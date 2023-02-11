ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 21 points and five assists to lead No. 18 Indiana to a 62-61 win over Michigan in the Crisler Center this afternoon.
The Hoosiers won for the eighth time in nine games and third in a row. They are 18-7 and in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten at 9-5, three games back of conference-leading Purdue.
3 Takeaways
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is better than Hunter Dickinson remembers ... : The pair of All-Americans who roam the paint for Indiana and Michigan have engaged in a series of high-profile slugfests over the three years they have played college basketball against one another. Michigan's Dickinson has largely had the upper hand in those matchups as Indiana's Jackson-Davis has largely struggled to score over a defender who has four inches on him. The early going of today's matchup seemed to presage more of the same, with Dickinson blocking the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball twice, getting the crowd on its feet on both occasions. But Jackson-Davis got going with a pair of acrobatic finishes on less-than-perfect lobs from his guards and he had the advantage for most of the rest of the evening. Though Dickinson made sure little came easy for the Hoosier big man, Jackson-Davis was able to score around his adversary in the paint with a series of right-handed finishes, a piece of his game which had been developed to nearly the same extent in past matchups. Dickinson largely sat back and dared Jackson-Davis to shoot from 15 feet, but he declined, preferring to dribble into post-ups if he got the ball too far from the hoop, another part of his game which has improved. It wasn't a perfect game – he missed several high-percentage shots around the rim which could have sent his scoring total even higher – but he did everything he could to keep the Hoosiers in the game and even gave them the lead briefly at 40-39 with 16:34 left after back-to-back baskets on the interior.
- ... But Dickinson still affected the game: While Dickinson didn't slow down his Indiana counterpart to the same extent he has in the past, he was still a difficult matchup for Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers on the other end of the floor. A 39% 3-point shooter, opponents have to guard Dickinson out to the arc and Jackson-Davis spent a good portion of the night chasing him out there. Though he didn't let Dickinson dictate the game in the scoring column, his absence from the paint on a significant proportion of possessions meant Michigan guards had free lanes to the rim which are usually not there against the Hoosiers. Indiana has been very good in perimeter defense recently, getting up and pressuring opponents several feet behind the 3-point line and forcing turnovers. The Hoosiers are able to do that in large part because Jackson-Davis, the No. 3 shot-blocker in the country coming into the game at 3.1 per contest, is waiting in the paint to affect any shot if an IU guard gets beaten off the dribble. That was less true against the Wolverines and Michigan's guards, notably Kobe Bufkin, who had 14 points, got a series of easy baskets on straight-line drives to the rim, the type of shot IU had almost entirely cut out during its run of success over the last four weeks.
- Indiana kept coming: In the early going this evening, it looked as though Michigan, playing with more aggression and intensity, might put some serious distance between itself and the visiting Hoosiers. The Wolverines led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Indiana did not panic and after a slow start Hood-Schifino got going, hitting four shots from within 15 feet in the final few minutes of the half to draw Indiana within 37-33 at halftime. The Hoosiers could have been even closer, but Tamar Bates missed twice from point-blank range and Jackson-Davis threw a would-be putback of one of those misses off the back of the rim.
So it went for Indiana much of the night. The Hoosiers could not, to borrow coach Mike Woodson’s favorite phrase, get over the hump for most of the game. But they kept hanging around, Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino did just enough offensively and Michigan kept leaving the door open. An 8-0 run gave the Hoosiers a 54-53 lead with 9:05 left and the teams seesawed from there. Jackson-Davis put home a badly-thrown lob from Hood-Schifino with 3:40 left to make it 61-60 Wolverines and Hood-Schifino hit a pair of free throws with 2:58 to go to put IU in front by one. Neither team scored again and Michigan missed its final seven shots to give the Hoosiers a somewhat fortunate victory. Good teams find a way to win when the game is close and after struggling so mightily last season in those games, IU has found a way this year.
Tip-Ins
Indiana snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak against Michigan. The Wolverines had won the previous four matchups at the Crisler Center by an average of 19.3 points. ... The Hoosiers were without starting guard Xavier Johnson (foot), starting forward Race Thompson (knee, held out for precautionary reasons) and center Logan Duncomb (non-COVID illness). Michigan was missing Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Lllewellyn (out for the season with a torn ACL). ... Jordan Geronimo, who had played just one minute in the previous four games as he dealt with a calf injury, started in Thompson's place and scored four points with three rebounds and two blocks. He played with a noticeable limp at times in the second half. ... Dickinson had 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines. ... Indiana's Bates went 0 for 5 from the field, failing to finish at the rim three times, including twice on transition opportunities off of turnovers. ... Indiana beat Michigan 86-68 in the 1976 NCAA Tournament final, completing the last undefeated season in Division I men's basketball. It was the Hoosiers' third national championship.
What's Next?
Indiana will be back in action Wednesday, when the Hoosiers travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Wildcats entered Saturday tied for second in the Big Ten after back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Ohio State. They face No. 1 Purdue on Sunday. The Hoosiers fell to Northwestern 84-83 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 8, a game in which the Wildcats led by as many as 17.