Indiana football wants better.
The Hoosiers were wildly disappointed in their 2-10 2021 campaign and a 4-8 record in 2022 was little better, especially after a 3-0 start.
In an effort to avoid a third straight uninspiring season, coach Tom Allen, entering his seventh year, grabbed liberally from the transfer portal in the offseason, bringing in what he hopes will be difference-makers at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive line, among other positions.
Prior to Indiana’s spring practice schedule, Allen was enthusiastic about his team’s offseason work and the mix of returners and newcomers fighting for depth-chart position.
“For me the thing that jumps out I think we have a hungry football team,” Allen said. “I think we have a good mix of guys that want change here that have been here and want to get that back, and then the new guys have something to prove, opportunity.
”I love what I’m seeing. The work ethic has been tremendous. We’ve had record number of guys coming in extra doing things they don’t have to do.”
Nearly two months later, after Indiana had completed its spring practice schedule with an open workout Saturday at Memorial Stadium in lieu of a spring game, Allen again expressed optimism at what his team can be.
“I feel like we made progress,” he said. “I really wanted to develop our toughness as a team. That’s a huge priority. ... We talk about fourth quarter mindset. It’s been our focus all spring long. ... It’s all going to be how we’re going to finish in the fourth quarter from a physical perspective.”
The 2020 national coach of the year admitted there is plenty of work to be done this summer before Indiana starts fall camp Aug. 2 and that work has to be done well with the season opening against Ohio State in Bloomington on Sept. 2.
For now, however, optimism reigns as the Hoosiers eye a return to bowl eligibility. Here’s a look at three takeaways from the spring.
No decision at QB
The top candidates for the starting quarterback job are Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson and redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby.
Jackson, brother of former Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, was Indiana’s prized transfer portal commitment in the offseason and he appeared as advertised in the open practice, demonstrating sound footwork, a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his legs.
But Sorsby, who got some playing time for the Hoosiers against Penn State last season, also had a good spring and Allen described the competition as “back and forth.”
The pair will have the summer to develop chemistry with an exciting receiving corps and fall camp will be the true proving ground.
“Any time you have two talented young quarterbacks, I think you can see out there they both have skills,” Allen said. “They can both throw it, and they can both run it.”
Meanwhile, last year’s breakout star at the position, Dexter Williams II, who suffered a significant knee injury in the season-finale against Purdue, is progressing toward a return and has started to run. It remains unclear how he fits in next season or what a timetable for a comeback looks like.
Weapons everywhere
Whether it ends up being Jackson, Sorsby or even Williams at quarterback, the IU quarterback will be surrounded by a collection of playmakers unmatched in the Allen Era. That starts with running back Jaylin Lucas, one of the most explosive freshmen in the country last year, who has returned punts and kicks and experimented in the slot this spring.
Offensive coordinator Walt Bell said Lucas had “two of the greatest runs I’ve ever seen in my life” in spring practices and Bell, an air raid coordinator usually committed to throwing the ball upwards of 50 times per game, has experimented with two running backs as the Hoosiers expect Josh Henderson and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner to make plays next to Lucas.
But IU also has weapons out wide, starting with Donaven McCulley, leaner and stronger after an offseason in which he changed his diet – “nobody should be able to guard him,” Allen says – and ready to be a No. 1 receiver. He is joined by former top 100 recruit EJ Williams, a Clemson transfer who was one of IU’s most improved players in the spring. Last year’s leading receiver, Cam Camper, is still recovering from an ACL tear, but figures to be ready in the fall, giving IU all the pass-catching ability it could want even before fast-rising youngsters Kamryn Perry and Omar Cooper are factored in.
Defensive strength up front
The Hoosiers had just 1.6 sacks per game last season, ranking 104th in FBS. They brought in a bumper crop of defensive front seven transfers this offseason to address that issue, a group led by Western Michigan havoc-wreaker Andre Carter at defensive end.
Carter, who had 13 1/2 tackles for loss last season, was everything the Hoosiers expected in the spring and Allen believes he can be even better after a summer of work.
“He is the biggest, most physical (end) we’ve had here since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “Very, very disruptive. Got to get him in elite shape. He is not there yet.”