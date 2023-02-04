BLOOMINGTON – The nation's longest active winning streak by a high-major team came to an end this afternoon as No. 21 Indiana defeated top-ranked Purdue 79-74 to snap the Boilermakers' nine-game undefeated run and precipitate a second court-storming in three years at Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots for Indiana, while Zach Edey led Purdue with 33 points and 18 rebounds.
It was the first time the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) have beaten the No. 1 team in the country since topping Michigan at Assembly Hall, 10 years and two days ago. The Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) lost for the first time since Jan. 2 against Rutgers.
3 Takeaways
- Trayce Jackson-Davis proved his mettle ... : From the outset, it was clear Jackson-Davis relished playing in this game, on this stage and trying to drag the Hoosiers across the finish line against the No. 1 team in the country. He set the tone defensively in the early going with a swat into the third row on a Fletcher Loyer runner attempt and he attacked the basket against Purdue's excellent frontcourt over and over again. The Boilermakers varied their defenses against him, sometimes leaving him one on one against Caleb Furst (not Zach Edey, as the Boilers wanted to spare him from foul trouble) and sometimes sending a second defender charging at him. He generally handled the double teams with poise and a couple of times backed out of it, kept the ball and then attacked again as soon as the second defender sagged off. Indiana left him on Edey defensively, as well, and he was game in trying to handle the 7-foot-4 center, though the Purdue big man got going early in the second half and helped the Boilermakers climb back into the game after they trailed 50-35 at halftime.
- ... but Edey is still the Big Ten Player of the Year: The first half was Jackson-Davis's magnum opus, a high-flying, energetic, emotional masterpiece from him individually which pushed the Hoosiers to arguably their best half of basketball since their run to the Big Ten title in 2016. But Edey quietly kept his team in the game with 15 points and eight rebounds before the break and then took over in the early going of the second half, scoring four times in quick succession to get the Boilers off to a hot start, rejecting a Jalen Hood-Schifino foray to the rim and generally making everything difficult in the paint for the Hoosiers. When Purdue trailed by 15, it did not abandon what had worked for it all season, but rather doubled down, putting even greater effort into getting the ball into Edey in the post. The Purdue big man picked up a couple of tough charging fouls (either one could have gone the other way) and that left him needing to play somewhat more passively on defense at the rim, but he was still the go-to player all afternoon despite Indiana's best efforts to contain him.
- Indiana brought the energy, Assembly Hall brought the roar: Indiana played one of its best halves in recent memory in the first 20 minutes. Assembly Hall, keyed up from the start, roared on every basket and seemed to propel the Hoosiers' defensive effort, which was as energetic as any this season with the possible exception of IU's matchup against North Carolina in November. Indiana shot 62% in the first half and went into the break on a high note after Kaleb Banks scored following a mad scramble for the ball in the closing seconds of the period. It was the loudest Assembly Hall has been in a decade, since the Hoosiers hosted (and defeated) No. 1 Michigan in 2013.
The second half was more of a chore. Indiana shot 43% from the field, offense was mostly limited to Jackson-Davis or Hood-Schifino making something happen on their own without much ball movement and fastbreak opportunities were limited as Purdue stopped turning the ball over after an error-filled first half. The Boilermakers cut the lead to as few as one with two minutes left, but Race Thompson grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, made two free throws and then stole a pass Braden Smith pass on the other end to preserve the victory for the Hoosiers. It felt as though Purdue didn't lose, but rather saw its comeback run out of time. But the result is the same – an enormous Indiana victory, its second in the last three in the series after a nine-game losing streak.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
The much-ballyhooed matchup between two of the nation's best players was as advertised. Although Edey did not score a knockout and although he did not get the win, he was the more impactful player, notching his 19th double-double of the season and going a blistering 13 for 17 from the field. He added three blocks to his total, though his triumph in this space will likely feel somewhat hollow next to the final totals on the scoreboard.
Edey topped 30 points for the second time in three games. He came into the game in the top five in the nation in scoring and rebounding and topped his averages in both categories.
Tip-Ins
The Boilermakers had never previously lost to anyone other than Rutgers while ranked No. 1 (9-0). ... Purdue gave up more than 70 points for the first time this season. ... Hood-Schifino scored 16 points and dished four assists for the Hoosiers after going 1 for 14 in Tuesday's loss to Maryland. ... Among those in attendance were former Indiana standouts Jarred Jeffries and George Leach, Hoosiers 2023 recruiting class signee Gabe Cupps and high-profile recruits Flory Bidunga (Kokomo), Jalen Haralson (Fishers) and Kellen Picket (Blackhawk Christian). ... Homestead product Fletcher Loyer scored 12 points on 4 for 12 from the field in his first IU-Purdue game. His grandfather also played for the Boilermakers. ... Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, scored six points and grabbed four rebounds for the Boilermakers. ... Purdue committed 16 turnovers and Indiana held a 20-8 advantage in points off giveaways. ... Purdue came in No. 1 in the country in average rebounding margin at plus-11.5. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Hoosiers 38-22 today, including 17-8 on the offensive end. ... Purdue also came into the game No. 1 nationally in free throw disparity, having made 191 more than its opponents this season. The Boilermakers went 10 for 17 at the line, while IU was 15 of 18. ... The Assembly Hall crowd was given an official warning from the referees for throwing debris on the floor, informed the Hoosiers would be assessed a technical foul for further instances. ... At halftime, Indiana recognized IU basketball and football radio voice Don Fischer, who is celebrating his 50th year on the job. ... The game featured the last four Indiana Mr. Basketball winners in Smith (Purdue), Furst, Anthony Leal (Indiana) and Jackson-Davis. It also included the last four Indiana Gatorade Players of the Year in Loyer, Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and Jackson-Davis.
What's Next?
Indiana will return to action Tuesday, when it plays host to Rutgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights moved into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten with a 61-55 over Michigan State on Saturday. They beat the Hoosiers 63-48 at Jersey Mike's Arena in December, Indiana's first loss of the season, after which Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said his team needed to be tougher.
Purdue will play again Thursday, when it welcomes Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 81-79 on Saturday to move into a share of third place with the Illini in the Big Ten standings. They own the No. 1 offense in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.