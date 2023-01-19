CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana turned in one of its best performances of the season when it absolutely had to have it against then-No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Hoosiers' season appeared to be spiraling out of control with six losses in nine games prior to that 63-45 victory, but they at least temporarily stopped the bleeding with an all-out defensive onslaught against the Badgers.
But that was one game. The Hoosiers have put together one-game defensive masterpieces a couple of times this year – their 40-minute effort in the win over preseason-No. 1 North Carolina at the end of November was their best overall effort on that end of the floor in this reporter's six seasons covering the team – but they haven't been able to sustain it across multiple games, which is a significant reason they sit tied for 11th in the Big Ten with Maryland at 2-4. A players-only meeting led by Trayce Jackson-Davis and a raucous home crowd (not to mention the absence of standout Wisconsin big man Tyler Wahl with an injury) gave the Hoosiers the energy they needed to overwhelm a reeling Wisconsin team which didn't have the athletes to make Indiana pay for its assault on the perimeter defensively. On the road tonight against surging Illinois – arguably the hottest team in the Big Ten after four straight conference wins, all by at least nine points – Indiana has a chance to prove its showing against Wisconsin can be a new normal for this team. Or it can demonstrate it was an emotion-driven blip and the Hoosiers are much closer to the team which gave up 80 points three games in a row prior to that win than the one which held Wisconsin to 32% shooting.
Indiana's defense has been ugly in its last two road games. The Hoosiers let a 21-point lead get away against Iowa in a 91-89 defeat and then were helpless to stop Penn State raining 3-pointers on them for 40 minutes. The Nittany Lions eventually poured in 18 long-range shots and won 85-66, one of the worst losses of the Mike Woodson Era. Unfortunately for Indiana, Illinois plays a style far closer to that of Penn State and Iowa than that of Wisconsin. The Illini want to move the ball around and shoot from the outside (30th nationally in 3-point attempts per game with 26), though unlike Penn State they're not particularly efficient from deep (33.1%, 234th in the country). Still, college shooters are going to knock down open looks if they get enough of them and Illinois doesn't need 18 3-pointers to win tonight.
Above all, IU has to be much better at defending ball-screen actions than it was against Penn State, when the Hoosiers frequently left shooters wide open as two defenders chased one player over the screen. That also happened a fair amount against Wisconsin, but the Badgers did not take advantage to nearly the same extent. Indiana can't count on that happening again.
Rewatching IU's win from yesterday and while the Hoosiers' defensive effort was much better on the whole there were still way too many miscommunications on screens. Here's an example: Geronimo and Bates both chase the same player, open 3 https://t.co/gcXQy5tib7— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) January 15, 2023
As Woodson discussed Monday, Indiana has been able to bring energy at the outset of games recently. Against Wisconsin it was able to sustain it, but against Iowa (in part because of Race Thompson's injury that night) and Penn State, the effort and execution waned as the night went on. The Hoosiers need a full 40 minutes to get a crucial road win tonight.
"I thought our last two road games we got off to a decent start," Woodson said. "Even the Penn State game, I thought it was back and forth and eventually they just smacked us and we didn't answer the bell. But the main thing is just staying with them, what we do, and playing hard. That's the biggest key on the road.
"You have to defend and rebound the ball. You can't gift them points. It's hard enough playing on the road but you can't go out on the road and throw the ball all over the gym and give them easy opportunities to score."
One of the biggest keys tonight will be the play of Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo, who is very likely to be in the starting lineup in place of Thompson (still out with the knee injury suffered against Iowa) once again. Geronimo was excellent against Wisconsin, notching his second career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and repeatedly coming up with tough rebounds through crowds of Badgers. Indiana needs more of that tonight against a solid Illinois frontcourt which no longer features 7-foot All-American center Kofi Cockburn, now playing in Japan. The Illini have a plus-6.4 average rebound margin (No. 26 nationally) and 6-10 Coleman Hawkins has done a good job in Cockburn's place, though he isn't the same dominant force as Indiana's longtime tormentor. Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to need a wingman on the glass and that will be one of Geronimo's roles.
But the Hoosiers are also going to need Geronimo to play an excellent game defensively. One of the keys to Illinois' recent hot stretch has been the performance of 6-9 stretch forward Matthew Mayer, who has scored 19 points in back-to-back games while going 6 for 12 from beyond the arc over those contests. Normally, Indiana would tab Thompson to chase Mayer around the perimeter, but with the sixth-year senior out, the responsibility is going to fall to Geronimo, who is giving up three inches to the Baylor transfer. Geronimo's length and athleticism should serve him well in this matchup, but he'll have to be disciplined in on-ball defense. That will also leave Miller Kopp or Trey Galloway to guard 6-7 Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon, Illinois' leading scorer at 17.6 points per game on 55% shooting from 2-point range. Shannon is not a particularly adept 3-point shooter (just 32%), but he can get to the rim with the best in the Big Ten and keeping him out of the paint will be key to Indiana's 3-point defense. There's no doubt, this is a tough personnel matchup for Indiana with Thompson out. Keeping Illinois from driving and kicking will be far more difficult than doing the same to Wisconsin.
This has the potential to be something of a swing week for the Hoosiers. They have another tough matchup against Michigan State at Assembly Hall on Sunday and it's almost imperative for them to at least split these contests and give themselves a chance to climb back to .500 in the conference against Minnesota and struggling Ohio State next week. Can the Hoosiers maintain the effort they brought to the win over Wisconsin or was that a flash in the pan? We'll find out tonight.