Even before No. 12 Indiana had left the locker room following its rollicking 101-49 victory over Bethune-Cookman last week, coach Mike Woodson was looking ahead to tougher tests, specifically tonight’s road trip to Cincinnati for a clash with Xavier.
“I said before we broke the huddle, ‘I’m thinking about the next game now,’ ” Woodson said. “The Bethune game was what it was, but the road is different.”
The Hoosiers (2-0) have opened the season with back-to-back victories by at least 35 points against overwhelmed low-major opponents at Assembly Hall.
Tonight, they hit the road the for the first time to take on the Musketeers (3-0) in the Gavitt Games, the early-season Big Ten-Big East series.
Woodson wants to see his team respond to a difficult environment. The Hoosiers’ five-star freshmen, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau, have gotten off to hot starts – Reneau is averaging 12 points on 71% shooting, while Hood-Schifino is dishing six assists per contest – but they will have to deal with a crowd of more than 10,000 hoping for an upset.
“If you learn to handle your business and play well on the road, then it becomes contagious,” Woodson said. “When you go into these arenas, these guys, they feel good about themselves, too. They’re at home now. Now you got to make them uncomfortable.
“So I’m anxious to see where we are going into (tonight’s) game because we are going to have to be a good road team in order to get where we need to go. It can be kind of nerve-racking for some of these young guys. I’m interested to see who steps up and who is ready to play.”
Indiana never quite got the hang of playing on the road last season, going 3-8 in true road games against major-conference opponents, compared with 18-6 in all other contests.
The formula for many of those losses was the same: turnovers and poor shooting meant Indiana was not able to finish games down the stretch, even when it built double-digit leads, as it did in eventual losses again Wisconsin and Iowa.
Woodson expects Indiana to lean on its veterans to avoid such issues this season and the Hoosiers’ most experienced players say they are ready to answer the call.
“It’s never easy, winning on the road,” Hoosiers junior guard Trey Galloway said. “It’s always going to be a challenge, but I think we have to take that challenge and use it to our advantage. We have the guys that have been through it, who have played here for a while, veterans who can go in and win games on the road.
“Just bringing those freshmen along because it’s going to be challenging for everybody, but those freshmen haven’t had that experience yet. It’s going to be a fun experience, it’s always fun to go on the road and get a win.”
Xavier, which went 23-13 and won the NIT last season, is in the first year of its second stint under coach Sean Miller, brother of former Indiana coach Archie Miller.
Sean Miller spent 12 seasons at Arizona, winning 30 games four times but has now returned to the program he led to four NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight in the late 2000s.
His first year back with the Musketeers has started with relatively easy victories over Morgan State, Montana and Fairfield, though Xavier trailed Fairfield at halftime and needed a big performance – 23 points, seven rebounds, three blocks – from 6-foot-11 Iowa transfer Jack Nunge to pull away late.
Nunge, an Indiana native, is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He’s part of a long, athletic Xavier front line that also includes 6-9 Zach Freemantle (15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists per game).
“Big Jack can make shots out on the floor,” the Woodson said. “In transition, we can’t get so sucked into the point where he’s trailing and he just trails right into 3-point shots. And the big fellow, Zach, I mean, he does a lot of things out on the floor, but he mainly does a lot of his damage around the bucket. So we’ve just got our hands full with two bigs that we gotta match their energy with our bigs and see what happens.
“We’re 2-0 and playing pretty good basketball. Let’s see where it leads us.”