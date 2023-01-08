BLOOMINGTON – Two years ago, in Archie Miller's final season leading Indiana, the Hoosiers' campaign got off to a decent start, but a loss to a middling Northwestern team at Assembly Hall in their Big Ten opener was an early sign the season would not go the way IU wanted. The Hoosiers would end up 12-15 and Miller was fired at the end of the season.
This year, there have already been a bevy of signs the Hoosiers will not reach the lofty expectations they set for themselves prior to the start of the season. They have lost four of their last seven games, including a 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday in which they blew a 21-point lead, they are 1-2 in Big Ten play after coming into the campaign as favorites to win the league and they are without two of their best and most experienced players for the foreseeable future as point guard Xavier Johnson and power forward Race Thompson are "out indefinitely" with lower-body injuries.
Now, Northwestern comes to Assembly Hall with chance to put another early nail in the coffin of Indiana's season. And this is not the same Wildcats team which victimized Miller and Co. two seasons ago. Coach Chris Collins appears to have his best team since leading the Northwestern to the only NCAA Tournament appearance in program history in 2016-17, a team which has started the season 11-3 with wins over Michigan State and Illinois and losses only to Auburn (ranked), Ohio State (ranked) and Pittsburgh (among the leaders in the ACC).
The Wildcats have made their noise this year on the back of one of the nation's elite defenses, which ranks No. 6 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings. Northwestern is No. 3 in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 36.3% and is giving up barely 57 points per game. Concerningly for Indiana, the Wildcats are No. 1 nationally in opponent 2-point field goal percentage at 39.9%, meaning the Hoosiers might have to live beyond the 3-point line if they are going to have any kind of success on offense today. This Indiana team is better equipped to do that than previous iterations, but it has been a long time since the Hoosiers won a game specifically because of its 3-point shooting. Indiana could use a big game from former Wildcat Miller Kopp, who is shooting nearly 44% from beyond the arc this season and has had a couple of games in which he has essentially taken over the scoring.
Fortunately for Indiana, Northwestern's offense is not nearly a match for the stout Wildcat defense. The Big Ten's lone private school is 357th out of 363 Division I teams in field goal percentage at 38% and 355th in 2-point field goal percentage (43%). None of Northwestern's top four scorers – Chase Audige, Boo Buie, Ty Berry and Robbie Beran – shoot better than 40% from the field and Buie, who averages nearly 14 points, is doing so while shooting less than 34%. It's not an efficient offensive team and this could be a get-well game for an Indiana defense which has really struggled recently and has been been performing well below coach Mike Woodson's standards.
Of course, the most important factor for today's game is likely to be the health of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has been dealing with a back injury all season and was in visible pain at the end of the first half against Iowa. He gutted it out and played all 20 minutes in the second half, scoring 30 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking three shots in 38 minutes overall (a would-be heroic performance which will be overshadowed by Indiana's frustrating loss), but Woodson said the senior's status going forward would be determined in part by how his back responded Friday. The good news is, as of an hour before tipoff, Jackson-Davis is on the court, dressed and warming up, indicating he'll at least try to give it a go today. If he is limited or ultimately unable to play, the Hoosiers will need freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to take over the starring role. Hood-Schifino played like a star against Iowa, setting career-highs with 21 points and nine assists while going 5 for 8 from 3-point range, but he had his potential go-ahead shot blocked in the final seconds and would likely want a do-over for that play. Indiana might get a glimpse of the future today if Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates are forced into the lead scoring roles.
It's difficult to call an early-January game, which, when it concludes, will leave Indiana with 16 remaining Big Ten contests, a "must-win" but that is essentially what the Hoosiers have today. A 1-3 start to conference play for a team with league title aspirations is a problem and a loss to this offense-challenged Northwestern team, which has won games mostly on toughness this season, would be yet another indication the Hoosiers are simply not up to the challenge this year. It would not be as dire a signal as it was for Miller in 2020-21, but it would certainly be in Woodson's best interest for his team to win this game.