WEST LAFAYETTE – When his team convened for the first practice of preseason camp in late September, Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke at some length about the disappointment the program felt in its inability to capture a Big Ten championship and advance deeper into the NCAA Tournament last season.
“Our talent was a little bit higher than our production, I think that’s one of the few times that’s happened at Purdue in the last 20 years,” Painter said then. “Even though we had a great year, we didn’t win the league, I thought we should have advanced farther in the (NCAA) tournament. We won 29 games, which is pretty cool, right? But you still want to do better.”
Nearly five months later, the Boilermakers are on the cusp of righting one of those wrongs. With a win this afternoon against No. 17 Indiana, the fifth-ranked Boilermakers, picked to finish fifth in the league before the season, will clinch a share of a record 25th Big Ten championship. Not only that, they would knock the rival Hoosiers, the preseason favorite in the league, officially out of contention for the conference crown.
But while Purdue has a chance to cut the nets tonight, that is unlikely to be the Boilermakers' main focus. The need to keep winning to bolster their résumé for an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed would provide plenty of motivation on its own, even if the Boilers weren't also intent on avenging a 79-74 loss to the Hoosiers in Bloomington earlier this month. From an on-court standpoint, Indiana was the first team to really put the pressure on the Boilermakers' backcourt and forced Purdue into 16 turnovers as a result. Recent Boiler opponents have applied the same strategy with some success and Purdue would like to make a statement it is better prepared to handle the pressure heading into tournament play than it was at the beginning of February.
The stakes for Indiana are nearly as high. Entering tonight, the Hoosiers still have a (minute) chance of grabbing a Big Ten crown, sitting three games behind the first-place Boilermakers with three games to play, but more realistically, they are battling for one of the four double byes in the Big Ten Tournament. IU sits in a four-way tie for third place as play begins tonight, with matchups against fellow double-bye contenders Iowa and Michigan to follow in the coming week. The Hoosiers would love to have some cushion going into those games, but they only will if they can win tonight at Mackey Arena, a house of horrors in which the Boilermakers have dealt them seven straight losses since their last victory, in 2013.
Of course, a huge proportion of the focus in this game will be on the matchup inside, where national player of the year candidates Zach Edey of Purdue and Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana will face off for the second time this season. The Journal Gazette already went deep on that clash and what makes both of those players special, but one additional point to make involves Jackson-Davis's stamina. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball had played at least 37 minutes in seven of Indiana's previous eight games before Tuesday's loss to Michigan State and he looked a step slow in that contest, committing a career-high seven turnovers, though he did have 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Indiana struggled to clean the glass without Jackson-Davis dominating there and if he is again less than 100%, the Boilermakers, ranked No. 1 nationally in average rebound margin at plus-11.3, could be in for a huge night on the boards. They out-rebounded Indiana 38-22 the first time these teams met. Jackson-Davis might be feeling more rested after three days off, of course, but that will something to keep an eye on as this game wears on.
While the teams' stars will likely play a central role tonight, the outcome will probably be decided by the respective supporting casts. Indiana got 15 bench points in the first matchup, including eight from Malik Reneau on 3-for-3 shooting, but have not had more than eight in any of its last four games. IU's third guard, Tamar Bates, a creative shotmaker who seemed poised for a breakout at the beginning of the season, has struggled mightily in that stretch, going just 1 for 14 from the field in those four contests. Without him providing any scoring punch, the Hoosiers are playing starters Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway probably too many minutes. Hood-Schifino has had some huge games, but the Hoosiers are going to need a big night from someone besides him and Jackson-Davis in order to win this game.
On Purdue's side, the Boilermakers' chances of victory rest in large part on their guards' ability to handle the ball. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Brandon Newman and David Jenkins Jr. too often succumbed to Indiana's relentless perimeter pressure in the first matchup, not only leading to turnovers but also making it difficult for the Boilers enter the ball into Edey in the post where he wants it. They were much better in the second half, helping Purdue climb from a 15-point deficit to within one point. If they can put together close to a full 40 minutes of strength with the ball, they will rob Indiana of the transition baskets which fueled the Hoosiers' hot start in the first matchup and force the Cream and Crimson to play in the halfcourt, where Purdue's defense is one of the best in the country. The x-factor here could be Loyer: teams with long, athletic guards, like Indiana, have clearly identified the Homestead product as a player who can be effectively pressured into giving the ball up. Indiana will test him early and often and his ability to handle it will be a critical factor in today's result.
It would help, too, if the Boilermakers could get some production out of Ethan Morton, who has been a defensive stalwart but a relative offensive liability much of the season. In recent weeks, teams have dabbled in backing off him entirely and daring him to shoot, preferring to let the 28% 3-point shooter hoist long jumpers so they can pack the paint and double-team Edey more aggressively. Morton made Ohio State pay for doing so with a 2-for-2 night from beyond the arc and the Boilermakers are going to need a lot more of that from him, if not tonight, certainly come tournament play.
The Boilermakers are favored in this game and have been the better team on the whole this season. They were certainly the better team in the second half in Bloomington on Feb. 4, but they'd dug themselves too big a hole by that point and the Hoosiers hung on for their second win in the series' last three games. Purdue was stunned by the raucous environment at the outset of that game and it is sure to be every bit as loud at Mackey Arena tonight, but this time the crowd will be on the Boilermakers' side and it will be Indiana which will have to avoid getting run out of the gym early. Purdue is going to try to throw an early knockout punch and it could get deafening here if the Boilers connect.