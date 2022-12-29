EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday.
Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.
Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers.
The Spartans pressed the Hoosiers for long stretches of the game, forcing 21 turnovers and scoring 28 points off turnovers to Indiana’s 11.
“When you watch Indiana play, they’re extremely efficient in the quarter-court,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “So we knew our press would turn things up a little bit for them. We wanted to make sure they didn’t pick us apart in the quarter-court.”
Michigan State (9-5, 1-2) led by as many as 11 in the third quarter before Indiana rallied to tie it at 60 in the fourth. The Spartans then retook the lead and held off the Hoosiers down the stretch.
“We dug ourselves a little hole there in the first half, and then fought out way back to pull within striking distance,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “I was disappointed, but Michigan State deserved to win this game today.”
The Spartans won tdespite Indiana hitting 58.5% of its shots from the floor.
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 66, MIAMI 63: In Coral Gables, Florida, Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Irish rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hurricanes.
Sonia Citron scored 13, Olivia Miles added 12 and Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which has won five straight.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 52, ROBERT MORRIS 41: In Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the Mastodons handed the Colonials their first home loss by limiting the hosts to their lowest offensive output all year.
Amelia Bromenschenkel notched her second straight 20-point game, finishing with 21, while adding nine rebounds as PFW (4-8 overall) moved over .500 in Horizon League play at 2-1, while Robert Morris (7-5) fell to 1-2 in the conference.
WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 75, TRINE 68: In Greencastle, the Blugolds won the matchup of top-15 squads in the opening round of the Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament at DePauw.
Makayla Ardis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 10 Trine (9-3).
MenPROVIDENCE 72, BUTLER 52: In Indianapolis, the Friars improved to 11-3 on the strength of a 46-18 scoring advantage in the first half. Jalen Thomas and Manny Bates both scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-6). Providence stayed perfect in Big East play at 3-0 while Butler fell to 0-3.
ROBERT MORRIS 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 70: In Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the Colonials withstood a run midway through the second half to knock off the Mastodons.
Ra Kpedi notched a career high with 15 rebounds for PFW (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League), and Jarred Godfrey paced four double-digit scorers with 20 points, but the Mastodons couldn’t overcome a 38.6% shooting night (22 of 57).
TRINE 62, BALDWIN WALLACE 60: In Berea, Ohio, a late stop in the closing seconds secured victory for the Thunder (10-1).
Trine outscored the Yellow Jackets 38-22 in the paint, limiting the hosts to a 33% shooting effort (20 of 60) from the field. Brent Cox’s 18-point effort proved tops for the Thunder.