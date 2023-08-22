Indiana’s men’s basketball team will play in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis, a nonconference tournament usually held around Thanksgiving week, according to a Tuesday report from CBS Sports.
The tournament field reportedly also includes Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Creighton and Davidson. The Hoosiers will play three games against those teams during the tournament, which is held annually at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.
Indiana took an offseason trip to the Bahamas and played four games against international opponents prior to the 2021-22 season. This year, the Hoosiers will play in the Empire Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden the week of Thanksgiving.
In-state women’s
rivalry returns
Notre Dame and Purdue women’s basketball will meet Dec. 17 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, the teams announced. The Irish will make a return trip to West Lafayette next season.
The teams have played one another 27 times, including a clash in the 2001 NCAA title game, which the Irish won 68-66 to capture the program’s first national championship. They have not played in the regular season since 2012 and not at all since a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup in 2017 that went to overtime and ended with the Irish winning their eighth straight in the series. Purdue leads the all-time series 14-13.
PFW’s conference
schedules released
Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball will open its upcoming Horizon League conference schedule with a matchup Nov. 29 at Memorial Coliseum against Green Bay, the Mastodons announced. The women’s team will start its conference slate Nov. 30 at Oakland in Rochester, Michigan, and will play its conference home opener Dec. 3 at the Gates Center against Wright State.
The teams released their full conference slates, which feature 20 regular-season games apiece before the conference tournaments start March 5.
The men’s team plays at Oakland on Dec. 2, then returns to nonconference play for nearly a month before restarting Horizon League play Dec. 29 against Northern Kentucky at the Coliseum, the first of three straight PFW home games. The men face defending regular-season champion Youngstown State on the road Jan. 10 and at home Feb. 4. Their full schedule can be found here.
The women’s team meets defending regular-season champion Green Bay, which ended the Mastodons’ Cinderella conference tournament run with a 69-65 win in the semifinals, on the road on New Year’s Day and gets a meeting with the Phoenix in Fort Wayne on Feb. 28. The full PFW women’s schedule can be found here.