Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his foot, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday. The team is hopeful he will return this season, it said in a statement.
Johnson suffered the foot injury against Kansas on Saturday and did not play against Elon on Tuesday, appearing on the sideline in a walking boot with a scooter to support his leg.
“This is going to bring the best version out of me,” Johnson wrote on Twitter after his surgery. “Thanking everyone for their support. 0 gone be back on the court soon.”
Johnson, a fifth-year senior who began his career at Pittsburgh and transferred to Indiana prior to last season, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021-22 after averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists. He was averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 turnovers this season while shooting 37% from 3-point range.
With Johnson out, more of Indiana’s ball-handling responsibilities will fall to five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who started without Johnson in the lineup for the first time Tuesday and scored a career-high 17 points while adding seven assists and two steals. he did turn the ball over five times. Trey Galloway will start in Johnson’s spot and freshman CJ Gunn will get more of the reserve minutes that had gone to Galloway previously.
Gunn, an Indianapolis native, had a career-high 11 points against Elon.
Snider grad Johnson enters transfer portal
Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson, who has spent the last five seasons playing defensive tackle at Purdue, announced late Tuesday he is in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound former Panther has one year of eligibility remaining.
Johnson started games in four straight years for the Boilermakers and has been in the lineup for all 26 games the last two seasons. Over those two campaigns, he combined for 62 tackles, seven for loss, 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble.
Against No. 21 Illinois on Nov. 12, he deflected a fourth-quarter pass which ended up in the arms of Purdue’s Kieren Douglas for a game-sealing interception in a victory which played a pivotal role in the Boilers’ Big Ten West title.
Johnson earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this year. He joins fellow Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen in the transfer portal. The pair compared themselves to Batman and Robin before the season began.
Both reportedly plan to play in the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2 despite being in the portal.
Local signings
On Wednesday’s college football National Signing Day, Bishop Dwenger product CJ Davis signed with Marshall, Norwell’s Brody Bolyn sent a Letter of Intent to Bowling Green and Carroll’s Jorge Valdes joined Indiana State.
Davis played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks for the Saints this season. He will be a safety at Marshall after finishing his high school career with 73 tackles, four for loss, five interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble during his senior season. He is ranked the No. 24 recruit in Indiana by 247 Sports.
Bolyn was All-Northeast 8 as a punter and a guard this season and added 16 tackles for loss and three pass breakups on defense. He will play on the offensive line for the Falcons and is the 34th-ranked recruit in the state.
“I love the atmosphere there, I love the way it feels there,” Bolyn said of Bowling Green. “They love that I’m a small-town guy, does a lot of work around the house, just different things you might not think of. They thought I had a good mindset.”
Valdes, who will play defensive back for the Sycamores, helped Carroll to the first semistate title in program history this season with 51 tackles, two for loss, five interceptions, a forced fumble and four blocked punts.
Ball State signs 19
Ball State brought 19 new players into its program Wednesday, receiving letters of intent from 14 incoming freshmen and five transfers.
The most high-profile member of the group was transfer running back Marquez Cooper from Kent State, who has run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and had 1,420 total yards and 13 touchdowns for the Golden Flashes this year.
Among the incoming freshmen is Zionsville product Christian Abney, the No. 31 recruit in the state, per 247. Abney played quarterback in high school but will shift to tight end with the Cardinals. Other Indiana natives in the class include Pike safety Elijah Davis (No. 26 recruit in the state) and New Palestine wide receiver Isaiah Thacker (No. 29).
Ball State’s class ranks No. 94 nationally after coming in at No. 107 last year.