BLOOMINGTON – For the second week in a row, Indiana entered halftime tied and for the second week in a row the Hoosiers were completely blanked in the second half on the way to a convincing loss.
One week after Nebraska scored 14 unanswered second-half points to beat IU, it was No. 4 Michigan’s turn to own the Hoosiers for the final 30 minutes. The defending Big Ten champions turned a game IU arguably should have been leading at halftime into a comfortable 31-10 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 50,805.
Indiana (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten), which dropped its third straight after a 3-0 start, has been outscored 35-0 in the second half over the last two games. On Saturday, IU was outgained 263-29 after halftime and has managed a combined minus 7 yards in the fourth quarter in its last two games, including minus 12 against the Wolverines.
“You get a chance to be in the fourth quarter and go find a way to win and we didn’t finish, so that’s highly disappointing,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “Offensively, not scoring any points in the second half, two weeks in a row of that, it’s gotta change.”
With the score tied at 10 at halftime, the Hoosiers got the ball first to open the third quarter, but a sack forced them behind the sticks and they had to punt.
That was the start of a second-half trend: Indiana punted on its first five possessions of the half and Connor Bazelak was sacked four times in the half as the Wolverines took away the quick passes to the outside that had been effective for Indiana in the first half and forced the Hoosiers to run traditional drop-back passes.
When they did, the IU offensive line couldn’t stand up to relentless Michigan pressure. Bazelak was sacked seven times in all and had to hurl the ball out of bounds with a rusher in his face on a half-dozen more plays.
The quarterback managed just 203 passing yards on 49 attempts with one touchdown and one interception. He refused to place any blame on the offensive line, which is missing two starters from its preseason composition because of injuries.
“Those guys, they’re working their butts off,” Bazelak said of the line. “People want to talk down on them, but they’re working hard every single day, … giving it their all. They’re fighting out there. Those are my brothers, I love them, and I’m never going to say anything bad about them.”
Michigan (6-0, 3-0) took the lead on its first drive of the second half with an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown march on which quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 4 for 5 for 64 yards, notched a 9-yard first-down run on third down and hit Cornelius Johnson cutting across the field for a 29-yard touchdown.
McCarthy threw his first interception of the season on Michigan’s next offensive possession – Indiana linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. tipped the ball away from receiver Ronnie Bell in the end zone and safety Devon Matthews came down with the turnover – but McCarthy found tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 24-10 early in the fourth quarter.
By the final period, Indiana’s defense, which had been stout against the run most of the afternoon, finally began to crack, and the Wolverines were able to milk nearly six minutes off the clock on a final 10-play touchdown drive that ended in a 6-yard McCarthy pass to Johnson.
“I felt like our defense fought hard, I really do, they just got worn down in the fourth quarter,” Allen said.
After Michigan scored just 2:28 into the game to go up 7-0 on a 1-yard Blake Corum touchdown run – set up by Corum’s own winding 50-yard scamper – the Hoosiers tied it late in the first quarter on an 11-yard swing pass from Bazelak to running back Josh Henderson.
The Hoosiers nearly took the lead after another strong drive in the second quarter, but a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Steinfeldt was wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty, called nearly 30 seconds after the play.
“I thought our kids fought their tails off, played their hearts out,” Allen said. Indiana has dropped 26 of the last 27 to the Wolverines since 1988.
Michigan coach hospitalized
Michigan running backs coach and run-game coordinator Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline in the first half after reportedly suffering a seizure. The game was delayed for several minutes while a cart took him off the field.
Hart, who was IU’s running backs coach from 2017 to 2020 and played for the Indianapolis Colts, will stay in a Bloomington hospital overnight for observation, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. He was in stable condition.
“Prayers for Mike Hart,” said Allen, who spoke briefly to Hart as he left on the cart. “Our hearts are heavy for him.”