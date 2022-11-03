Damon Bailey is one of the most famous players in the history of Indiana basketball. Recruited by then-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight from the time he was in eighth grade, he is eighth in program history in scoring and helped lead IU to the Final Four in 1992.
Tonight, Bailey’s son will take the court at Assembly Hall. He’ll do everything he can to beat the Hoosiers.
That son, Brayton Bailey, is a starting guard for Saint Francis, which tonight will face No. 13 Indiana in the Hoosiers’ final exhibition game before their official season opener Monday against Morehead State.
It’s the first matchup against a Big Ten team in Cougars history.
“It’s probably going to be a little bit of nerves at first,” Brayton Bailey said. “But really that’s every game. Then you get on the court and start playing and they go away, you don’t think about it.”
Bailey’s father was instrumental in scheduling the clash between his alma mater and his son’s team. In the spring, Cougars coach Chad LaCross got a call from Damon Bailey letting him know a representative from Indiana would be reaching out to set up the game. Sure enough, the Hoosiers called the next day. The matchup was officially announced in July.
“It sounded like he’d been working on this game for over a year,” LaCross said of the elder Bailey. “So, on our end, it was easy. We’re just thankful for not only this game with the Baileys, but everything else they do for our players and support our program. They’ve been a great family and obviously we love to have Brayton here. I think it’ll be a special game for them, just to see Brayton on that floor where Damon had such a special career.
“This is what it’s all about, trying to create memories for these guys they’ll take with them for the rest of their lives,” the coach added.
The younger Bailey was a regular at Indiana basketball camps at Assembly Hall as a child and watched the Hoosiers play numerous games there. He had a special affinity for forward Christian Watford, whom he watched hit a game-winning 3-pointer against No. 1 Kentucky on a small TV at his high school in 2010.
“When I was little (Assembly Hall) was definitely a second home for me,” said Brayton Bailey, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior. “I expect it to be high-energy, I expect the place to be going crazy. I’m really just going out there not really thinking too much, just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win. … Hopefully not thinking too much, just being really in the game and focused.”
Bailey scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Cougars’ season-opening win over Michigan-Dearborn on Thursday. Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke had 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the victory.
The Cougars arrived in Bloomington on Wednesday and held a practice there to prepare for the game. They might have to go somewhat deeper into their bench than usual against the Hoosiers because they have regular-season games against Rochester on Friday and Aquinas on Saturday, but they do not plan to treat tonight’s contest as simply an enjoyable scrimmage. Rather, they expect the talented Hoosiers to act as a stress test for a team breaking in seven newcomers.
“We’re approaching it just like any other game,” said Cougars starting guard Dan McKeeman, a Carroll graduate who has never been to Assembly Hall. “We’re scouting just the same, we’re taking it as seriously as any other game. We know we can go out there and try to get better just like any other game. It’s a really great opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country at the highest level. We’re going to see how well we can do.
“Me personally, I’m really excited, being from Indiana and hearing all about Assembly Hall.”
This will be the second exhibition game for Indiana, which dispatched the Cougars’ Crossroads League foe, Marian, 78-42 on Saturday. It’s unclear how close to full strength the Hoosiers will be tonight: preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates missed the Marian game with injuries, and freshman forward Malik Reneau, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds against the Knights, left the game in the second half with what appeared to be a knee injury.