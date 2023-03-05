BLOOMINGTON – All that's on the line when No. 15 Indiana takes on Michigan this afternoon at Assembly Hall in the regular-season finale for both teams is a Big Ten Tournament double bye, NCAA Tournament seeding and the good feeling that can only come from closing out the home slate with a victory on Senior Day for the Hoosiers and potentially an NCAA Tournament berth for the Wolverines.
Other than that, it should be a pretty ordinary affair in Bloomington.
This will be the final home game in the careers of Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp. Barring some injury suffered during warmups, Kopp will become the all-time leader in Big Ten games played when he takes the court this afternoon for his 99th conference game in five seasons of college basketball (three with Northwestern and two with Indiana). At the same time, he will tie the Division I record for conference games played, equaling the mark set Saturday by former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr., who played four seasons for the Boilermakers before transferring to Butler for his final year of eligibility.
When the game between the Hoosiers and Wolverines comes to an end, all three IU seniors will address the remaining crowd (it is not clear whether fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson, who has missed much of the season with a broken foot is trying to obtain a medical redshirt from the NCAA so he can come back next season, will speak). Jackson-Davis pointed to this moment as a chance for the Hoosiers' all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker to talk to the fans following his announcement two weeks ago he would not return to Indiana for a fifth and final season of eligibility. He would vastly prefer speaking in the aftermath of a victory rather than a defeat, as Thompson can attest. The Hoosiers lost 66-63 to Rutgers on a quasi-buzzer-beater on last season's Senior Day, a defeat which seemed at the time likely to knock Indiana from NCAA Tournament contention. In his postgame speech, Thompson, who spoke because he was not sure at the time whether he would return for a sixth season this year, choked up.
“I know that I want to go out on senior night with a win and I know I’m going to leave it all out there on the court and my teammates are going to go all out on the court for the seniors, as well," Thompson said Friday. "I know we’re going to get a really good effort from everybody.”
But the focus can't be on the postgame festivities for the Hoosiers. Thanks to Penn State's 65-64 win over Maryland this afternoon, there are very few scenarios in which a win over Michigan does not give Indiana a top 4 seed and a double-bye into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Getting to rest for four days before starting postseason play would be a huge help for an IU team which has felt the effects of a long season in a loss of depth as the campaign has reached its final stages.
There is plenty of intrigue on the court, as well. The Hoosiers are coming off a 90-68 home loss to Iowa on Tuesday, the worst home defeat of coach Mike Woodson's tenure and a performance which Woodson himself called "embarrassing." Indiana's biggest problem against the Hawkeyes was a lack of cohesion on defense, which permitted the explosive Iowa offense to shoot 61% in the first half and knock in 13 of 23 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers have to be much better and more connected on that end of the floor today, especially with Michigan starting a lineup featuring five players capable of hitting from the outside (center Hunter Dickinson shoots nearly 42% from beyond the arc). Indiana beat Michigan 62-61 on Feb. 11 in Ann Arbor, but it took a late charge to do so as the Wolverines led most of the night. Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds in that contest and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino added 21 points and five assists (though he also had six turnovers). Indiana will need more from its supporting cast this afternoon – it would help greatly if Kopp could knock in a few 3s to help spread the floor for the Hoosiers. IU went just 2 for 11 from beyond the arc against Iowa.
As mentioned above, Michigan's NCAA Tournament hopes might hinge on the outcome of this game. The Wolverines enter the day listed as the fifth team on the wrong side of the bubble in ESPN's latest tournament projections and would love a Quad 1 victory over the Hoosiers – projected as a No. 4 seed – to bolster their standing entering the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana learned the hard way last season that the selection committee considers tournament games somewhat less important than regular-season contests, so this is the last opportunity for the Wolverines to significantly boost their tournament chances. They're also in search of a double bye into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and could still finish as high as the No. 2 seed in the conference bracket.
Every team wants to be playing its best basketball as March begins and Indiana decidedly did not look like a team doing so in its loss to Iowa. The Hoosiers can prove this afternoon that performance was a fluke caused by a hangover from their emotional victory over Purdue the previous Saturday. Combine that with it being the final home game for program fixtures Jackson-Davis and Thompson and it's Narrative Sunday in Bloomington.