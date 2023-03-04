Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson will miss the rest of the season with the broken foot which has kept him sidelined since Dec. 17, when he suffered the injury against Kansas, the Hoosiers announced Saturday.
Johnson, a fifth-year senior, was in his final season of eligibility, but will attempt to obtain a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA and return for a sixth collegiate campaign next season.
“After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition,” Johnson said in a statement.
The veteran guard, who transferred from Pittsburgh prior to the 2021-22 season, was averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists before getting hurt against the Jayhawks. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection for the Hoosiers last season, when he averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists.
Johnson's status has been a constant source of uncertainty for the Hoosiers since his injury. He suited up and warmed up prior to Indiana's game against Iowa on Tuesday, the first time he had done either since his injury, sparking speculation he might be able to play in the regular-season finale against Michigan on Sunday.
Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was non-committal when asked about the possibility of Johnson returning to face the Wolverines and help Indiana in postseason play.
“Don’t know much yet,” the coach said Friday. “Can’t give you any info on that yet. Today, got to go through practice and see where he is. … He has not really practiced a lot. We’ve just got to see where it takes us today.”
In recent weeks, Woodson has expressed trepidation about integrating Johnson back into his team's rotation. In Johnson's absence, the Hoosiers have coalesced around freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino as their main point guard, with junior Trey Galloway as a secondary ball-handler, replacing Johnson in the starting lineup.
"If he comes back Sunday, he won't be able to play long minutes," Woodson said earlier this week. "The whole thing with me is chemistry. You don't want to mess up chemistry."
Hood-Schifino is considered likely to depart for the NBA after this season and the Hoosiers have three seniors (Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp) certain to leave the program at the end of the season. With only two players signed in the 2023 recruiting class, Indiana seems set to hit the transfer portal this offseason in order to fill out its roster. Getting Johnson back for another season would fill arguably the most important spot in Woodson's offense and give the Hoosiers somewhat more continuity than previously expected.
It is unclear whether Johnson's hardship waiver claim will be approved. The NCAA guideline is for the player in question to have played no more than 30% of his team's games. Johnson has played 11 games for the Hoosiers this season, meaning IU would need to play 37 games for the Woodbridge, Virginia, native to come in under the threshold. The Hoosiers will play their 31st game against the Wolverines, meaning they would need to play six total games in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament in order to get Johnson under 30%. Of course, the NCAA can make an exception to its guideline if it chooses.