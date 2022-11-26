BLOOMINGTON – Purdue held Indiana to just three points after the first quarter, Charlie Jones had four catches for 143 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, and Devin Mockobee gained 157 total yards to help the Boilermakers to a 30-16 victory over rival Indiana this afternoon in the Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana's Memorial Stadium.
The victory secured the Big Ten West division championship for the Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) and punches their ticket to the program's first Big Ten Championship Game.
Indiana finishes 4-8 and 2-7 in conference play, losers of eight of its final nine games after a 3-0 start.
3 Takeaways
- Purdue got it done: This game looked for all the world like it was slipping away from the Boilermakers in the first half. They couldn't move the ball on offense because no one was getting open downfield, Indiana was carving through the Purdue defense with its option-adjacent offense under Dexter Williams II and the Boilers were on their heels. Even though Williams got badly hurt at the end of the first quarter and left the game, Purdue trailed 7-3 at halftime because of a complete lack of offensive punch after its solid opening drive for a field goal. A deflating, championship-losing defeat seemed in the offing.
In the second half, however, the Boilermakers took control from the outset, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs on defense and scoring consecutive touchdowns on long drives on offense. The key was Purdue getting its run game going behind Mockobee, who was questionable early in the week, when he was in concussion protocol. He broke a series of big plays, including a 27-yard touchdown to put the Boilermakers up 17-7. The Boilermakers (specifically coach Jeff Brohm and defensive play-caller Ron English) deserve significant credit for re-working their gameplans on offense and defense almost completely at halftime. That flexibility and creativity brought them a Big Ten West title.
- The Williams II injury changed the game: This one is obvious. The Hoosiers designed an offense around the dual-threat ability of Williams after he led them to a win over Michigan State last week and that run-heavy attack had Purdue entirely confused in the game's early stages. The Hoosiers were able to run the ball at will, mixing it up between hand-offs to the running back and keepers for Williams. They scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession (on just their second play) and marched down the field again on their next drive. Then came a play which might impact the Hoosiers' offseason plans and even the start of the 2023 season.
On first down at the Purdue 24, Williams scrambled left and then tried to reverse field and go back to the right. As he shifted his momentum, his leg completely gave out and he dropped to the ground. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Indiana and Williams could get lucky, but there is a significant chance it's the type of injury which could keep the quarterback out most of the offseason if not longer. IU had just started to build an offense around its talented redshirt sophomore and without him on the field it had to re-tool on the fly, going back to the Air Raid-style attack it had run much of the season when Connor Bazelak was the starter. Bazelak returned and was mostly the same inconsistent passer who got benched for Williams in the first place. The Missouri transfer went 24 for 42 for 201 yards, a touchdown on the last play of the game and a late pick-six which bounced out of the receiver's hands and came after the game was well in hand for Purdue.
- Jaylin Lucas is one of the most explosive players in the country: Lucas was a darling of fall practice for the Hoosiers, a name the Indiana coaching staff kept bringing up as someone who was jumping off the page in practice, who had elite open-field ability even as an undersized true freshman. The Houma, Louisiana, native was the No. 948 player in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, but he had a coming out party against Nebraska with four touches for 60 yards and has been one of the stories of the second half of the season in the Big Ten, returning kickoffs for touchdowns against Rutgers and Michigan State, making him the only player in the country this season with multiple kick returns for scores. Purdue deliberately kicked away from him on its first kickoff today, but IU made sure to get the ball in his hands, running a speed option with Williams and Lucas next to one another. Lucas took the pitch and out-raced everyone to the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown, the type of lightning strike which had been absent for IU's offense much of the season. That's why Lucas's teammates call him the World's Most Dangerous Man and it's why Indiana should probably build its offense around him next season. Lucas finished with nine carries for a career-high 100 yards.
Player of the Game: Devin Mockobee, Purdue
One week after departing early against Northwestern because of an injury, Mockobee carried the Purdue offense on multiple scoring drives. The redshirt freshman finished with 99 rushing yards on 15 carries and added five receptions for 58 yards. His performance put him over 1,000 total yards for the season despite not getting a touch in the season-opener against Penn State. The man nicknamed "Crazy Legs" took another step toward the scholarship which is surely coming his way soon.
Mockobee took a big hit in the game's final minutes and had to be helped off the field by a pair of Purdue trainers, though he was putting weight on both legs. He returned to notch a few more carries in the waning moments.
Extra Points
Purdue won last season's matchup between these teams 44-7. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five Bucket contests. ... The Boilermakers have won eight games in back-to-back regular seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998. ... Indiana came into the game 119th in the country in rushing with just 101.4 yards per game. It had 166 yards in the first half against Purdue, which came in giving up just 3.7 yards per carry. The Hoosiers eventually rushed for 215 yards and gained 5.7 yards (sack-adjusted) per carry. ... Jones leads the Big Ten in receptions with 97 and is second in yards (1,199) and touchdowns (12), behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in both categories. He is one of only eight players in Purdue history to catch 10 touchdowns and gain 1,000 yards receiving. He is one of four players in the country to do it this season. ... Indiana was once again without linebacker Cam Jones, a sixth-year senior and three-time captain who has been out since Oct. 1. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said he was "busting his tail" to play today. ... Indiana held the ball for 20:09 in the first half and more than 37 minutes in the game. ... Indiana linebacker Alfred Bryant had three tackles for loss and two sacks. The fifth-year senior doubled his sack total for the season and his career. ... Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, had two tackles.
What's Next?
Purdue will meet No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium next Saturday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox. The Wolverines are the defending conference champions and reached the title game for a second consecutive year with a 45-23 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. The teams have not met since 2017, when Michigan won 28-10 in West Lafayette.