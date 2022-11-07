BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball is back.
The 123rd season of Hoosiers hoops, the second with coach Mike Woodson leading the program, starts tonight when IU meets Morehead State at Assembly Hall. Expectations for the Crimson and Cream are arguably higher than before any campaign since 2012-13, when the Hoosiers were No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. They were No. 11 in 2016-17, but that season was derailed by the injury to future first-round NBA Draft pick OG Anunoby and finished in the NIT, leading to the firing of coach Tom Crean.
This year, the Hoosiers are ranked 13th in the preseason poll and are the favorites to win the Big Ten, which has only three teams ranked in the poll. Nor is this idle hype for a once-great program which has not been to a Final Four in two decades. The Hoosiers appear to go 10 or 11 deep with quality players, have a superstar at the top in preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis, physicality and experience from All-Big Ten forward Race Thompson, back for a sixth year of college basketball, and intriguing young talent in five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. Barring some injury luck on the level of Anunoby's torn ACL midway through that '16-'17 campaign, this team has the look of a tough out which can compete with anyone when it plays its best.
While there will not be much to learn from tonight's matchup against the Eagles vis a vis Indiana's positioning in the Big Ten or national pecking orders, there will likely still be plenty of new information coming out of this game. Among the most impactful questions to which we will begin to get answers tonight is the trajectory of Hood-Schifino's freshman season. The five-star point guard started both of Indiana's exhibition games and was clearly the Hoosiers' best guard in both contests, tying in knots with superior athleticism Crossroads League foes Saint Francis and Marian and showing off a surprisingly buttery jumper, plus his much-hyped court vision. Will he still look like a star when the competition ratchets up? The Eagles are not an elite mid-major, but they did go 23-11 last season and should be able to give the freshman some looks he hasn't seen.
Also in the backcourt, the Hoosiers are hoping for a better performance from combo guard Xavier Johnson, who struggled mightily in the exhibition games, going 5 for 19 from the floor overall, 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and turning the ball over five times in 25 minutes. It was a return to the bad old days of November and December of last season for Johnson, who seemed to have rounded into a star by mid-February. It's a worrying sign he'll struggle playing next to Hood-Schifino. Woodson gave him a pep talk after the exhibition against Saint Francis, in which Johnson missed a string of wide-open 3s and also went 2 for 4 at the foul line, letting him know he doesn't have to do everything this season. We'll start to see how tonight effective that was and maybe whether Johnson's flaws will be a continuing storyline in the early part of the season.
If Johnson does struggle and/or get into foul trouble, Woodson has several other options at guard, including Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and even freshman CJ Gunn, who displayed a promising shooting stroke in the exhibition games but is raw in other areas. Woodson has apparently settled on a starting lineup of Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Hood-Schifino, Johnson and Miller Kopp, with Galloway, Bates, Jordan Geronimo, Malik Reneau and Logan Duncomb in the second unit (Gunn, 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal and freshman forward Kaleb Banks appear to be the reserves). That is more talent among the backups than Indiana has had in years and it's worth monitoring how Woodson utilizes 10 players who can all provide positive contributions. Will he do quasi-hockey line changes like he did at times early last year? Will he give Reneau extra minutes in an effort to ensure Thompson is well-rested? Is Bates ready to take a significant step forward, as we heard all offseason he was? All of these are questions for which we will get an initial data point tonight.
Morehead State is rebuilding after losing its top five scorers, including star 6-foot-10 forward Johni Broome, who transferred to Auburn. Indiana should win comfortably tonight, which would in theory give Woodson a chance to spread minutes around more than he might later on or try out some interesting lineup combinations (will we get to see Jordan Geronimo at small forward next to two bigs?).
After an offseason of hype, which began building when Reneau committed in March and went into overdrive when Thompson and Jackson-Davis announced they would return for another season later in the spring, the Hoosiers finally have their chance to prove it's all justified and they really are among the nation's best teams. Hoops is here.