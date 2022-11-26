BLOOMINGTON – After Indiana went 2-10 last year, a group of its best veteran players decided to return for another season because they didn't want their careers to end on such a sour note. Among that group was linebacker Cam Jones, who became a three-time captain for the Hoosiers this year, safeties Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald and cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams.
The Hoosiers have not had the type of season those players wanted or expected this year, but they have doubled their win total from 2021 with a game to go and have a chance to finish the season on a very high note if they can beat Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket one week after upsetting Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon. It will be an emotional day as that group of veteran players tries to go out with a win in what will very likely be the final game in Memorial Stadium and in an IU uniform for all of them.
"I have a great group of seniors I love and respect," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. "They're guys here that have played a lot of football for us and we want to send them out the right way. So we'll have to earn this one, just like you always do.
It's going to be an emotional day, to be honest. But at the same time, we work together, fight together, cry together, laugh together. And I want us to have one awesome finish to this group of guys' time together here at Memorial Stadium.
"Couldn't have a better opportunity than to play your rival game at home with a group of seniors that have come here to create change and have been part of that change and want to finish off the right way."
For Indiana, this game is almost entirely about pride; pride in finishing the season with back-to-back wins, pride in beating its biggest rival for the sixth time in nine tries, pride in sending the seniors out with a victory (there are some far-fetched scenarios which would lead to the Hoosiers making a bowl game at 5-7, so there is a small element of postseason motivation, as well). For the Boilermakers, on the other hand, the stakes are far more concrete. Following Nebraska's rather shocking upset win over Iowa on Friday, Purdue is in the driver's seat in the Big Ten West. If the Boilermakers win today, they will represent the division in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next week against the winner of Ohio State-Michigan. If Purdue loses, the division title will go to Illinois, which the Boilermakers beat in Champaign two weeks ago. All Purdue has to do to claim the first division crown in program history (the Big Ten adopted a divisional structure and championship game in 2011) is beat an Indiana team it thumped 44-7 in West Lafayette last season. Failing to do so in Jeff Brohm's sixth season would raise some pretty significant questions about the ceiling of the program under Brohm, especially as the Big Ten readies changes in the divisional structure for 2024, when USC and UCLA will join the conference.
The X-factor in today's game is pretty clearly Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II. In his first career start, against Michigan State in East Lansing, the redshirt sophomore led Indiana to a win despite completing just 2 of 7 passes for 31 yards (though one of those completions was a 24-yarder to AJ Barner to set up the game-winning touchdown in overtime). Williams made the biggest impact with his legs, running 16 times for 86 yards. The threat of the quarterback keeping the ball was also enough to open significant space for Indiana's running backs. Top back Shaun Shivers broke a 79-yard touchdown run to get Indiana's comeback started after the Hoosiers trailed 24-7 and the fifth-year senior finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. All told, Indiana ran for 257 yards; this from a team which had run essentially an air raid-style offense for much of the season with Connor Bazelak at quarterback.
"Any C gap conflict you can create makes people play more disciplined, makes people stay home," offensive coordinator Walt Bell said of Williams' running ability. "A few times at Michigan State, you're actually able to get (one more blocker than tackler in the hole). The big counter Shaun scored on [the 79-yarder], they're so worried about (Williams') ability to pull the ball, they have late rotation from a boundary safety and we're actually able to get the second puller to the safety. That has to do with, they have to make sure they stay home on the back side."
Now, what does Williams have ready for an encore? The Macon, Georgia native has the ability to throw the ball with strength and accuracy – he demonstrated that with a 46-yard strike to Andison Coby on his first pass against Ohio State – and he might get a chance to do so more often today since the weather is much more favorable for passing than it was last week. Regardless, Williams seems to have taken the starting job by the horns and has given Indiana a dynamic playmaker behind center.
"Now that I'm the guy, it's what I want," Williams said. "It's what you want as a quarterback. If you don't, you probably shouldn't be playing quarterback. The guys are looking at me and I'm giving them all I got and they're giving me all they got and that's all you can ask for."
Much of this game could come down to health. The Hoosiers are hoping to have Jones, the sixth-year senior linebacker who was playing at what Allen called an All-American level before getting hurt against Nebraska in early October, back for his final game. Purdue, meanwhile, is without three-year starting center Gus Hartwig, who is out for the season with a lower-body injury which will require surgery. The Boilermakers also might be missing top running back Devin Mockobee, who was in concussion protocol early in the week after leaving the Boilermakers' win against Northwestern last week. Mockobee has been a revelation this season and if he can't go Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis will have to have the games of their lives in his place.
These are the highest stakes the Bucket Game has had since both teams were playing for bowl eligibility in 2018. Purdue won that game at Memorial Stadium, 28-21, and went on to the Music City Bowl while Indiana had to wait another year for its breakout season. This time, Purdue has all of its offseason goals within reach. One more win and this is the most successful Boilermaker team since the Drew Brees-led group which went to the Rose Bowl in 2000. Only Indiana stands in the way.