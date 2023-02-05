WEST LAFAYETTE – Sydney Parrish swished a baseline jumper from 16 feet, then turned toward the Purdue student section at Mackey Arena and put a finger to her lips. The shot put Parrish's Indiana team in front by 22 with eight minutes left and she added a 3-pointer less than two minutes later to extend the lead to 24 on the way to a 69-46 triumph Sunday afternoon.
The 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball out of Hamilton Southeastern, who had been heckled most of the afternoon by the Boilermaker faithful, is the only Indiana native on the Hoosiers' roster, so she felt a little extra satisfaction in helping her team beat the Boilermakers for the eighth consecutive time.
"I was really excited to be part of the rivalry this year since I hadn't been able to the last two years," said Parrish, who played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Oregon. "It was a little bit more personal this year because I am the only Indiana kid on this team, so I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is."
Parrish finished with 15 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 15, including 13 in the second half on 5-for-5 shooting, Chloe Moore-McNeil chipped in 13, all in the first half, plus nine rebounds and five steals and Sara Scalia had 14 on 3 for 4 from 3-point range as the No. 4 Hoosiers (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish start to maintain their half-game lead over No. 6 Iowa in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers, winners of 10 in a row, face the Hawkeyes at Assembly Hall on Thursday.
Indiana led just 31-26 at halftime after shooting 34% in the first half and getting only two points from Holmes, who had exceeded 20 in six of her previous seven games.
In the third quarter, however, Holmes scored around two defenders to open the period, took a nifty bounce pass from Yarden Garzon for a layup and then scored in the post again. After Cassidy Hardin scored to pull Purdue back within 38-28, Holmes knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing, just her second 3 of the season on eight attempts.
After Holmes' flurry, Indiana's defense took center stage, holding the Boilermakers scoreless for the final 7:39 of the quarter after Hardin's basket. During that stretch, Purdue missed 12 shots in a row and turned the ball over seven times. The two points the Boilers scored were the fewest IU has given up in a quarter since 2015-16.
By the end of the third stanza, Indiana was in front 50-28. Purdue didn't get closer than 18 in the fourth period.
When asked about her team's 1-for-17 offensive showing in the third quarter, Purdue coach Katie Gearlds laughed slightly and then let out a breath.
"That was pretty wasn't it," she said. "We did miss some open shots, but a lot of that has to go to Indiana's defensive pressure there in the third quarter, which was a little bit different than it was in the first half.
"Credit to Indiana, they're by far the best team in our league."
Gearlds said her team believed it could win, but that faith began to waver as misses piled up after halftime.
"We had the feeling like, 'Hey, we belong,'" the second-year Boilermakers coach said. "It really wasn't until we started missing shots there where we started questioning some things, questioning whether we do belong.
"We were doing our job and then in the second half (Indiana) just flipped a switch and turned into a different animal out there."
The Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6), who saw a three-game winning streak snapped, spent most of the first half packing the paint to try to keep the ball out of the hands of Holmes, who had two points on two shot attempts in the first half. Attention on her and Indiana guard Grace Berger, who also had just two points at halftime, left Moore-McNeil open repeatedly and she poured in three 3-pointers to keep Indiana in front.
"They just gave it to me," Moore-McNeil said.
Hoosiers coach Teri Moren was impressed with Holmes' ability to handle the double teams Purdue threw at her and not get frustrated with her lack of shooting opportunities.
"She's a difficult player to have to guard," Moren said. "The thing I'm most impressed with with Mack, maybe in the past she would have tried to push it a little too much and try to do things she shouldn't be trying to do when you have a double team like that, but I thought (Sunday) she was terrific."
The game was played in front of a noisy sellout crowd of 14,876, the largest crowd to see a home game in Purdue women's basketball history. It was Mackey's first sellout for a women's game since 2000. Moren felt her team handled the intensity of the crowd with aplomb.
"Really proud of our gang for playing in such a raucous environment, but also really keeping their cool," Moren said. "I didn't think it affected us from an emotional standpoint. That's what happens when you have a veteran team, the way we do.
"We just were a mature basketball team."
The crowd included a significant crimson-clad contingent, which made its presence known as the Hoosiers pulled away in the second half. Indiana players and coaches acknowledged their fans before departing the floor after the game.
Boilermakers coach Katie Gearlds thanked the fans – including those rooting for Indiana – for coming to the contest and creating the type of atmosphere which existed when she played for the Boilers from 2003 to 2007.
"It would have helped if we made a shot in the third quarter, those fans might come back," Gearlds said, smiling. "In all seriousness, the walk down the tunnel, it gave me chills. ... I remember what it was like as a player to have that moment, but never in front of 14,876."
Indiana has won four straight in West Lafayette for the first time since 1983 to 1986.