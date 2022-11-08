Last year, Indiana and Notre Dame saw their seasons come to an end within hours of one another on the same court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Notre Dame’s wrenching 66-63 loss to No. 1-seed NC State was followed immediately by Indiana’s 75-58 defeat at the hands of second-seeded Connecticut.
For the Hoosiers, it felt like the end of an era, the final chapter in the decorated careers of Aleksa Gulbe, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and, especially Ali Patberg, who ended her career third in Hoosiers history in assists.
For Notre Dame, meanwhile, the loss felt like the end of the beginning, the completion of the first stage of coach Niele Ivey’s rebuilding project at her alma mater.
The Irish bring back four starters, including budding superstar Olivia Miles at point guard, and Indiana had to retool its roster somewhat through the transfer portal, and the teams are once again in similar positions to open the 2022-23 season. In the preseason AP Poll, Notre Dame is No. 9 and Indiana is No. 11. Both are the second-highest-ranked teams in their respective conferences (Iowa is No. 4 for the Big Ten, while Louisville is seventh for the ACC).
The Irish, who opened with an easy win over Northern Illinois on Monday, are back in their familiar place as one of the nation’s premier programs after a couple of uncharacteristically down seasons. They are led by Miles, who was second in the country in assists with 7.4 per contest and nearly averaged a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing nine assists in Notre Dame’s three games.
Joining Miles in the backcourt is 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year Sonia Citron, who scored 25 points in a second-round NCAA Tournament destruction of Oklahoma.
Productive forward Maddy Westbeld and veteran guard Dara Mabrey also return after starting every game last season and Ivey brought in impact transfers Lauren Ebo, a 6-foot-4 honorable mention All-Big 12 honoree from Texas, and 6-4 Kylee Watson from Oregon to bolster their frontcourt.
“That tournament run was kind of crazy,” Miles said. “We picked up two great wins and almost beat NC State there, which we should have. So I feel, even more so than last year, we can make it to the end, for sure. This group is super-talented.”
Indiana, meanwhile, is built around returning honorable mention All-Americans Grace Berger at guard and Mackenzie Holmes in the middle. Hoosiers coach Teri Moren, fresh off the program’s second straight Sweet 16 appearance, has insisted this is not a rebuilding year and bolstered the roster through the transfer portal with 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish, a former five-star recruit, from Oregon, prolific shooter Sara Scalia, an All-Big Ten guard, from Minnesota, and 6-4 Alyssa Geary from Providence for some depth behind Holmes.
Freshman Yarden Garzon out of Israel is 6-3 and started in the Hoosiers’ 86-43 exhibition victory over Kentucky Wesleyan, dishing five assists.
“From top to bottom, this is, in my opinion, the most complete team we’ve had,” Berger said. “We have the size on the inside, we have the length, we have shooters on the outside, we have people who can handle the ball, facilitate. … Top to bottom, it’s the team going into the year I’m most excited about.”
Indiana opens its season tonight at Assembly Hall against Vermont.
Purdue trying to
step forward
Katie Gearlds’ first season as Purdue coach was something of a “whirlwind,” she said this offseason. She was named head coach barely six weeks before the season began following the abrupt departure of Sharon Versyp.
Despite the less than ideal circumstances of the transition, Gearlds, the former Purdue star who won two Division II national championships as Marian’s coach, guided Purdue to a 17-15 record, a 10-win improvement from 2020-2021.
The Boilermakers return all five starters from their end-of-season lineup, led by Madison Layden and her 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Two of those returning starters, sharpshooter Cassidy Hardin and interior presence Rickie Woltman, will come off the bench after Purdue brought in 6-2 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper from California Baptist and guard Lasha Petree, who has scored more than 1,600 points across four seasons at Bradley and Rutgers and shot 38% from 3-point range for the Scarlet Knights last season.
“I think the culture is back where Purdue needs it to be,” Hardin said. “I think it’s going to continue heading that direction and I’m excited to see that translate to the court.”
The Boilermakers open their season Thursday against Marshall.
Patterson ready to
roll at UConn
Reigning Indiana Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson, a Homestead graduate now at No. 6 Connecticut, is the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year.
Patterson is expected to contribute immediately for a Huskies team which will play all season without 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL in offseason workouts. Patterson has wowed teammates and coaches alike with her athleticism since arriving on campus.
“Ayanna has skills that no one else on our team has athletically,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “In terms of just purely what she can do physically, it is different than anybody else on our team.”
“She is just superhuman,” Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz added. “I have never seen a women’s player jump that high.”
Patterson will make her collegiate debut Thursday against Northeastern.