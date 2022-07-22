Shortly after Trayce Jackson- Davis decided in May to return to Indiana for a fourth season, the projections started.
ESPN ranked Indiana No. 15 in its poll and installed the Hoosiers as the “preseason favorites in the Big Ten.” NCAA college basketball analyst Andy Katz also picked IU to win a Big Ten crown. On the analytics front, Bart Torvik’s projections placed Indiana No. 12 nationally and tops in the Big Ten.
When he first spoke about his decision to return to the Hoosiers, Jackson-Davis made clear those lofty expectations exist in Bloomington, as well.
“We have talent all across the board from the guards all the way down to the centers,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten championship to national championship, if I’m going to be honest with you.
“I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we’ve never had it in the past.”
And why shouldn’t Indiana have expectations? After finishing last season in strong fashion with a run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and an NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson’s first season, the Hoosiers return most of their major contributors and bring in a freshman class that is among the top 15 in the country according to every major recruiting service.
The Hoosiers have talent, depth and experience at every position. More than that, they have players who care about the direction of the program. That may be best demonstrated by Jordan Geronimo, who looked like a budding star against Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and then decided to stick with the Hoosiers and learn a new position (small forward) rather than transferring when power forward Race Thompson decided to return for a sixth season.
“I have trust in Mike Woodson and I have trust in the program that it’s bigger than myself, really,” Geronimo said. “I want the program to be successful. We’re fighting for a championship. So I want to be a part of that program. … I feel like it’s something I can’t not be a part of.”
Woodson has put together a first 16 months on the job that any Hoosier fan would have taken in a heartbeat when the coach was hired to replace Archie Miller in March 2021.
All of that talent returning and all of the stories coming out of Bloomington about Indiana embracing the expectations mean one thing: there are no more excuses for the Hoosiers. They have to win this season.
Just being good this season won’t be good enough. Sixth place in the Big Ten – Indiana’s highest finish in the conference standings since it won its last title in 2016 – won’t be good enough. A first-round (or even a second-round) exit in the NCAA Tournament won’t be good enough. Anything short of a top-three finish in the Big Ten and a Sweet 16 appearance should be considered a disappointment.
For years under coach Archie Miller, every reason in the book for Indiana’s struggles was thrown around: Miller needed time to get “his guys” in the program; the Big Ten was extraordinarily tough; Miller just wasn’t the right man for the job, but the right coach could bring the program back.
Well, in Year 2, Woodson has “his guys” in the program. He has a year in the college ranks under his belt and he has had a year to get to know the most important players on his team. The Hoosiers will also enjoy a Big Ten that is far less formidable than in years past after conference heavyweights Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa lost their best players to the professional ranks.
Indiana returns largely the same group that looked so strong at the end of last season and the incoming freshmen could add some additional firepower immediately. But it also returns mostly the same team that ranked outside the top 200 in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, the same team that struggled to finish almost all season and the same team that got run off the floor – albeit after a nightmarish travel experience – in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 against St. Mary’s. Success is far from guaranteed.
Woodson has the program where he wants it: On a distinct upward trajectory, enough to turn the heads of nationally ranked recruits. That could change significantly if the Hoosiers flop to another middle-of-the-pack Big Ten finish and sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The expectations have arrived and, as Jackson-Davis said, with them comes pressure. It’s time for the Hoosiers to swim back into the deep end of the college basketball pool. If not now, when?