BLOOMINGTON – It has been nearly four years since Indiana came away with a victory from a matchup against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, one of the Big Ten's scrappiest and toughest teams for several years under coach Steve Pikiell, have consistently out-worked the Hoosiers over the last several campaigns, shutting down some decent IU offenses with hard-nosed defense.
The most recent of six straight Hoosiers losses to Rutgers came in December, when the Scarlet Knights stopped a 7-0 IU start to the season with a 63-48 triumph in which Indiana shot just 30% from the field and 6 for 25 from 3-point range. Outside of Miller's Kopp's season-best 21-point performance that afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey, the Hoosiers shot 20% from the field and 1 for 16 from 3-point range while getting out-rebounded 47-33 and 17-9 on the offensive end. It was the first sign the Hoosiers might not be the world-beating Big Ten favorites they had been made out to be prior to the season and coach Mike Woodson was extremely disappointed his team got out-muscled by the Scarlet Knights.
More than two months later, Indiana will get another shot at Rutgers. This time, the Hoosiers are flying high, coming off their best win of the last several years, a 79-74 triumph over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall. After the game, Trayce Jackson-Davis insisted the Hoosiers are a better, tougher team than they were when they faced Rutgers in December. He connected their humbling at the hands of the Scarlet Knights to their recent play, which has seen the Cream and Crimson win six of seven to climb from 13th place in the Big Ten to a tie for third.
Indiana will have a chance to prove the truth of Jackson-Davis's words tonight at Assembly Hall, when the Scarlet Knights, newly ranked at No. 24 after winning three of their last four games and sitting alone in second place in the Big Ten, visit Bloomington. Indiana can tie for second place in the league with a victory tonight and if it does so it will keep itself alive (though barely) in the Big Ten title race. If Purdue, which leads the league by 2 1/2 games entering tonight's schedule, loses to Iowa on Thursday at Mackey Arena, life could begin to get interesting at the top for the Boilermakers, who still have to play Indiana again later this month.
After beating the Boilermakers on Saturday, Indiana would usually be on letdown watch tonight. Following a galvanizing victory over the No. 4 Boilermakers last season, the Hoosiers fell flat in a home game against a middling Michigan team days later and lost 80-62 in a contest which was never particularly close. Such a fate will again await IU tonight if it starts sluggishly, but that seems somewhat unlikely considering all of the pain the Scarlet Knights have rained on Indiana in recent years. With an NCAA Tournament bid for the Hoosiers seemingly on the line at Assembly Hall last year, Rutgers beat IU 66-63 on a 3-pointer from Ron Harper Jr. with two seconds left. At this point, everyone on Indiana's roster has some measure of desire to grab a long-awaited win over Rutgers. In addition, the Hoosiers have played with significant energy at the outset in seven consecutive games – even their loss to Maryland last week saw Indiana lead early before IU's parade of bricked jump shots helped the Terrapins claim a 66-55 victory – and have earned some measure of benefit of the doubt that their problems with slow starts from earlier in the season have dissipated.
Neither team is likely to be at full strength tonight. For Indiana, point guard Xavier Johnson is probably still out with the foot injury he suffered against Kansas in December. Although he has been shooting in pregame warmups recently without a boot on, he is still getting very little elevation on those jumpers. It's looking more and more like he'll be back at some point this month, but probably not tonight. Then, too, the status of Jordan Geronimo is up in the air. Geronimo has missed the last three games with a calf strain, though he was dressed and went through warm-ups against Purdue. He could return tonight. Backup center Logan Duncomb is out again as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness, not for the first time in his IU career. He has not played since Jan. 14 against Wisconsin.
On Rutgers' side, the Scarlet Knights announced this afternoon 6-foot-7 wing Mawot Mag will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. He was averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and had nine rebounds in the Scarlet Knights' win over IU earlier this season.
"We're going to miss Mawot greatly," Pikiell said in a statement. "He's a high-energy player, a veteran presence and the ultimate glue-guy. He's one of our best team defenders and one of our best offensive rebounders. There's not a better person in our program and we can't wait to see him back on the floor in front of Rutgers Nation."
With both rosters in states of flux, the game could come down to whether Indiana's best ball-handlers can take care of the ball better tonight than they did the last time these teams met. In that contest, in which five-star IU freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino did not play, Johnson turned the ball over six times and Jackson-Davis committed four turnovers. Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway will have to improve on those numbers tonight.
Indiana will also need more from Jackson-Davis, who had just 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting in the first meeting. He is averaging 25.2 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in his last six games, playing like one of the best players in the country. He'll have to be at his best tonight against 6-11 Cliff Omoruyi, one of the Big Ten's best rim-protectors and one of the few players in the conference who can reliably check the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball one on one in the post.
Jackson-Davis is two points from tying Yogi Ferrell for sixth on Indiana's career scoring list and 16 points from becoming the sixth player in Hoosiers history with 2,000 career points. He is 14 rebounds shy of Kent Benson, who sits third on IU's all-time list. Another double-double would push Jackson-Davis past Steve Downing and into sole possession of fourth among Hoosiers in that category, as well. He'd probably prefer a win over any of those accolades.