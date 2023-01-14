BLOOMINGTON – As I type this sentence, we are nearly two hours from tipoff between Indiana and No. 18 Wisconsin at Assembly Hall. On the Indiana side of halfcourt, one Hoosier stands alone, getting up extra jump shots with a manager to shag for him. That player is Jalen Hood-Schifino, the five-star point guard who has largely delivered on his promise as a true freshman while his team as a whole has fallen short.
Does Hood-Schifino's extra work before the game portend a good outcome for Indiana? Not necessarily, but it does indicate the point guard phenom understands the stakes this afternoon. We're about to find out what this Hoosiers team is made of. Indiana has spent much of the last six weeks having its toughness questioned. Since beating preseason No. 1 North Carolina in this building Nov. 30, in what looked like a statement about the viability of IU's national aspirations this season, the Hoosiers are 1-6 against major-conference opponents, including five losses in a row. The latest setback came Wednesday, an embarrassing 85-66 loss to a solid-but-unspectacular Penn State team, which rained 18 3s on an Indiana defense which seemed completely lost in rotations.
“There were a couple of times we did things we never even talked about doing in our scout, our walkthrough, our practice and you just shake your head and say, ‘Why did you do that?’" coach Mike Woodson said after the loss to the Nittany Lions. "We had no shot with all the 3s we gave up. We never touched anybody physically, we just didn’t.”
The Hoosiers' vaunted defense, which spent a good chunk of Woodson's first season at the helm ranked No. 1 in the country in opposing field goal percentage, has surrendered 80 points in three consecutive games for the first time since February 1998, all to Big Ten opponents. Now here comes Wisconsin, one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the country (50th nationally at 37.4% as a team), which feeds on opponent miscommunications. As ever, the Badgers have built their team around toughness and execution, two traits which have been lacking for the Hoosiers for more than a month. In looking at common opponents, Wisconsin took then-No. 3 Kansas to overtime and eventually lost 69-68. Indiana was run out of the gym by the Jayhawks in a game which was never competitive.
If this game is not quite a must-win for Indiana, it's at least a must-compete. The Hoosiers are at home, playing in front of what should be a raucous crowd for a national television broadcast against a ranked opponent. The students are back in Bloomington for the first time against a major opponent since that win over North Carolina, when Assembly Hall roared as it had not in years. Meanwhile, the Badgers have shown some vulnerability in recent games, losing back-to-back contests to Michigan State and Illinois. If the Hoosiers don't at least get up for this game and stay in it, it will be yet one more sign this season will be a lost one in Bloomington.
Again, defense is the key for the Hoosiers today. They simply have to do a better job of communicating against ball-screen actions at the bare minimum. Far too many times against Penn State, two Indiana defenders chased one Nittany Lion off a screen, leaving another wide open for 3. That's how Penn State's Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk combined for 48 points and hit seven 3-pointers apiece. They were not taking particularly contested shots from beyond the arc.
If Indiana plays that way again defensively, the Badgers will pick them apart. One of the main beneficiaries will be a familiar face: Central Noble product Connor Essegian, the 10th-leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball. Essegian has made an immediate impact with the Badgers as a true freshman, averaging 10.3 points, acting as the first man off the bench and shooting 45.6% from 3-point range, sixth in the Big Ten. He is coming off a 3-for-4 game from beyond the arc in a 69-65 loss to Michigan State, a performance which caused Spartans coach Tom Izzo to implore his team at one juncture, "Don't let him shoot anymore."
Essegian was not heavily recruited by Indiana and that's a decision the Hoosiers might well come to regret, possibly as soon as this afternoon. But he is not Wisconsins's best outside shooter. That distinction goes to guard Chucky Hepburn, who is second in the league in 3-point efficiency at better than 48.5%. The 6-foot-2 sophomore is averaging 13 points, but he is shooting just 35% from inside the arc, making Indiana's mandate clear: Run him off the line by any means necessary. The Hoosiers will have to play solid defense throughout because Wisconsin won't give them any help: the Badgers are No. 2 nationally in fewest turnovers per game, committing just 9.3.
Indiana has had problems with energy at times in recent weeks – poor starts against Arizona, Kansas and Northwestern doomed the Hoosiers in particular – but that was not the case against Penn State. The Hoosiers came out with plenty of enthusiasm and Jordan Geronimo was especially impressive in the early going. But their lack of defensive communication eventually doomed them and that's an even more significant cause for concern than a lack of fight. The right words of encouragement from a coach or key veteran can put the fight in a team, but execution issues are far trickier to fix and require a deft hand at the coaching wheel. Hood-Schifino's early appearance on the court suggests the Hoosiers will bring at least some resolve to the game this afternoon. Will they execute to a comparable extent? If not, it could be a long afternoon at Assembly Hall.