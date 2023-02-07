BLOOMINGTON – No. 18 Indiana won for the seventh time in eight games, snapping a six-game losing streak against 24th-ranked Rutgers with a 66-60 victory at Assembly Hall tonight behind 20 points, 18 rebounds and six assists for Trayce Jackson-Davis and 18 points from Miller Kopp.
With the victory, the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) moved into a tie with the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) for second place in the conference standings.
3 Takeaways
- Indiana was not flat: Despite beating No. 1 Purdue on Saturday, one of the biggest wins for the program in recent years, the Hoosiers suffered no letdown against the Scarlet Knights tonight. In fact, the opposite was true – Indiana came out with significant energy and pressured Rutgers into a series of turnovers in the early going. Those turnovers created fastbreak opportunities and the Hoosiers had nine points off Rutgers giveaways by the midway point of the first half. Indiana is at its best when it is using its swarming perimeter defense – of which Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp are the vanguard – to harass opposing guards, create turnovers and let Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis create magic in transition. That's exactly what happened tonight, with both IU stars turning in spectacular finishes around the rim as the Hoosiers raced out to a 30-16 lead and put Rutgers on its heels. The Scarlet Knights climbed back into the game with a flurry of 3-pointers (more on that below), but it was still the type of start which was so rare for the Hoosiers early in the season, when they often looked unprepared at the outset of games. At this point, such quick starts are the norm for the Hoosiers, as they have played with that kind of intensity in the early stages in seven of their last eight games (the game against Minnesota was really the one exception in that stretch, though they beat the Golden Gophers and lost to Maryland, against which it got off to a fast start). Indiana's coaching staff and team leadership deserve credit for changing Indiana's pregame routine somewhat to get the Hoosiers off to better starts.
- Rutgers can shoot it, sometimes: The Scarlet Knights are good at many aspects of basketball. They play extremely hard and tough on defense, they don't turn the ball over and they score with relative efficiency in the paint. Where they do not excel, at least not before tonight, is in shooting from the outside. Rutgers came shooting 32.2% from 3-point range, 281st out of 363 Division I teams. After falling behind 30-16, however, the Scarlet Knights climbed back into the game with a parade of 3-pointers, shooting 6 for 11 in the first half. Once Indiana's lead hit 14, Rutgers made six of its next eight attempts from deep to knot the score at 38 early in the second half. One of the key factors in this explosion was the shooting of previously little-used junior wing Oskar Palmquist, who went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and scored nine points after coming into the game scoring 1.9 per contest. Indiana didn't exactly do a poor job of defending the arc and the Hoosiers' rotations were generally decent, but Rutgers made some difficult shots over good Indiana contests and moved the ball well to give its shooters some decent looks. Rutgers went just 2 for 14 from long range in the second half.
- Miller Kopp loves facing Rutgers: In Indiana's 63-48 loss to the Scarlet Knights in December, the only Hoosier who had a good game was Kopp, who scored 21 points on 8 for 12 from the field and 5 for 9 from 3-point range while his teammates combined for 27 points on 20% shooting and 1 for 16 from long range. Kopp followed that up with an excellent performance tonight, shooting 6 for 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from long distance. He hit double digits in the scoring column for just the second time in 11 games since Dec. 23. He raised his 3-point shooting percentage for the season to 45.8%, up from 36.1% a year ago and 39.6% in 2019-20, his previous career-best shooting season. That mark would lead the Big Ten if Kopp had enough shots to qualify. He added two assists, two steals and a block to his stat line and played excellent on-ball defense most of the night, hustling after the ball when it got on the floor and doing a good job of keeping his man in front of him. He is much more outwardly intense than he was last season and his hard-nosed play has been part of Indiana's attitude change in recent months.
Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis
On this night, there was no other option. Jackson-Davis's point total pushed him over 2,000 for his career, making him the sixth Indiana player to reach that mark and the first player in program history to hit 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He moved past Yogi Ferrell for sixth on the all-time IU scoring list and is now 59 points shy of coach Mike Woodson, who is fifth. His double-double was the 44th of his career, moving him past Steve Downing and into sole possession of fourth on the IU list. His 2,000th point came, fittingly, on a putback dunk of his own miss.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball went 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 for 5 in the first half, despite going one on one in the post with 6-foot-11 Cliff Omoruyi, one of the Big Ten's best rim protectors. Omoruyi's defense was solid, but Jackson-Davis was able to make good decisions and find teammates cutting to the rim for open looks.
When a 10-point Indiana second-half lead had been cut to 59-56 with less than three minutes left, Jackson-Davis soared in and banked home a putback attempt after Race Thompson air-balled a jumper. In the final minute, he rebounded a missed Jalen Hood-Schifino jumper, put it back on the rim and Trey Galloway scored it to put IU up 63-56.
Tip-Ins
The win was Indiana's first in the series since March 2019. ... The Hoosiers are 13-1 at Assembly Hall this season. ... IU was 17 of 24 at the foul line, while Rutgers was 6 for 10. ... Indiana was without point guard Xavier Johnson (foot), who has been out since breaking his foot Dec. 17 against Kansas. Backup center Logan Duncomb was out again with a non-COVID illness. He has not played since Jan. 14. ... Rutgers had 11 offensive rebounds after corralling 17 in the first meeting between the teams. ... Indiana held a 35-31 edge on the glass overall after the Scarlet Knights out-rebounded Indiana 47-33 in December. ... Hood-Schifino did not play in Indiana's first matchup against the Scarlet Knights this season because of an injury. He had seven points and three assists tonight. ... Rutgers came into the game with the No. 2 offense in the country in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings. Opposing teams were shooting 37.5% against the Scarlet Knights entering the game. IU shot 61% in the first half, but just 32% in the second half. The Hoosiers missed seven consecutive shots at one point in the game's late stages, going 8:33 without a field goal. ... Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo played for the first time in four games, but only got one minute of playing time. He has been dealing with a calf strain. ... Before the game, the Indiana baseball team, which opens its schedule Feb. 17 against Auburn, signed autographs in the Assembly Hall entrance foyer. Among the players was Homestead product Carter Mathison, a freshman All-American last season.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers will be back in action Saturday, when they travel to the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face Michigan (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Wolverines have won two in a row, over Northwestern and Ohio State, and face Nebraska on Wednesday in Ann Arbor. They have won four straight against the Hoosiers at the Crisler Center, by an average of 19.8 points.