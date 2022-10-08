BLOOMINGTON – Just about every college observer understands there are three teams in a class of their own at the top of the sport this season: Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia.
Maybe the best of the rest visits Bloomington today.
Coming off its first Big Ten championship since 2004 and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff last season, Michigan has hardly skipped a beat, ripping off five straight victories to open its eighth season under coach Jim Harbaugh without much difficulty. The Wolverines invade Memorial Stadium undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the country, easily the best team the Hoosiers, losers of two in a row after a 3-0 start, have faced this season. Oddsmakers are giving Indiana little chance to pull an intra-division upset: the Maize and Blue are favored by more than three touchdowns.
It's easy to see why the Wolverines are such heavy favorites in Fox's Big Noon Saturday game of the week. The Wolverines feature one of the best skill-position players in the country in running back Blake Corum, who is leading the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns and picking up 6.6 yards per carry. Michigan's offensive line has mauled every opponent it has faced this season, including last week an Iowa defense many considered elite entering the game.
Then, too, the Wolverines are uniquely suited to play from ahead. When Michigan has gotten a lead in the last two years, it has been able to use its power-rushing offense to essentially sit on teams the rest of the game and make comebacks unlikely. That could be a problem for a Hoosiers team which has struggled mightily to get off to good starts this season, falling behind in four of its five games, including by at least two scores in its losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska in the last two weeks. If the Hoosiers don't come out with some energy today, the Wolverines could ensure this game is all but over very early.
But there are some reasons for optimism. First and foremost, the Hoosiers have been sneakily good against the run this season. They have loaded the box to stop opponents' ground attacks and have been very effective at doing so, holding the Bearcats and Cornhuskers to a combined 1.9 yards per carry. Indiana's undoing in both of those games has been opponents taking advantage of IU's numbers in the box to hit deep shots over the top. The Hoosiers have given up back-breaking long passes for touchdowns on three occasions over the last two games. Michigan, however, has struggled to throw deep in recent weeks; sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy is in his first year as the UM starter and while he has a rocket for an arm, he has not been particularly accurate down the field, consistently overthrowing receivers running free deep. If Indiana can slow down the Michigan rushing attack and McCarthy can't make the Hoosiers pay for it, the Wolverine offense might have less success than experts expect.
On offense, IU has been good for one or two drives per game in which its up-tempo offense gets the opposing defense completely off balance and makes the Hoosiers look like the 1980s San Francisco 49ers ripping their way down the field. Unfortunately for Indiana, there have been plenty of other drives on which that same offense has looked extremely inept and has gone three-and-out in 30 seconds or fewer. Michigan has an excellent defensive line and its secondary is strong, but it is weak and unproven at linebacker. If the Hoosiers can attack that weakness with a series of short, quick passes over the middle (halfback angle routes would be interesting here), it could stay ahead of the chains and keep the ball moving. They were missing top receivers Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews Jr. last week against Nebraska and while Matthews looks to be out again, Camper seems like a decent bet to play as he's warming up in cleats and a uniform about 90 minutes before kickoff. He has been the Hoosiers' top target this season with 33 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown and having him back should elevate the offense pretty significantly.
This game might come down to the first few minutes. Indiana will likely throw the kitchen sink at the Wolverines on its first offensive possession and do everything it can to get in the end zone early to make the visitors play from behind at least for a little while. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Hoosiers, who have snapped back to reality after getting off to the 3-0 start they desired. If they're going to make a bowl game this season, they're going to have to pull an upset of a name-brand team at some point, so they might as well take their best shot today and see if they can catch Michigan looking ahead to its clash with fellow unbeaten Penn State next week.