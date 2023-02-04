BLOOMINGTON – The No. 1 team in the country comes to Assembly Hall this afternoon for the first time since 2017, when Duke defeated Indiana in coach Archie Miller's first season, 91-81. That was a Hoosiers team which had suffered a 21-point loss to Indiana State three weeks earlier and would lose to Purdue Fort Wayne by 20 three weeks later. On that day, however, a team which eventually finished in the top 10 in the AP Poll and reached the Elite Eight got everything it could handle in an electric atmosphere.
This afternoon, the environment in one of college basketball's most hallowed venues will likely be even a level above that night against the Blue Devils. Today, the top-ranked team visiting Bloomington is none other than in-state rival Purdue, the foe which has beaten Indiana in 10 of the last 11 matchups and has built one of the best teams in the sport with a roster full of in-state players (and Zach Edey, of course). This is the first time the Hoosiers and Boilermakers have met with Purdue ranked No. 1 and the first time either team in the series has been at the top of the poll since Indiana crushed an unranked Purdue team 83-55 at Assembly Hall in February 2013.
For as much history and tradition as the schools in this rivalry have (yes, Indiana fans, 24 Big Ten titles means something, even though there aren't any NCAA men's championship banners hanging in Mackey Arena), it is actually relatively rare both teams are this good at the same time. This is only the 18th time in 216 all-time matchups between the schools in which both are ranked in the AP Poll. It's the first time the teams have collectively been ranked this highly (an average of 11th, with Purdue at No. 1 and Indiana at No. 21) since January 1994, when No. 12 Purdue beat No. 8 Indiana in overtime. There is more hype for this iteration of the rivalry than there has been for any in recent memory and it will likely be an atmosphere unlike any Assembly Hall has seen since the No. 3 Hoosiers hosted (and defeated) No. 1 Michigan in 2013.
Outside of the bragging rights implications, there are plenty of stakes for this game. Purdue is trying to keep the No. 1 ranking for a third consecutive week and will almost certainly do so with a win, which would also push the Boilermakers one step closer to a 25th Big Ten crown and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are trying to burnish their NCAA Tournament résumé. Though they're listed as a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN projections, losses to Purdue and Rutgers (which has dominated IU in recent years) in their next two games would drop the Hoosiers under .500 in Big Ten play and push them right back on to the bubble. A win over the projected No. 1 overall seed would forestall any such slide.
The game has been billed as a matchup between two of the nation's best players in Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in the last five games, has struggled against bigger centers in his career, suffering through a string of rough games against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Edey (Jackson-Davis got in foul trouble in the teams' first matchup last season and played only 11 minutes). Indiana will almost certainly cover Edey with more than one player in an effort to keep Jackson-Davis out of foul trouble. Penn State had some success sending a second post at Edey and it will be interesting to see if IU tries a similar tack and whether Race Thompson or Jordan Geronimo is healthy enough to help and recover in that way.
As for Edey, he'll likely get some help in guarding Jackson-Davis, as well. Purdue coach Matt Painter seems to think multiple defenders are necessary to slow down the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball and Purdue has been effective recently in sending a second defender to help Edey in the post. Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst has been particularly successful in such situations and the Boilermakers in general have been very good at rotating defensively when they send a second defender on to the block. Getting the ball out of Jackson-Davis's hands will be priority No. 1, as it was for Maryland on Wednesday.
That brings us to what, in this reporter's opinion, is a matchup almost as interesting as the one in the post: the backcourt clash of Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp against Purdue's Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Ethan Morton. The 6-foot-5 Hood-Schifino is the most talented of the group and is the most likely to ruin the day for Purdue, so the Boilermakers will likely stick Morton, their best perimeter defender, on the five-star freshman. At 6-6, Morton has the size and lateral quickness to frustrate Hood-Schifino, who went 1 for 14 against Maryland in a 66-55 loss. But if Morton is on Hood-Schifino, that likely leaves the 6-0 Smith on the 6-5 Galloway and the 6-4 Loyer, a Homestead product, on the 6-7 Kopp. It's possible Kopp ends up being the x-factor in this game. He's much improved at getting into the lane and scoring from eight feet and in, after spending much of last season as a moderately effective 3-point shooter and little more. Loyer has improved as a defensive player, but he's still the starter Purdue most wants to hide on that end of the floor and if Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino are struggling to find room, getting Kopp downhill against the former Spartan might be Indiana's most effective offense.
Purdue is the better team on paper and should win this game, but the Hoosiers have the crowd at their back and a star in Jackson-Davis out to prove he can play with the frontrunner for national player of the year. If he can go at Edey's chest and get him in foul trouble in the early going, the game could change dramatically. In addition to all of the rivalry buzz surrounding the game, this is a fascinating clash of styles which could evolve into hyper-speed battle of the kind not usually seen in this series.
