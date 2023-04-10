Reid Sproat, a Leo graduate, announced on social media he’s going to continue his soccer career at San Diego State University.
Sproat, a defender, had played at Oakland University since 2019 and was a First Team All-Horizon League selection last season after being on the Second Team in back-to-back years. He played 55 games in his Oakland career and scored four goals.
Playing for SDSU could put Sproat, who has played for Fort Wayne FC, on a solid track to pro soccer; the Aztecs saw five players from last season sign pro contracts.