CINCINNATI – Indiana had a plan for the start of its season. The Hoosiers needed to beat Illinois – no easy task and the IU coaching staff stayed mum on any and all gameplan details in the hopes of catching the Illini off guard – then take care of business against Idaho and Western Kentucky to get to 3-0, one more win than they had all of last season. That accomplished, they would, the theory went, be able to drive toward bowl eligibility with some confidence from a fast start.
That plan came to fruition. The Hoosiers are 3-0 and they do seem like a team playing with confidence after three consecutive come-from-behind wins to open the campaign. Now comes the hard part. The Hoosiers take a significant step up in competition today when they face an – admittedly somewhat diminished – Cincinnati team which reached the College Football Playoff last season. The Bearcats lost a host of stars from the team that started 13-0 and became the first Group of Five squad to reach the college football final four – among them quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Jerome Ford, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Alec Pierce – but they return plenty of talent and spent Week 1 throwing a significant scare into an Arkansas team that looks set to contend in the SEC this season. The Razorbacks won that game 31-24, but Cincinnati has bounced back with relatively easy wins over FCS Kennesaw State and Miami Ohio to get back above .500. The Bearcats host IU at Nippert Stadium this afternoon in a rematch of last year's clash in Bloomington, in which Cincinnati fell behind 14-0 before roaring back to win 38-24 thanks in part to a kick return touchdown from receiver Tre Tucker (still on the roster this season) and the ejection of star Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on a controversial targeting call in the second quarter.
It will certainly be more difficult for the Hoosiers to notch their fourth win than it was to earn any of their first three. Step No. 1 for Indiana is to get off to a better start than it has in its other contests. It has fallen behind in each of the first three games, necessitating fourth-quarter comebacks in two of the three. If the Hoosiers play as badly in the first half today as they did against Idaho in Week 2, when they were down 10-0 at halftime, they will likely be so far behind there will be no hope of a late rally.
The good news is the Hoosiers seem to have discovered a nice balance offensively which might help them move the ball somewhat against the Bearcats. Quarterback Connor Bazelak has been passable through the season's first three games and has largely avoided turnovers, which might be enough to make some noise against Cincinnati's somewhat soft pass defense. IU coach Tom Allen has been pleased with his receivers' performances in general but wants fewer drops. Indiana will likely try to get the ball in the hands of slot receiver DJ Matthews Jr., who was less than 100% against Western Kentucky last week because of an illness. The Florida State transfer should be fully healthy today and had 148 total yards and a touchdown on just seven touches against the Bearcats last season.
Indiana has also found something on the ground to complement its passing game and keep opposing defenses from simply dropping eight in coverage. Running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson have each had excellent performances to start the season, giving Indiana a chance to ride the hot hand. They can also both catch passes out of the backfield – Henderson had a key 32-yard reception on a nifty halfback angle route last week against the Hilltoppers.
The real key for the Hoosiers offensively will be the line. They are down two starters in Matthew Bedford and Zach Carpenter and while fill-ins Parker Hanna (at right tackle) and Caleb Murphy (at center) have held their own to this point, they will get a much tougher test today. Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year last season at Miami Ohio after collecting 125 tackles, including 13 for loss. He already has 6 1/2 TFLs this season and the Bearcats love to blitz him. The communication from IU's line will have to be solid to keep Pace from getting free shots at Bazelak.
On defense, it all comes down to stopping the run for the Hoosiers. They gave up 216 rush yards to the Hilltoppers (not known as a prolific running team) last week and even struggled somewhat to stop Idaho the week before. Cincinnati, meanwhile, brings with it running back Charles McClelland, who is picking up 6.4 yards per carry and also gaining 10 yards per reception out of the backfield. Quarterback Ben Bryant is certainly not the type of dynamic running threat Ridder, the two-time reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was, but he won't have to do much with his legs if the Bearcats can move IU up front with ease. Defensive line was a huge question mark for Indiana entering the season and that question is far from answered.
The Hoosiers know they have not played well enough in the first three weeks to beat some of the better teams on their schedule. Though they're 3-0, they've been at least a little bit fortunate to get there and they will need to raise their level of play to match the competition today. A good indicator of the Hoosiers' ability to add the three more wins necessary to go bowling would be a competitive performance this afternoon. The season-opening plan worked. Now the work begins.