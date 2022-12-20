Mike Woodson was wrong.
He was wrong about Indiana’s readiness to face then-No. 8 Kansas on Saturday and admitted as much after the Hoosiers lost to the Jayhawks 84-62 in a game that was not as close to the final score.
“I’m disappointed ... because I didn’t get them ready to play,” Woodson said. “I felt good about this game coming in.”
And in a broader sense, it is increasingly clear Woodson was wrong about Indiana’s ability to make a leap into national or even Big Ten championship contention after more than half a decade as an also-ran.
The Hoosiers (8-3) had two chances against elite opponents in the last two weeks to put some action behind all their offseason talk – from players like Trayce Jackson-Davis as well as Woodson – about embracing newfound expectations and competing for titles. On both occasions they were run out of the gym at the outset, falling behind 27-8 against then-No. 10 Arizona on the way to a 79-65 loss and then watching the Jayhawks roar to a 42-20 first-half edge.
Add to those setbacks a 63-48 loss to an apparently middling Rutgers team in which the Hoosiers shot 30% from the field and got out-muscled all afternoon and it has been easily the worst 2 1/2-week stretch for the program since the final days of former coach Archie Miller’s tenure in the spring of 2021.
After the loss to Kansas, which came with the double whammy of a first-half foot injury to guard Xavier Johnson – “it didn’t look good,” Woodson said after the game – Jackson-Davis laid out the problem with his team in plain terms:
“Some of the looks on our faces, it wasn’t necessarily scared, but it was just, we weren’t ready to go.”
Woodson knew it too.
“That team came to compete and we didn’t,” the second-year coach said. “We did not show up tonight. That bothers me.”
Woodson set up Indiana’s difficult non-conference schedule in the offseason with an eye toward ensuring his team would be battle-tested for a run at the Big Ten title and then a deep march into the NCAA Tournament. Neither of those goals appeared out of reach, at least on paper. The Hoosiers have as much talent as any IU team in recent memory, boasting four players who were ranked in the top 30 of their recruiting classes, nearly every key contributor back from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, plus a newly-added potential first-round NBA draft pick in five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Expectations for the Hoosiers did not just come from Woodson and his players. Indiana was a near-unanimous pick to win the Big Ten despite finishing ninth last season and Jackson-Davis was the preseason conference player of the year.
“I can’t say this loud enough: I came back here to win Big Ten titles and a national title,” Woodson said before the season. “That’s all I want. I’m not going to push the team in any other direction. If they’re scared of that challenge, then they shouldn’t be here.”
So what happened? How did Woodson apparently misjudge this team’s potential so badly? Two main issues stand out.
The first is rebounding, which has bitten the Hoosiers particularly in their biggest games. They are 126th nationally in average rebound margin at plus-3.1, but lost the rebounding battle to Rutgers 42-32, to Arizona 38-30 and to Kansas 34-30. Jackson-Davis, one of the leading rebounders in program history, grabbed all of six in 29 minutes against the Jayhawks.
The second issue is Indiana’s defense, which was its calling card in Woodson’s first season. Not so this year, as the Hoosiers permitted Arizona and Kansas to shoot at least 49% from the field and each to score more points than all but six IU opponents did last season.
The Hoosiers are still capable of putting the clamps on defensively – their performance in a 77-65 win over North Carolina at Assembly Hall on Nov. 30, which increasingly feels like a red herring, was one of the most stifling performances from any IU team in a decade. That they have not been able to harness that energy and effort in more than a few games is a failure of veteran leadership and coaching.
The book is out on the Hoosiers, as former Rutgers guard Geo Baker, who went 7-2 against Indiana in five years with the Scarlet Knights, made clear after IU lost to Arizona.
“Listen, they’re soft,” Baker said on the Field of 68 Podcast. “Nobody is going to get punked by Indiana.”
Regardless of how exactly that came to be the case, that apparent lack of will on defense and on the glass means the expectations, from inside and outside the program, that Indiana would return to college basketball’s adult table were premature.
Even calling them premature might be too generous, however, as it implies those expectations still might be realized sometime in the near future. As it stands, there is little about which to be excited for the future of this program. The Hoosiers have not received a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in more than a full calendar year and their current two-man class of fringe top 100 recruits Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton ranks No. 35 nationally. They have not gotten an in-state commitment in Woodson’s 20 months on the job and they seem likely to watch top 5 national recruits from within Indiana’s borders in the 2023 and 2024 classes – Cathedral’s Xavier Booker and Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga – sign elsewhere.
With Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson gone next season and Hood-Schifino potentially departing for the NBA after one year in Bloomington, where will the Hoosiers turn? The program was relying on a successful season this year to maintain its recruiting momentum and that now appears unlikely.
Woodson’s job is not in jeopardy. As a decorated alumnus he will get at least the four years Miller got to try to turn the program around. He’ll likely dive into the transfer portal again this offseason for reinforcements. But for the first time in the coach’s tenure the direction of the program is in question.
There are few readily available answers.
Dylan Sinn covers college sports for The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at dsinn@jg.net