BLOOMINGTON – Indiana captured one of its biggest victories in recent memory Saturday at Purdue. It was an emotional victory for coach Mike Woodson, who had never won at Mackey Arena in five previous attempts as a player and a coach. When the final buzzer sounded, the former Indiana star did a quasi-pirouette on the sideline and pumped a fist into the air.
In the postgame locker room, however, the second-year coach was much more circumspect.
"You've done something that hasn't been done here in a long time," he told his jubiliant players. "But this is behind us now. Yeah you can celebrate tonight, I get it, but we gotta go home and finish our last two games at home. Listen, you cannot go home and not validate what you did (against Purdue). You understand that?"
At that point, a voice came from the crowd of players: "Be humble!"
Woodson heard and added his own emphasis: "Be very humble."
The first time Indiana beat Purdue this season, on Feb. 4, the Hoosiers had no trouble getting up for their next game, because it was against budding rival Rutgers, a team which had "punked" Indiana earlier in the season, to use IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis's description. The matchup seemed like the perfect recipe to help the Hoosiers avoid a letdown after a huge win and it did its job: IU won 66-60 for its seventh victory in eight games.
Indiana has a similar opportunity tonight. While the Hoosiers might be tempted to let down after the enormous road win over the Boilermakers, Woodson is bent on not letting them do so and he probably doesn't have to do much motivating with the Iowa Hawkeyes coming to town. These teams have seen plenty of each other in recent years – Iowa knocked the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament last season on a buzzer-beating, banked-in 30-footer from Jordan Bohannon – and it became clear when they met in January in Iowa City they don't particularly like one another. That night, the Hoosiers let a 21-point lead slip away, shooting just 43% in the second half after lighting it up to the tune of 65% before halftime, and the game dissolved into a war of words in the final seconds and afterward. Woodson was irate in his postgame press conference that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had crossed midcourt to get in the face of Hoosiers assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, been given a technical foul and then had the foul rescinded after the fact in a surprising decision by the officiating crew.
Woodson insisted McCaffery should have been thrown out of the game – the Iowa coach had already received a technical foul in the first half and the second would have disqualified him – and he spoke with then-Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about McCaffery's behavior in the days following the game, an act which likely did not endear him to McCaffery.
McCaffery's son, Connor McCaffery, a wing for the Hawkeyes who had 16 points in the first matchup, insisted the fracas started because Indiana's bench and Rosemond specifically were talking trash about Fran McCaffery. The younger McCaffery stopped and stared at Rosemond, which caused Rosemond to complain to the official and brought Fran McCaffery into the mix. To make matters even more contentious, Connor McCaffery spoke at length that night about Indiana's helplessness against Iowa's full-court zone defense and said it seemed as though the Indiana coaching staff "had no idea" how to deal with it.
This all happened less than a year after McCaffery and Woodson came nose to nose during another meeting at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season.
Here’s video of Iowa’s Connor McCaffery trying to get into in with Indiana HC Mike Woodson at halftime. pic.twitter.com/OlEVpZXGYb— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) January 14, 2022
It's safe to say neither McCaffery is going to get a warm reception at Assembly Hall tonight.
For Indiana, the biggest key to this game will be keeping the same level of energy for 40 minutes. The Hawkeyes have won all three matchups against the Hoosiers during Woodson's tenure, but in each of those three games, Indiana has led by double digits at some juncture. In the last two, the Hoosiers have let leads of at least six points get away in the final five minutes. After the win over Purdue, Rosemond bounced triumphantly into the locker room, screaming "This ain't the same Indiana!" The Hoosiers can demonstrate how far they've come by handling the relentless pressure Iowa throws at opposing teams and holding on to a lead in the final minutes tonight.
While Indiana is coming off an enormous victory, the Hawkeyes have no lack of momentum in their own right. They trailed by 10 with 40 seconds left against Michigan State in their most recent matchup, but made five 3-pointers in the final 39 seconds to force overtime and went on to win 112-106. The Hawkeyes went 17 of 36 from beyond the arc and are averaging 95 points over their last three home games. Indiana's defense will have to be excellent in rotations and in communication around ball-screens. Hoosiers forward Race Thompson, who suffered a knee injury in the first game between these teams and did not play in the second half of that contest, will have to have a stellar defensive performance against Iowa star Kris Murray, a 6-foot-8 stretch forward who is exactly the type of tall, athletic shooter which has given the Hoosiers trouble this season. Thompson will have to shoulder even more of the defensive load against Murray than usual because the Hoosiers will be without spring 6-6 wing Jordan Geronimo. Geronimo could theoretically frustrate Murray with his length, but he is not available tonight, so the responsibility will face to Thompson and, occasionally, Malik Reneau, though Reneau has struggled to avoid fouls and Murray has a herky-jerky game which makes him a poor matchup for the five-star freshman.
For all of Iowa's offensive fireworks, however, the Hawkeyes have not been nearly as good away from home. In their last three road games, they are averaging just 60 points and their only win in six tries outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the last six weeks was at last-place Minnesota.
Murray had 30 points against IU in January, as did Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis enters tonight's matchup needing only nine rebounds to set Indiana's career mark in that category. He will move past Walt Bellamy into second place with his fifth rebound and his ninth will push ahead of Alan Henderson.
This game carries Big Ten standings implications for both teams. Indiana enters the night in a four-way tie for second place, two games behind Purdue with two to play. If the Hoosiers win out and the Boilermakers drop their two games this week, Indiana will share the Big Ten title. It's still a long shot, but IU can put pressure on the Boilermakers with a victory tonight. More realistically, Indiana is, with Iowa, among a glut teams fighting for a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already locked up one of those four spots, but there are seven teams at either 11-7 or 10-8 in league play and Michigan State is 9-8. All eight of those teams have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four in the league standings.
The Hoosiers are in good position with two home games remaining, but they have to defend their turf at Assembly Hall. With Iowa coming to town, however, IU won't need much extra motivation. The win over Purdue is already behind the Hoosiers. The final week of the Big Ten regular season has begun.