BLOOMINGTON – Indiana's players refused to blame the team's offensive line for the Hoosiers' dismal second-half performance in a 31-10 loss to Michigan, a performance that saw Indiana gain just 29 yards after halftime and quarterback Connor Bazelak running for his life repeatedly and getting sacked four times in the final 30 minutes.
Bazelak called the offensive linemen "my brothers" and pointedly refused to say a negative word about the unit. Wide receiver Emery Simmons was also loathe to point fingers.
"Our O-line was playing great, they are playing great, I love those guys to death," said Simmons, who had seven catches for 57 yards. "(Sacks) are frustrating, but it's football. It happens. I'm not going to steer away from those guys on the O-line. I still trust them. We're a team, at the end of the day, we're a team. There's no down-talking, it's a team loss."
Despite those positive words, it's fairly clear the line is A Problem. Maybe it's not the only unit which needs work, but it certainly seems like the position group most likely to keep the Hoosiers from reaching a bowl game this season.
While his players spread the blame, coach Tom Allen was not nearly as shy about pointing out the issue.
"It obviously starts up front, you have to be able to protect," Allen said. "'We’re not getting the job done there and we have to look at that really hard. ... We’re not protecting the quarterback, we’re not being consistent up front, not getting the job done. … Everybody’s gotta be held accountable for their play and the way they’re performing both as coaches and players."
Offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller has been with Allen for the head coach's entire six-year tenure leading the Hoosiers, but his unit was poor last season, as well – Indiana was 119th of 130 FBS teams in line yards, the portion of a run play which can attributed directly to the line, and was 91st in sack rate. Allen decided to keep Hiller on despite firing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan because he said he felt he had seen a response from the offensive line coach after some long conversations with him.
Asked after today's game whether he was still seeing a response, Allen did not hesitate:
"Not the last three weeks. Not last week and not this week. Very disappointing. Very disappointing."
Indiana's offense had success in the first half with a series of screens to running backs near the sideline, trying to get Shaun Shivers, Josh Henderson and Jaylin Lucas the ball in space and make Michigan's iffy linebacker corps cover sideline to sideline. The gambit worked and the Hoosiers were able to move the ball all over the Wolverines, though they only notched 10 points because of a late offensive pass interference call which wiped out a touchdown (it was probably the right call, but the flag was thrown a good 30 seconds after the play) and a blocked field goal.
In the second half, however, Michigan adjusted, moving a safety down closer to the line of scrimmage to defend those quick passes and making them untenable. Of course, moving a safety closer to the line of scrimmage would open up deep shots for most teams, but when Indiana tried to drop back and throw deep, Bazelak had hardly any snaps on which he had enough time to stand in the pocket and survey the field. He was constantly under pressure, took a number of huge hits and Indiana's offense sputtered. Running the ball was almost entirely out of the question – outside of a 39-yard run for Lucas in the second quarter and a 15-yard scamper for Shivers early in the third stanza, the Wolverines gave up nothing up the middle.
The bottom line was Indiana's offensive success in the first half came as the result of a gimmick, a ploy to neutralize Michigan's pass rush by getting the ball out of Bazelak's hands and on to the perimeter almost immediately. Once Michigan adjusted, the Hoosiers had no other answers for how to scheme around the struggling line. In the fourth quarter, Indiana had a grand total of minus-12 yards.
“The last two weeks, our offensive staff has not done a good job making adjustments," Allen said. "The proof’s in the pudding, we haven’t scored points in the second half so it is what is, you call what you want, but those adjustments have to be made. … That hasn’t happened the last two weeks. It’s on our offensive staff, it’s their responsibility, but at the end of the day, I’m the head coach, I gotta make sure it happens.”
Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, it's unlikely their offensive front will get fixed any time soon. Arguably their best player at the position, senior Matthew Bedford, is out for the season with a torn ACL. In addition, redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson got hurt in the fourth quarter today and did not return, eroding Indiana's depth further. His status going forward is unknown.
In the offseason, Allen made a point to rebuild the weak points on the roster through the transfer portal, but he only brought in one offensive line transfer: Parker Hanna from Division II West Texas A&M. Hanna is now in the starting lineup in place of Bedford at right tackle, but has struggled fairly significantly with the speed of FBS defensive ends. Not adding more from the portal might turn out to be a deciding factor in IU's performance this season.
The tempo worked ... for a while
It wasn't only Indiana's play-calling which kept Michigan on its heels defensively in the first half; the speed at which Indiana ran those plays also played a significant role in helping the Hoosiers march down the field. The Wolverines didn't seem able to line up in time for most snaps and their linebackers certainly weren't in good position to get out wide for the running back screens which acted as a de facto run game for the Hoosiers.
This is why Indiana plays at the pace it does. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell runs the "space, pace, race" offense with the Hoosiers in an effort to get the offense easy yards and get it in rhythm. That happened in the first half today against a defense most consider pretty good if not better.
"We understood this week we had to move fast, faster than usual," Simmons said. "Michigan's the No. 4 team in the country, we've got the utmost respect for them, so proving to ourselves we can do it against them, I know we can do it against everybody else. From now on, you should expect more fast-paced offense like what you saw today."
Simmons was asked whether the Hoosiers could tell the pace was affecting Michigan or whether they'd have to watch the tape to see it. He smiled and laughed before responding.
"Nah, you saw it on the field," he said. "From hearing (the Michigan defense) on the field talking and communicating, you could tell the D-line was tired, the DBs couldn't get their calls out to each other. You see it actually works. It's just a matter of you have to line up and do it every play."
In the second half, however, Michigan's pressure up front was too much even for Indiana's tempo. The sacks and throwaways which came as a result of Michigan's pass rush made it difficult for the Hoosiers to play as fast as they would have liked and Michigan was able to relax somewhat in between plays. Indiana has yet to put together a full game of effective up-tempo offense, but it has at least a few drives every game in which it looks entirely unstoppable.
Banged up
Indiana was without a bevy of key players Saturday. In addition to Bedford, wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury, robbing Indiana of its best open-space receiver. Top wideout Cam Camper played after missing last week's loss to Nebraska with a non-COVID illness, but athletic tight end AJ Barner was out.
On defense, the Hoosiers were without veteran leaders Jaylin Williams at cornerback and Cam Jones at linebacker. Jones will be out "several weeks at minimum" with an injury suffered against Nebraska, Allen said. The three-time captain was on the sideline giving advice and encouragement all afternoon.
"You lose your best player, he's not just the leader of our team, he's the leader of our defense," Allen said of Jones. "He's playing at a high level, I would consider him playing at an All-American level. It's a big blow to lose a guy like that. He gives you a presence, as well."
Miami (Florida) transfer Bradley Jennings Jr. picked up much of Jones' slack, notching a team-high 13 tackles, one for loss and breaking up a pass in the end zone that led to an interception.
No vote of confidence
Bazelak finished 25 of 49 for 203 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His interception came in the first half with the game tied at 10, a play after he had thrown another pass directly into the hands of a Michigan defensive end dropping into coverage. The Missouri transfer made several strong throws – a 33-yard heave with a rusher in his face off his back foot to Camper in the first quarter set up Indiana's lone touchdown – but he is completing barely 50% of his passes this season for less than six yards per attempt.
After the game, Allen was asked whether he considered putting another quarterback in during the second half to try to give the offense a spark.
"We’ll look at everything as we go through and evaluate where we’re at and what we have to do to be able to have a strong finish to our season," the coach said.