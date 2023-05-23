Arguably the best player in the history of Indiana Hoosiers basketball is back with the Hoosiers.
Big Ten men’s basketball all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney, who led the Hoosiers to the Final Four in 1992 and was the consensus national player of the year in 1993, has been hired as IU’s director of player development, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson announced Tuesday.
“I could not think of anyone better suited to be part of this program than Calbert Cheaney,” Woodson said in a statement. “Every team or program he has been a part of after his playing career, he has had an immense impact on. As a player in college and as a pro, his experiences are as good as it gets. Our players can ask him, how do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or National Player of the Year? How did you become a first round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA?”
“I think he can share his experiences of how teams expect their players to work every day and get the most out of their ability,” Woodson added. “He’s done it, he’s lived it and I don’t think you will find anyone who has a bad thing to say about him. He is a high-character individual who loves this program.”
Cheaney, 51, who was the No. 6 pick in the 1993 NBA Draft before embarking on his long professional career, has spent the last three years working in a similar player development position with the Indiana Pacers. He previously spent three years as an assistant coach in the NBA G League with the Erie BayHawks and College Park Skyhawks and before that was an assistant for three years with the Saint Louis Billikens, which went 27-7 and won an Atlantic-10 conference title during his first season there in 2013-14.
The former Hoosier wing, who scored 2,613 points in four seasons with IU, was also on Indiana’s staff for two of the most successful seasons in recent program history: 2011-12 and 2012-13, during which the Hoosiers made back-to-back NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances under coach Tom Crean.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised Cheaney’s basketball acumen.
“We’re incredibly appreciative of Calbert’s innumerable contributions to our team during his time here, and after spending the last two seasons working with him, I can see why he’ll be such a great asset to the Hoosiers’ basketball program,” Carlisle said in a statement. “I wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.”
The addition of Cheaney, born and raised in Evansville, gives Indiana three former Hoosier players on its coaching staff, all three of whom are also Indiana natives. In addition to Woodson, an Indianapolis product, team and recruiting coordinator Jordan Hulls was the 2009 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Bloomington.
“I’m extremely grateful that Mike Woodson thought enough of me to be a part of the program that played such an important role in shaping me into the man I am,” Cheaney said in a statement.
“I’ve known Coach for a long time and I hold him in the highest regard. I have nothing but love and passion for this program and I can’t wait to return and start working with our players and staff. Helping them get the most out of themselves is something that I enjoy and brings me great satisfaction when they see their work pay off on the court. My family and I are thrilled about this next chapter in our lives.”
IU women add transfer
While Woodson hired Cheaney to bolster his staff, Hoosiers women’s coach Teri Moren bolstered her roster with the addition of former Tennessee-Martin forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks from the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-2 Currie-Jelks is coming off a season in which she was named Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year and was a member of the All-OVC first team after averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and a block while shooting nearly 54% from the floor.
The Jackson, Tennessee, native, who tore her ACL twice in high school, has three years of eligibility left. She will provide depth in IU’s frontcourt behind 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon on the wing.
Currie-Jelks scored 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting in an 81-51 win over Purdue Fort Wayne last season.