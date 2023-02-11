ANN ARBOR, Michigan – A rematch of the 1976 NCAA Tournament national championship is set to take place this afternoon at the Crisler Center, this time between two of the top teams in the Big Ten standings.
No. 18 Indiana and host Michigan enter this afternoon's meeting tied for second in the league standings, 3 1/2 games behind first-place and No. 1 Purdue. One of the teams with which they entered the day tied at 8-5, Rutgers, lost to Illinois this afternoon, leaving the Hoosiers, Wolverines and Northwestern in a three-way tie for the No. 2 spot in the league. The Wildcats take on Purdue tomorrow in Evanston and if the Boilermakers win that game, the winner of tonight's matchup in Ann Arbor will be the only team truly capable of making a run at the Boilermakers down the stretch of the regular season. Add to that Michigan's position on the outer fringes of the NCAA Tournament bubble picture (the Wolverines are probably going to need 12 Big Ten wins or more to feel good about their chances entering the conference tournament after a dismal non-conference performance), plus the importance of this outcome to the still extremely muddled Big Ten Tournament seeding picture (the top four teams get byes into the quarterfinals and as of this writing there are eight teams at 8-5, 8-6 or 7-6 behind Purdue at 12-2) and the stakes for this game are significant.
Both teams have played very well of late to put themselves in this position. The Hoosiers have won seven of their last eight games and are coming off back-to-back victories over the Boilermakers and Scarlet Knights, two long-running foils for the Cream and Crimson. Having conquered both of those obstacles, Indiana turns its attention to another team which has had its number in recent years. The Wolverines have won eight straight regular-season matchups in this series, though Indiana took the most recent meeting, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final 12:54 to beat the Wolverines in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last season in Indianapolis, a win which kept the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Winning in Ann Arbor has been a much more difficult task, however. The Wolverines have won four straight against the Hoosiers at the Crisler Center by an average of nearly 20 points, including an 89-65 triumph the last time the Hoosiers were here, in 2019-20, Trayce Jackson-Davis's freshman season.
Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, the pair of All-Americans who will face off in the post this afternoon, have had some terrific battles over the last three seasons and Dickinson has largely had the upper hand in the matchup. At 7-foot-1 junior, he has four inches on Jackson-Davis and has the ability to not only shoot over him in the post but to draw him out to the perimeter and take him away from rebounding and shot-blocking territory (Dickinson shoots nearly 39% from 3-point range). He even got the better of Jackson-Davis in Indiana's Big Ten Tournament victory last season, but, in one of the best tactical moves of coach Mike Woodson's first season with the Hoosiers, Woodson put long, athletic 6-6 forward Jordan Geronimo on Dickinson and the sophomore shut down the star center for the better part of 10 minutes as the Hoosiers roared back. It's unclear whether Geronimo will get a similar opportunity this afternoon: he has been dealing with a calf strain and has played just one minute in the last four games.
Jackson-Davis has struggled in the past against taller players, but he has significantly improved in that area this year and against Rutgers earlier this week he put Cliff Omoruyi, one of the league's best rim protectors, in a blender on multiple occasions. Dickinson is an experienced veteran, but he isn't an elite interior defender and he isn't as quick, long or athletic as Omoruyi. For as much trouble as the Michigan center may be able to give Jackson-Davis on offense, he could struggle on defense, as most players have against Indiana's star, who is averaging more than 24 points and 14 rebounds in his last seven games.
One of the biggest questions for the Hoosiers is how they'll deal with 6-8 freshman forward Jett Howard, son of Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, who has emerged as Michigan's second-best player as his freshman season has worn on. Howard, a potential first-round pick in the NBA Draft, is averaging 15 points and shooting better than 39% from 3-point range. He would be a difficult matchup for Indiana's Race Thompson in the best of circumstances and Thompson is not at 100% as he continues to recover from a knee injury, so he could struggle to contain the springy wing. If Geronimo is healthy, he could get a turn on Howard, as could Malik Reneau, who has improved defensively in recent games, but remains prone to getting caught in the air and committing fouls against jump-shooters. This could be his toughest test yet.
Even if Geronimo and Thompson are relatively close to full health, the Hoosiers will still be at less than full strength this afternoon. Point guard Xavier Johnson has been out nearly two months with a foot injury and though he has seemed to be getting closer to a return based on his limited participation in warmups prior to recent games, Woodson has still not mentioned a return to practice for the honorable mention All-Big Ten point guard and he is not dressed this afternoon. That will leave Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates to deal with Michigan's young, confident backcourt of Kobe Bufkin and Dug McDaniel, which has helped the Wolverines to three straight wins, including a 93-72 whipping of Nebraska earlier this week, a game in which six Michigan players scored in double figures.
Even through its 7-1 stretch, the Hoosiers have not played particularly well on the road. They were excellent in a win at Illinois, but were lackluster in a narrow victory over last-place Minnesota and a loss to Maryland. Following wins over Purdue and Rutgers, winning at Michigan would have the feeling of Indiana settling all family business, but that will not come easy.