EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana is still alive for a Big Ten championship. The Hoosiers have to win tonight to stay that way.
Trailing No. 5 Purdue by 2 1/2 games in the league standings with four games to play (three for the Boilermakers), the 17th-ranked Hoosiers have a chance to draw closer tonight when they meet Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. A win would give the Hoosiers an opportunity to get within a single game if they can beat the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Saturday.
So, the task boils down to: Win two games in five days in two of the toughest road venues in the country, all just to have a chance to catch the Boilers (and second-place Northwestern, which is a game up on Indiana) in the final week of the regular season.
Hey, no one said rebounding to a conference title after a 1-4 start in league play would be easy.
The first task is beating the Spartans tonight. Indiana topped Michigan State 82-69 on Jan. 22 in Bloomington, a victory obtained through a 31-point, 15-rebound, 5-block performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis, plus significant contributions from guards Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway, who scored 17 points apiece and went 8 for 11 from 3-point range. The Hoosiers can't count on the same production from those guards tonight – Bates in particular has struggled recently, going 1 for 13 in his last three games with three turnovers and four points over 51 minutes. That's not going to get it done, but the Hoosiers have little choice but to keep giving him opportunities to work himself out of his slump. With Xavier Johnson out with a foot injury, the Hoosiers' only other options for guards off the bench are CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal, neither of whom has proven they can handle big minutes (Leal hasn't played outside of garbage time all season).
That reality presents a conundrum for the Hoosiers, but there has been some fairly significant movement on the backcourt front for IU today. It seems as though Johnson, out indefinitely since Dec. 17, when he broke his foot against Kansas, participated in Indiana's shootaround this afternoon. He has been warming up without a boot on his injured foot prior to games for several weeks and it seems he has taken the next step in his recovery. Does that mean he'll be available tonight? The chances are slim, but it's another indication the fifth-year senior point guard will play for the Hoosiers again at some point this season.
I spy with my little eye. Looks like Xavier Johnson might be back in practice. #iubb pic.twitter.com/XUuuztKdV9— William McDermott (@804derm) February 21, 2023
Still, the Hoosiers are going to need more than a shootaround appearance from Johnson out of their backcourt tonight. IU is certainly hoping for a larger contribution from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who scored just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first meeting between these teams. If Bates, who turned 20 today, struggles again, maybe Hood-Schifino can pick up the slack and give Jackson-Davis some help.
For his part, Jackson-Davis will likely struggle to match the counting stats he reached in the Jan. 22 clash with the Spartans. Michigan State spent that game mostly giving him single coverage in the post and although 6-foot-9 Mady Sissoko was able to hold his own physically on some of the Indiana forward's paint touches, Jackson-Davis handily won the overall matchup. It's likely Michigan State will try a different tack defensively against the national player of the year candidate tonight. The Spartans don't double-team the post as a rule, but they learned they had to do so against Purdue's Zach Edey after a first meeting in which Edey scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and they sent a variety of double-teams at the Boiler center in a rematch. The Spartans will probably follow a similar script against Jackson-Davis and it will, as usual, be up to the Hoosier big man to make good decisions with the ball based on what the defense is giving him. Maybe some kick-outs to Miller Kopp would work: the fifth-year senior sharpshooter went 4 for 5 from long range Saturday in a win over Illinois.
On defense, Indiana's main problem the first time around was 6-9 Michigan State forward Joey Hauser, a stretch 4 cut in a similar mold to Illinois forward Matthew Mayer, who poured in 24 points and made four 3-pointers against the Hoosiers on Saturday. Hauser had 22 points (most of them from inside the arc) the first time these teams met and he is a matchup issue for Indiana, which does not really have someone who can match up with Hauser size-wise but is also comfortable guarding out to the perimeter. The Hoosiers eventually turned to the 6-7 Kopp to deal with the 6-9 Mayer on Saturday and Kopp delivered in the second half, holding the Illini standout to a 1-for-7 shooting performance after halftime (following a chewing-out from coach Mike Woodson in the locker room at the half for letting Mayer get free too often in the first 20 minutes). Will Kopp guard Hauser tonight or will the responsibility fall to Race Thompson? Thompson only played four minutes in the first matchup as he was in the early stages of his recovery from a knee injury. He is healthier now, though still not 100%, and he has never been an excellent perimeter defender. On the other hand, Michigan State plays with three guards, so there is really no place to hide Thompson in this matchup. Such is the bind in which the Spartans, a projected No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN, put their opponents.
Of course, tonight is no ordinary trip to East Lansing for Indiana. This is Michigan State's first home game since a mass shooting killed three and wounded five on the Spartans' campus Feb. 13 (a matchup against Minnesota scheduled for Feb. 15 was canceled). The Hoosiers will be wearing special "Spartan Strong" warmup shirts in support of their opponents.
"First and foremost, just thoughts and prayers out to them," Jackson-Davis said, when asked about the prospect of facing the Spartans. "I think I speak for our whole team on that.
"I love (Michigan State) Coach (Tom) Izzo, and that place is going to be rocking. They're going to play with a lot of emotion, a lot of heart. We've got to be ready. But sometimes it's bigger than basketball."
#SpartanStrong 💚 pic.twitter.com/fnCcZRueHG— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 21, 2023