the season at Assembly Hall, falling to 14-2 at home. ... After scoring 35 points in the win over Purdue on Saturday, Hood-Schifino managed eight points, all in the first half, today on 4 for 14 from the field. ... Iowa came into the game ranked 346th nationally in opponent field goal percentage out of 363 Division I teams at 47.2%. The Hoosiers shot 43% from the field, including 33% in the second half. IU shot 54% the first time these teams met, a 91-89 Iowa win in Iowa City on Jan. 5. ... The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Indiana 39-27. They held a 16-6 advantage in points off turnovers. ... Indiana was without starting guard Xavier Johnson, who warmed up with the team before the game for the first time since breaking his foot Dec. 17 against Kansas, as well as reserve forward Jordan Geronimo (lower leg), reserve center Logan Duncomb (sinus) and reserve guard Anthony Leal (lower leg). ... The double-double was the 48th of Jackson-Davis' career. ... Woodson received a technical foul for arguing a foul call with 3:19 to play. Iowa's Payton Sandfort got one after blowing a kiss to the IU student section in the final 90 seconds. ... The Hoosiers are 0-4 against Iowa during Woodson's tenure.
What's Next?
Indiana concludes its regular season Sunday, when it plays host to Michigan (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall for Senior Day. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. The Wolverines are tied for second in the Big Ten and are listed as one of the "First Four Out" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. They have won three in a row, including an 87-79 overtime victory over Wisconsin on Sunday, and will face Illinois on Thursday with a chance to keep their Big Ten championship hopes alive.