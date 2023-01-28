BLOOMINGTON – There is a void at the top of the Big Ten as it currently stands, with No. 1 Purdue leading its closest challenger (Rutgers, at 6-3) by 2 1/2 games and the next half-dozen teams jockeying to be best-positioned to take advantage if the Boilermakers stumble down the stretch.
Could Indiana emerge from the group and mount a challenge to the rival Boilers over the next five weeks? Less than three weeks ago, such a thought would have seemed absurd, with the Hoosiers sitting at 1-4 in league play, losers of three in a row, missing starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson and looking completely broken after an 85-66 loss to Penn State. But now, four consecutive wins later, with Thompson back in the fold and Trayce Jackson-Davis playing as well as anyone in the country, the thought is not so far-fetched. Indiana has relatively winnable games today and Tuesday against Ohio State and Maryland, both of which are under .500 in league play and struggling somewhat after hot starts. After that, the Hoosiers get the league's top two teams, Purdue and Rutgers, in Bloomington in four-day span. There is a path for Indiana to really do some damage here; the preseason pick to win the league is not out of the race quite yet.
First things first, however, the Hoosiers have to win those winnable games against the Buckeyes and Terrapins. Ohio State come to Assembly Hall tonight reeling somewhat, having lost five of its last six games. Still, the Scarlet and Gray are dangerous. The one win during that rough stretch came last Saturday against Iowa, when the Buckeyes shot 56% from the field and scored 56 points in the second half. Even against Iowa's porous defense, that's impressive.
Buckeyes freshman Brice Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 wing who was not one of the top 50 recruits in the country in his class, scored 27 points on 10-for-12 shooting in the win over the Hawkeyes and is averaging 17.4 points on 50% shooting from the floor and nearly 47% from 3-point range. He is a candidate for national freshman of the year. Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond said after the Hoosiers beat Minnesota on Wednesday he'd "kiss your a--" if anyone could find 25-30 players better than Jackson-Davis in the upcoming NBA Draft, a shot at draft experts who have the Indiana star getting picked in the second round, if at all. Sensabaugh, with his size, three-levels scoring ability and wingspan, is one of the players most project to go ahead of Jackson-Davis, possibly in the top 20.
Maybe that will motivate the IU forward to raise his game to another level this afternoon, but it's not clear that's possible. Jackson-Davis is averaging 30.3 points, 15 rebounds and 4.7 blocks over the last three games and nearly single-handedly pushed Indiana to a win against Minnesota on Wednesday. The Buckeyes don't have the type of long and athletic or super-sized big man whom they would feel comfortable taking on Jackson-Davis one on one in the post – 6-8 Zed Key is OSU's tallest rotation player – so expect the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball to see plenty of double teams when he catches the ball on the block tonight. That means someone else will have to step up for Indiana: Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jordan Geronimo, Miller Kopp and even Malik Reneau have proven capable of carrying some of the offensive load in recent weeks and Thompson has of course done it on many occasions in his career. Whom will it be today?
Indiana's defense has also been an important key to its four-game winning streak. The Hoosiers have held all four opponents during this run to less than 44% shooting and three of those have finished at worse than 39%. Minnesota checked in at 34% after missing its final 11 shots from the field – almost everything the Gophers got down the stretch was tough and they actually made some difficult, contested shots before the closing brick-fest – and that and Jackson-Davis's tour de force in the final minutes were enough to help Indiana overcome a 4-for-14 night from 3-point range (1 for 7 outside of Kopp).
Ohio State presents a more difficult challenge for the IU defense, coming into the night shooting nearly 47% from the field as a team and a blistering 39% from 3-point range (13th in the country). The Buckeyes don't take a ton of 3s (307th nationally with fewer than 19 per game), but they have a roster full of players who can hit from deep. Indiana hasn't faced a team that efficient from the arc since it got walloped by the Nittany Lions, who made 18 long-range shots that night, in large part a result of extremely poor communication from the Hoosiers' defense. Indiana has been getting up and pressuring on the perimeter in recent games and opponents have found it more difficult to get in their sets and get off open 3s as a result, but IU still has some communication breakdowns on defense (as every team does) and Ohio State is well-positioned to take advantage of such lapses. The Hoosiers have to be assignment-sound tonight.
The good news for Indiana is the Hoosiers are likely to have coach Mike Woodson back on the sideline for this game. Rosemond led the team against the Gophers as the second-year head coach battled COVID, but Woodson is "doing great," IU said in a release Friday, and he expects to be coaching the team tonight. That should provide Indiana an emotional lift, as should the Assembly Hall crowd, which will likely be at full volume for a weekend night game on national television (the game will be broadcast on Fox). The Hoosiers have an opportunity tonight to, as Bob Knight put it in the 1980s, "get in position to get in position" in the Big Ten race.