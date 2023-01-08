BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed a career-high 24 rebounds, dished eight assists and blocked four shots and Jalen Hood-Schifino added a career-high 33 points, but No. 15 Indiana fell to Northwestern 84-83 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers' fifth loss in eight games.
The game was not as close as the final score as Indiana made three desperation 3s in the final 25 seconds, including a Trey Galloway halfcourt heave at the buzzer to provide the final margin.
Indiana (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) was without forward Race Thompson, who injured his knee against Iowa on Thursday and was out of the starting lineup for the first time in 77 games. Junior Jordan Geronimo made his first career start in Thompson's place.
3 Takeaways
- Jalen Hood-Schifino has figured it out (mostly): If Indiana is going to have any kind of success this season with Thompson and Xavier Johnson – who missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury and was on the bench today in a boot – missing significant time, it is likely going to need its five-star freshman point guard to play like a star next to Jackson-Davis. Hood-Schifino has demonstrated the last two games he has that type of ability, scoring 21 points and dishing nine assists against Iowa and adding 21 points in the second half alone today. His game has a scorer has expanded since the start of the season to include all three levels and he is 10 for 15 from beyond the arc in the last two contests. His jumper is repeatable and smooth right now and he has confidence in it from all over the floor. He made a 17-foot pull-up fadeaway with a hand in his face in the first half, an NBA level shot. He's playing well enough offensively to take at least some pressure off Jackson-Davis to do everything on that end of the floor.
As good as Hood-Schifino has been at putting the ball in the basket, however, his play as a distributor is still up and down. He is obviously a talented passer, but he has, especially recently, tried to fit the ball into too-tight windows on a regular basis and turned the ball over. He has committed at least five turnovers in three of the last five games and gave the ball away six times today. Some miscues are unavoidable for as much as the freshman has the ball in his hands, but he needs to work on making simpler passes and not trying to force looks which aren't there. Much of Northwestern's early 17-point lead came because the Wildcats were able to take advantage of Hood-Schifino turnovers.
- Indiana's defense isn't struggling, it's just bad: Indiana was excellent on defense last season, ranking No. 1 nationally in opponent field goal percentage for a chunk of the campaign and taking enormous strides in coach Mike Woodson's first season. Indiana's case for taking a step forward this season hinged on putting superior athletes into the system which had led it to such success on that end of the floor last season. Instead, the Hoosiers have had middling results on defense much of the season, playing well below Woodson's standard and looking out of sync on a regular basis. Today was different, however. The Hoosiers weren't middling defensively, they were just bad. Against one of the least efficient offensive teams in the country, Indiana looked lost on defense, failing to guard the perimeter, missing rotations and closing out with hands down. The biggest problem was a lack of communication, which manifested in abysmal pick-and-roll defense, with multiple Indiana defenders chasing the ball-handler on more than one occasion. IU also struggled to get matched up on fastbreaks, giving Northwestern far more easy baskets than it deserved. This is not the type of defense which is going to carry Indiana anywhere. In fact, it's dragging the Hoosiers down.
- Trayce is trying, it just isn't enough: Since returning from his back injury against Iowa, Indiana's star has played like one. He poured in 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Iowa and followed that with huge work on the glass today, setting a career-high for rebounds with 11:33 left in the game. At times, especially early in the second half, he was everything for Indiana: rim protector, its lone rebounder, a post scorer (though he went just 8 for 19 from the field against Northwestern's excellent interior defense, which tried to force the ball out of his hands) He made himself available on the pick and roll and even tried a jumper when Northwestern sagged off, though it missed. The bottom line is there is very little of the disappointment which appears to be coming for Indiana this season which can be put on Jackson-Davis's shoulders. He is doing yeoman's work for a team which is not giving him enough help.
Player(s) of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino
Take your pick. The pair nearly willed Indiana to a comeback victory despite the rest of the team providing relatively little. Jackson-Davis became the first Hoosier since DJ White against Michigan exactly 15 years ago on Jan. 8, 2008 with 20 rebounds in a game, moving into fifth place on the all-time IU boards list, passing Steve Downing. He also moved within one block of tying Alan Henderson for second all-time in that category.
Hood-Schifino went 12 for 17 from the field and set a new career-high in points for the fourth consecutive game. He committed five turnovers in the first half, but just one after halftime.
Tip-Ins
The loss was Indiana's first at Assembly Hall this season, dropping the Hoosiers to 8-1 in Bloomington. ... Indiana turned the ball over 16 times and Northwestern held a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers. ... The Wildcats came into the game with the No. 3 field goal percentage defense in the country (36.3%) and the No. 1 2-point shooting percentage defense (39.9%). Indiana shot 51.6% today, including 52.3% from inside the arc. ... The visitors also came into the game ranked 357th of 363 Division I teams in field goal percentage at 38%. They shot 46% against the Hoosiers. ... Boo Buie led Northwestern with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He came in shooting 33.5% from the field. ... Geronimo's first career start saw him go 0 for 2 from the field for zero points in 10 minutes. ... IU forward Miller Kopp played three seasons for Northwestern. He transferred to Indiana prior to the 2021-22 season. Kopp had five points on 1-for-2 shooting with two rebounds and two assists today. ... Among those in attendance today was Burke Scott, a member of Indiana's 1953 national championship team.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers are back in action Wednesday when they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is facing No. 1 Purdue tonight in Philadelphia and already boasts wins over Iowa and Illinois. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana in Happy Valley last year.