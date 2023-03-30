Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year on Thursday, making her the first in program history to win the award given to the best coach in the country.
Moren, who led the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a program-record 28 wins and a No. 2 ranking in the AP Poll this year, learned of the news during a gathering with her players at Assembly Hall.
The coach's parents were in attendance as star forward Mackenzie Holmes grabbed a microphone and asked her coach: "How does it feel to be AP Coach of the Year?"
Moren responded with a shocked, "What?" before Holmes wrapped her in a hug. The coach covered here face with her hands as the arena's video board displayed an image honoring her award and the players cheered and applauded.
"Wow," Moren said. "I wasn't quite expecting that. It's one of those snapshot moments, right? When we got our 189th win (making her the program leader in coaching victories), this might exceed that moment. It only happens because I have the best staff in the country and the best players in the country. Without any of these guys, none of that is possible."
Moren's team won the Hoosiers' first Big Ten championship in women's basketball since 1983. She received 12 of the 28 first-place votes for the AP award, beating out South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who received eight votes for the top spot.
Tech's Albert named coach of the year
Indiana Tech men's basketball coach Ted Albert led the Warriors to the final four of the NAIA Tournament for the first time in program history and for his efforts was named the Don Meyer National Coach of the Year, winning an award presented annually to the top NAIA coach.
Indiana Tech finished 32-5 and advanced to the NAIA national championship game, where it fell 73-71 to the College of Idaho. The Warriors won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season title and Albert was also the conference's coach of the year.
Edey wins national player of the year
Purdue center Zach Edey captured his third national player of the year award, pairing a selection by CBS Sports on Thursday with earlier honors from Sporting News and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Edey, who led his team to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles on the way to its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996, is the first NCAA player since blocks became an official stat to rank in the top 25 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.12, 18th) and field goal percentage (60.7%, 21st).
That performance made him the unanimous selection for CBS' experts, who voted for him over fellow top contenders Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.
May takes CBS coaching honor
Former Indiana basketball manager Dusty May joined Edey in being honored by CBS Sports, taking the outlet's coach of the year award after leading Florida Atlantic on a Cinderella run to the Final Four, where it will face San Diego State on Saturday.
May, who grew up less than half an hour from Bloomington, managed for the Hoosiers under coach Bob Knight and worked in an administrative role for the team under Knight's successor, Mike Davis.
He has led the Owls, who had zero NCAA Tournament victories in their history prior to this year, to a 35-3 record.
"May's willingness to embrace modern basketball with FAU as a high volume 3-point shooting team has no doubt allowed the Owls, one of the smaller teams in college hoops aside from 7-foot-1 center Vlad Goldin, the ability to harness superpowers as a giant killer," CBS analyst Kyle Boone wrote.