BLOOMINGTON – Indiana missed its opportunity to climb within striking distance in the Big Ten championship race when it lost to Northwestern 64-62 on Boo Buie's floater with less than three seconds left Wednesday. As it stands, it will be the Wildcats, not the Hoosiers, who will challenge Purdue for the title in the season's final weeks.
As its consolation prize, Indiana inherits a difficult battle for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The top four teams get a double bye into the quarterfinals and the Hoosiers sit tied for third with Maryland and Iowa at 9-6 as play opens today. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, both of those teams have the head-to-head tiebreaker over IU, leaving Indiana with work to do. Further muddying the picture, Illinois and Michigan State sit just a half-game back at 8-6 and those are the Hoosiers' next two opponents. How these upcoming contests play out could determine the first leg of Indiana's postseason fate.
First up: Illinois. The Illini have dropped two of their last three to fall back into the muddled middle of the league standings. Their most recent matchup was a 93-81 loss to Penn State in which the Nittany Lions shot 57% and 12 for 28 from 3-point range. Of course, Indiana knows what it's like to face Penn State when the Nittany Lions get hot from the field – they ran Indiana off the floor at the Bryce Jordan Center in early January.
Today's clash is the second meeting between Indiana and Illinois this season after the Hoosiers captured one of their biggest road wins in recent memory with an 80-65 triumph in Champaign, Illinois on Jan. 19. The teams will look somewhat different in personnel today as Illinois will reportedly be without wing Terrence Shannon, the team's leading scorer at 17 points per game, who suffered a concussion against Penn State. He led Illinois with 26 points in the first meeting between the teams and was the biggest reason the Illini did not get entirely blown out. More positively for the visitors, Illinois will have a fully-healthy Matthew Mayer, their sharpshooting 6-foot-9 forward. Mayer, who averages 11.7 points and shoots 37% from 3-point range, was very sick the last time Illinois faced Indiana and it was a game-time decision as to whether he would play at all. He gave it a go, but went 0 for 4 and did not score. He has surpassed 20 points in two of his last five games and will have to be accounted for by Miller Kopp or Jordan Geronimo.
On the opposite side, Indiana will have forward Race Thompson after missing him for the first matchup. Thompson, who is still dealing with the effects of the knee injury which kept him out that night, had 13 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the loss to Northwestern, playing one of his best games since the injury, suffered Jan. 5 against Iowa. He looked bouncy and energetic almost all night against the Wildcats in a way which has been rare for him recently. After the game, he said he is getting healthier day by day, though he obviously had a setback at some point because he missed the Hoosiers' win over Michigan last week. Indiana is hoping he is somewhat close to full strength this afternoon.
Though the teams might put some different personnel on the floor, the game will still in all likelihood be dictated by Illinois' defensive strategy against Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosier forward poured in 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting in Champaign, a performance made possible because Illinois left him in single coverage almost all night. Seeing that, Jackson-Davis attacked the rim again and again and turned in a season-high scoring performance, plus five assists (Illinois coach Brad Underwood insisted the five assists were really what hurt the Illini in the loss). Will Illinois try a different gambit today against the national player of the year candidate? Northwestern had some success sending two big men aggressively at Jackson-Davis in the first half, making it difficult for him to pass out of the double team. With Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja – all of whom stand 6-9 or taller – Illinois has the personnel to try that same defense, but the Illini simply don't double team the post all that often as a rule. Sometimes teams which try to adjust what they usually do in order to slow down one player will find they would have been better off just running their best defense and executing it as well as possible. That was clearly the calculation Underwood made in the first matchup. Moreover, Jackson-Davis played much better against Northwestern's aggressive, trapping defense in the second half, scoring 18 points after halftime and helping the Hoosiers erase a 21-point deficit.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball will be motivated to start today's clash because he felt his lack of energy at the outset against the Wildcats contributed to Indiana's loss. Look for him to try to set the tone early and get the Assembly Hall crowd engaged. The game's biggest statistical subplot is Jackson-Davis needing only seven points to surpass Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson for fifth on IU's all-time scoring list.
"He’s reminded me that, ‘Hey, I’m getting ready to go past you,’" Woodson said last week. "He knows it’s out there. For me it’s great, records are meant to be broken."
What Indiana has learned recently is it will be in the game at the end if Jackson-Davis has an average game (at this point "average" entails in the neighborhood of 24 points and 12 rebounds) and at least one other player steps up. The last time the Hoosiers faced Illinois, that player was Geronimo, who scored a season-high 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Can Geronimo provide that kind of production today? Can Thompson? Will freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have a bounce-back performance after committing four turnovers against only two assists against Northwestern? Will Kopp get hot and knock down four or five 3s? Will long-injured guard Xavier Johnson run out of the tunnel like Willis Reed and give the Hoosiers some quality minutes? Indiana's hopes for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament might hinge on one of those occurring.