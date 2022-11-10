BLOOMINGTON – Indiana's season opener against Morehead State did not feature the kind of dominant performance which would indicate the Hoosiers will be a force to be reckoned with on the national stage this season.
Sure, they won 88-53 and were never threatened in the second half, but they were stagnant offensively in the early going, their defensive rotations and close-outs were poor for most of the night and coach Mike Woodson admitted his starters were just "going through the motions" in the first half.
There were bright spots, certainly, the play of freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau among them, but it was a less-than-impressive start for a team with big expectations. Tonight, in a matchup against Bethune-Cookman, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Hoosiers have a chance for a reset. This is their final tune-up before they face their first major-conference opponent – they take on Xavier next Friday on the road as part of the Gavitt Games, the series between the Big Ten and the Big East – so they have to make this opportunity count.
Step one would be coming out with a little more energy than they did Monday. Xavier Johnson is usually one of the players providing an emotional spark and he struggled with foul trouble in the opener, sitting a large portion of the first half and playing only 20 minutes all told, so if he can avoid such issues tonight he should be able to give Indiana at least something of a lift. Indiana is looking for signs he will be able to thrive playing more of a combo guard spot next to Hood-Schifino after being the team's unquestioned top ball-handler last year and in his previous three seasons at Pittsburgh. Indiana also wants him to run the show with its second unit when the starters need a breather, so he could be called upon to do that tonight if he is playing well.
The Hoosiers are not entirely at full strength as it stands now. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has played the last two games (the exhibition against Saint Francis and the opener against Morehead State) with a wrap on his right hand, is dealing with a "severe sprain" in his thumb, Woodson said Wednesday and although it is not keeping him out of the lineup, it's painful. The Hoosiers are hoping it's not an injury which nags the preseason Big Ten player of the year all season.
Bethune-Cookman is coached by former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, who was a teammate of Woodson's on the Kansas City and then Sacramento Kings in the mid-1980s. The Wildcats went 9-21 last season and opened this year with an 89-58 loss to Iowa. Their star in that contest was freshman guard Zion Harmon, who came off the bench to score 15 points and dish seven assists, but was just 5 for 18 from the field and 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. The Hawkeyes shot nearly 68% from the field in the victory so if Indiana struggles offensively today, it might be time to be concerned about the Hoosier offense.
With Indiana heavily favored tonight, expect Woodson to once again mix and match lineups as he tries to determine which of his 10-12 quality players mesh together the best. The Hoosiers will also be without the size advantage they enjoyed against Morehead State – Bethune-Cookman has front-line players who stand 6-foot-10, 6-10 and 7-0. Indiana only attempted 11 3s in its opener because it had an enormous edge inside, but look for the Hoosiers to be a little more active from deep tonight, if only to demonstrate to future opponents it's an area which has to be respected when they face IU.