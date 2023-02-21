EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 17 Indiana started fast against Michigan State, leading by as many as nine in the first half at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.
Then came the 3-pointers.
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, who led Michigan State with 23 points, pushed the Spartans in front with four 3s in the final six minutes of the first half, added another early in the second period and Michigan State went 10 for 21 from beyond the arc on the way to an 80-65 victory.
"Our defense was non-existent, man," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "I just thought we didn't control the ball, something we've been pretty good at, and I thought their guards had their way against our guards. Walker and (AJ) Hoggard, they were great. We couldn't overcome it."
Hoggard scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists, but he also turned the ball over seven times, a career-high. He tied AJ Guyton for fourth on the IU career scoring list with 2,100 points and is 17 rebounds from setting IU's all-time mark in that category.
The loss dropped IU (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) three games behind first-place Purdue in the Big Ten title race. Indiana will have to win out and have Purdue lose out to have a chance to share the conference crown. The teams meet Saturday in West Lafayette after the Hoosiers won a matchup in Bloomington 79-74 on Feb. 4.
Indiana is 2-24 in its last 26 games at the Breslin Center since the 1991-92 campaign.
Trey Galloway went 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line and scored 11 points for the Hoosiers.
The Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) led by six at halftime and started the second half with four 3-pointers in the first 2:38. Walker's long range shot with 17:22 to play – a high-arcing fadeaway over solid defense – put Michigan State ahead 47-34.
“Walker he hit two 3s with the (shot) clock (winding down)," Woodson said. "I mean, what are you going to do? … It’s part of the game. He made two or three tough ones, I thought, but they all count.
“Our connection defensively wasn’t right. We were a step slow. … These are things we’ve been pretty clean on.”
The Hoosiers got within five at 53-48 with a 9-0 run featuring five points from Jackson-Davis, but Walker ended the spurt with a tough fadeaway jumper and IU did not threaten again.
Indiana roared to an 8-0 lead in the first 3:17 on a pair of Jalen Hood-Schifino shots from the paint and a Galloway 3-pointer. The Hoosiers extended the lead to 12-3 when Jackson-Davis spun to the rim around Michigan State's Joey Hauser and it was 22-13 when the IU forward hooked home a shot from in close with 8:19 to play in the half.
The latter basket marked Indiana's last points for 3:12. Hood-Schifino, who scored six points in the first 4:19, picked up his second foul with 6:28 left in the half and exited the game, not to return until after halftime.
Woodson defended on philosophical grounds his decision to take his five-star freshman out of the game at that point and sit him for the rest of the half.
"It's a long game and we've got enough players," Woodson said. "That was my call and I would do it again if I had to do it the same identical way. I'm not going to let a guy pick up his third. I'm not going to do that. There's been games we've done that and you (the media) has never made that comment about me doing that.
"A 40-minute game is long. A guy gets two fouls, now he's a little more conscious about really guarding."
While Hood-Schifino sidelined, Walker buried his quartet of 3s, three of them from more than 25 feet, to help the Spartans end the half on a 22-7 run and take a 35-29 lead into the locker room.
Walker went 5 of 7 from long range. Hood-Schifino had 16 points, but was 0 for 5 from 3-point distance. He scored just two points in an 82-69 Indiana win over the Spartans on Jan. 22 in Bloomington.
Michigan State started 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but made 8 of 10 over an 8:50 stretch spanning halftime to push in front.
"Being in the right positions and staying disciplined to our gameplan and our defense, we didn’t do that, so that’s the reason we gave up so many 3s and that killed us," Galloway said. “I think we were overhelping on the drives a little bit, not getting out.”
There was an extended moment of silence prior to tipoff for the victims of the shooting on Michigan State's campus which killed three MSU students and injured five people last week. It was the Spartans' first home game since the shooting. Indiana wore warmup shirts emblazoned with the words "Spartan Strong" in support.